i-80 Gold Announces Details for Q2 2026 Results Release and Conference Call

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE: IAUX) (TSX: IAU) ("i-80 Gold" or the "Company") is scheduled to release its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, on Monday, August 10, 2026, after market close. The release will also include updates on the Company's development projects. Management will host a conference call and audio webcast the following morning to discuss the quarterly results and project activities. A question-and-answer session will follow.
The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:
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Date:
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Tuesday, August 11, 2026
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Time:
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10:00 a.m. ET
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Telephone:
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North American Toll-free 1-888-699-1199 / Local or International 1-416-945-7677
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Webcast:
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https://app.webinar.net/q0A61kDYpP2
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Telephone
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North American Toll-free 1-888-660-6345 / Local or International 1-289-819-1450
i-80 Gold's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, including the unaudited consolidated financial statements and associated Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, will be available on the Company's website at www.i80gold.com, and under the Company's issuer profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About i-80 Gold Corp.
i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused mining company committed to building a mid-tier gold producer through a fully funded three-phase development plan to advance its high-quality asset portfolio. The Company is one of the largest mineral resource holders in the state with a pipeline of high-grade multi-stage projects strategically located in Nevada's most prolific gold-producing trends. Leveraging its central processing facility following an anticipated refurbishment, i-80 Gold is executing a hub-and-spoke regional mining and processing strategy to maximize efficiency and growth. i-80 Gold's shares are listed on the NYSE American (NYSE: IAUX) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IAU). For more information, visit www.i80gold.com.
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SOURCE i-80 Gold Corp
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