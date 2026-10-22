ICE Connect Wealth Now Integrated into TradePMR by Robinhood's Fusion® Platform

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, and TradePMR by Robinhood ("TradePMR"), a leading technology and custodial services provider for registered investment advisors (RIAs), announced today that access to the web-based version of the ICE Connect Wealth offering has been integrated into Fusion ® , TradePMR's purpose-built advisor platform. 1

The ICE Connect Wealth offering provides comprehensive tools to analyze portfolio and market data, provide trade support for private labels, and access to ICE-provided tools and data. TradePMR's Fusion ® platform provides RIAs with tools to help manage their business and support their clients' evolving needs.

"ICE and TradePMR have a long-standing relationship working together to provide solutions for the wealth management community, including the ICE Bonds Private Label solution which allows thousands of investment managers to search and trade fixed income securities," said Chris Edmonds, President of Fixed Income & Data Services at ICE. "Client access to ICE Connect Wealth through TradePMR's Fusion ® platform unites the power of market research and data with a full suite of trading, execution and client management solutions on one convenient platform."

"Financial advisors need technology that makes it easier to manage their clients' investments and spend more time delivering value," said R. Scott Victoria , President and COO, TradePMR by Robinhood. "By integrating ICE Connect Wealth with our Fusion ® platform, we're giving advisors access to additional research and trading tools within their existing workflows, helping them make more informed investment decisions, operate more efficiently and ultimately deliver a better experience for their clients."

ICE Connect brings together a range of cross-asset real-time data, news and analytics for global markets. The platform helps customers manage price and currency risks and streamline workflows. ICE Connect is part of ICE's Fixed Income and Data Services business, which provides comprehensive fixed income execution, clearing and data solutions that can help enhance market insights, manage risks and uncover investment opportunities.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

About TradePMR by Robinhood

TradePMR is a premier provider of technology, custodial, operational, and trading support for independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) for 400 RIA firms with more than $50 billion in assets under advisement. For more than 25 years, the firm has equipped growth-minded advisors with the tools needed to build stronger, more efficient businesses. Following its integration with Robinhood in 2025, TradePMR combines its rich industry track record with Robinhood's expansive resources to deliver service tailored to the needs of RIAs and their clients. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, Brokerage and custodial services are provided by Trade-PMR, Inc., Member SIPC, which clears through Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC. Trade-PMR, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robinhood Markets, Inc.

ICE Connect Wealth is an ICE offering. TradePMR does not control and is not responsible for the content or accuracy of ICE data or analytics, and inclusion of ICE Connect Wealth within Fusion ® is not a recommendation of any security or investment strategy. Neither ICE nor TradePMR provides investment advice through the integration.

Visit www.TradePMR.com to learn more, or follow the firm on X , Facebook , and LinkedIn for the latest news, updates, and event information.

1 Access to ICE Connect Wealth is available to eligible TradePMR advisors under a separate agreement with ICE and is subject to ICE's terms, entitlements, and applicable fees.

Category: Fixed Income and Data Services

ICE Media Contact
Damon Leavell
damon.leavell@ice.com
+1 212 323 8587
media@ice.com

ICE Investor Relations Contact
Steve Eagerton
+1 904 854 3683
steve.eagerton@ice.com
investors@ice.com

TradePMR Media Contact
media@tradepmr.com

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