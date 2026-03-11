ICE Announces MERS eRegistry Surpasses 3 Million eNotes

Milestone reflects the growing use of eNotes across the mortgage finance ecosystem as lenders, investors and warehouse providers scale up digital processes
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced that the MERS® eRegistry has surpassed 3 million eNotes, a milestone that underscores the mortgage industry's accelerating shift toward digital loan production.
eNotes offer material operational advantages for lenders and their partners. By digitizing the promissory note, eNotes can reduce demands on capital, increase velocity and lower the risk of lost collateral instruments and manual errors. These benefits are driving meaningful adoption, with MERS System data showing that lenders at the forefront of eNote adoption are now registering between 30% and 80% of their originations digitally.
"Surpassing 3 million eNotes reflects the steady progress the industry has made in modernizing how loans are produced, transferred and managed," said Bob Hart, President of ICE Mortgage Technology. "As adoption expands, the ability to connect digital infrastructure across the mortgage lifecycle becomes increasingly important. End-to-end, MERS eRegistry and eDelivery allow digital systems to bring together the processes and workflows that support more scalable and secure loan management."
The MERS eRegistry, along with over 500 participants and their eVaults, creates an industry-wide ecosystem for open, standardized loan transfer and audit trails, providing the transparency and legal certainty that investors require. It also supports the MISMO SMART Doc® format, which helps facilitate standardization and interoperability across the mortgage process.
Beyond the eRegistry, MERS supports a broader set of digital mortgage activities, including centralized storage for RON videos and the ability to create automated lien releases based on nightly paid-in-full reports from servicers.
