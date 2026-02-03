ICE Announces Strongest Trading Month in Its History

245.8 Million Derivative Contracts Traded During January 2026

Highest Monthly U.S. Equities Notional Traded in NYSE History

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that January marked the strongest month for trading activity in its history with a record 245.8 million contracts traded, including a record 199 million futures traded and a record 46.9 million options traded.

In addition, January 2026 marked the highest notional in NYSE history, with a record daily average of $202.5 billion in notional value of U.S. equities traded.

Across ICE's derivatives markets, January marked new records for average daily volumes (ADV) with record ADV of 12 million futures and options, with record commodities ADV of 7.7 million, record energy ADV of 7.2 million and record natural gas ADV of 3 million.

"Following a record year last year, 2026 has already set new milestones for trading activity across ICE as well as at the NYSE," said Ben Jackson, President of ICE. "For 25 years, ICE has continually invested in building a network of markets, technology and supporting data to provide the breadth of tools our customers need to manage their risk, benefitting from the capital efficiency and liquidity ICE offers, and the strength of our trading infrastructure."

January 2026 trading records include:

  • Record 153.9 million commodities futures and options traded
  • Record 143.8 million energy futures and options traded
  • Record 60.9 million natural gas futures and options traded, including a record 19.4 million TTF futures and options.
  • Record 10.5 million Oil options traded with a record 9.2 million Brent options and record 220,000 Gasoil options traded
  • Record 3.7 million Dubai futures traded and record 1.9 million Midland WTI (HOU) futures traded
  • Record 2.4 million power futures and options traded
  • Record 808,000 natural gas liquids futures traded
  • Record 708,000 EU carbon allowance options traded
  • Record 9 million SONIA options traded

Meanwhile, ICE's futures markets hit record open interest of 60 million contracts on January 29, 2026, with record open interest in commodity futures of 44.9 million, energy futures of 42.4 million, Oil futures of 11.9 million, and SONIA futures and options of 14.5 million.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges – including the New York Stock Exchange – and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025.

Interactive Chart

