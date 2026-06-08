ICE Data Indices Granted Recognition by ESMA Under EU Benchmarks Regulation

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced that the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has granted recognition to ICE Data Indices (IDI) as a third country benchmark administrator under Article 32 of the EU Benchmarks Regulation (EU BMR).

This important recognition decision means that the 100 Climate Transition and Paris-Aligned Benchmarks currently offered by IDI remain available for use by ‘supervised entities' in the European Union.

The IDI Climate Transition and Paris-Aligned Benchmarks form part of the Climate Index series ("Climate Indices") offered by IDI which is a range of fixed income indices that incorporate ESG screening criteria along with a carbon reduction methodology to meet our clients' demand for indices that support the transition to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The Climate Indices represent different currencies and emissions metrics, and include indices such as the:

  • ICE Euro Corporate Climate Transition CTB Index (ER00CTB)
  • ICE Sterling Corporate Climate Transition Absolute Emissions CTB Index (UR00CTBA)
  • ICE Emerging Markets Corporate Plus Paris-Aligned Absolute Emissions PAB Index (EMCBPABA)
  • ICE US High Yield Paris-Aligned PAB Index (H0A0PAB)
  • ICE Global Corporate Paris-Aligned Absolute Emissions PAB Index (G0BCPABA)

"With the ongoing demand for responsible and sustainable investing, the goal of carbon reduction has become even more important for investors," said Preston Peacock, Head of ICE Data Indices. "Receiving this recognition from ESMA expands our reach and further supports our efforts to continue helping investors make more informed decisions to achieve their emission reduction goals."

IDI administers a number of other benchmarks which are not currently in scope of the EU Benchmarks Regulation.

In addition to being recognized by ESMA, IDI is also recognized as a third country benchmark administrator by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority.

ICE is a leading provider of indices, with over $2 trillion total assets under management benchmarked to ICE Indices, and a deep expertise administering and publishing indices used throughout global markets. Its broad offering includes over 8,000 global equity, fixed income, commodity and foreign exchange indices to support benchmarking and performance measurement by investors, backed by a 50-year track record.

For more information about ICE indices, visit https://www.ice.com/fixed-income-data-services/index-solutions/fixed-income-indices .

For more information about ICE's corporate climate indices, please visit: Sustainability Indices .

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

Category: Fixed Income and Data Services

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE Media Contact
Damon Leavell
damon.leavell@ice.com
+1 212 323 8587
media@ice.com

ICE Investor Relations Contact
Steve Eagerton
+1 904 854 3683
steve.eagerton@ice.com
investors@ice.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intercontinental ExchangeICENYSE:ICEfintech investing
ICE
The Conversation (0)
Final assays for Golden Eye ahead of Resource Update

Final assays for Golden Eye ahead of Resource Update

Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, Canada HIGHLIGHTS: Strong drilling results from the Golden Eye deposit at Chibougamau, including high-grade intervals of up to 39.5g/t AuEq (35.0g/t Au, 3.1% Cu & 30.6g/t Ag) over 3m Results are in line with Cygnus' strategy to convert Inferred Resources into the... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Ready to Drill at Trek South Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC - Contractors in Place for Maiden Program

Oreterra Ready to Drill at Trek South Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC - Contractors in Place for Maiden Program

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all contractors have been secured for the fully funded, maiden Trek South drill program, which is targeted to get underway in mid-July with two drills.... Keep Reading...
Harvest Gold Provides Comprehensive Update: Rosebud Project , Mosseau Agreement With Vior, And Eight-Month Progress Report On Urban Barry Belt Properties

Harvest Gold Provides Comprehensive Update: Rosebud Project , Mosseau Agreement With Vior, And Eight-Month Progress Report On Urban Barry Belt Properties

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia / April 29, 2026 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on its long-held $1MCDN Rosebud project assignment agreement and on its agreement with Vior Inc. ("Vior")... Keep Reading...
Panther Metals (LSE:PALM)

Winston Tailings Project: Batch 4 Assay Results

Panther Metals PLC (LSE: PALM), the exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is very pleased to report the fourth batch ("Batch 4") of Vibracore sample assay results for the Winston Tailings Project near Schrieber, Ontario, Canada.The Vibracore tailings sampling is in support... Keep Reading...
Trillion Energy

Trillion Energy Announces Independent Resource Evaluation

Highlights include 27.6 MMbbl 2C (unrisked) Contingent Oil Resource to Trillion on North Lead Discovery;

Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (FSE: Z620) ("Trillion" or the "Company") announces the results of an independent evaluation of contingent and prospective oil resources for Block M47C3,C4 in Southeast Türkiye, prepared by Chapman Hydrogen and Petroleum Engineering... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes CAPEX Budget for the 3N Primary Silica Sand Purification Plant

EraNova Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Metalsource Mining Strengthens Strategic Communications and Market Awareness as Exploration Advances at America's First Silver Mine

Sun Summit Commences Fully Funded 10,000 Meter Drill Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.

Related News

lithium investing

American Battery Technology Reclaims DOE Lithium Grant After Successful Appeal

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes CAPEX Budget for the 3N Primary Silica Sand Purification Plant

precious metals investing

EraNova Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Strengthens Strategic Communications and Market Awareness as Exploration Advances at America's First Silver Mine

base metals investing

Sun Summit Commences Fully Funded 10,000 Meter Drill Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.

precious metals investing

Heliostar Announces Closing of Option Agreement with Zacatecas Silver for Non-Core Properties

copper investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Tintina Mines Soars 200 Percent