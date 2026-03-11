IAMGOLD Corp. Closes the Market

IAMGOLD Corp. Closes the Market

Maarten Theunissen, Chief Financial Officer, IAMGOLD Corp. ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") (TSX: IMG) and company representatives, joined Dean McPherson, Global Head of Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the Company's 30th anniversary of being listed on TSX.

IAMGOLD is a leading Canadian-focused intermediate gold producer with a portfolio of operating mines that includes Côté Gold in Ontario, Westwood in Quebec and Essakane in Burkina Faso, as well as the large-scale, advanced-stage Nelligan Mining Complex in Quebec. IAMGOLD is a modern mining company built on a foundation of innovation and accountability, mining with purpose by putting safety, responsibility and people first to deliver long-term value for their stakeholders. IAMGOLD employs approximately 3,700 people and is also listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IAG,OTC:IAFNF).

