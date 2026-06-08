ICE Data Indices Granted Recognition by ESMA Under EU Benchmarks Regulation

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced that the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has granted recognition to ICE Data Indices (IDI) as a third country benchmark administrator under Article 32 of the EU Benchmarks Regulation (EU BMR).
This important recognition decision means that the 100 Climate Transition and Paris-Aligned Benchmarks currently offered by IDI remain available for use by ‘supervised entities' in the European Union.
The IDI Climate Transition and Paris-Aligned Benchmarks form part of the Climate Index series ("Climate Indices") offered by IDI which is a range of fixed income indices that incorporate ESG screening criteria along with a carbon reduction methodology to meet our clients' demand for indices that support the transition to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The Climate Indices represent different currencies and emissions metrics, and include indices such as the:
- ICE Euro Corporate Climate Transition CTB Index (ER00CTB)
- ICE Sterling Corporate Climate Transition Absolute Emissions CTB Index (UR00CTBA)
- ICE Emerging Markets Corporate Plus Paris-Aligned Absolute Emissions PAB Index (EMCBPABA)
- ICE US High Yield Paris-Aligned PAB Index (H0A0PAB)
- ICE Global Corporate Paris-Aligned Absolute Emissions PAB Index (G0BCPABA)
"With the ongoing demand for responsible and sustainable investing, the goal of carbon reduction has become even more important for investors," said Preston Peacock, Head of ICE Data Indices. "Receiving this recognition from ESMA expands our reach and further supports our efforts to continue helping investors make more informed decisions to achieve their emission reduction goals."
IDI administers a number of other benchmarks which are not currently in scope of the EU Benchmarks Regulation.
In addition to being recognized by ESMA, IDI is also recognized as a third country benchmark administrator by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority.
ICE is a leading provider of indices, with over $2 trillion total assets under management benchmarked to ICE Indices, and a deep expertise administering and publishing indices used throughout global markets. Its broad offering includes over 8,000 global equity, fixed income, commodity and foreign exchange indices to support benchmarking and performance measurement by investors, backed by a 50-year track record.
For more information about ICE indices, visit https://www.ice.com/fixed-income-data-services/index-solutions/fixed-income-indices .
For more information about ICE's corporate climate indices, please visit: Sustainability Indices .
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.
Category: Fixed Income and Data Services
SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260608736640/en/
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