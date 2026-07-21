i-80 Gold Announces Details for Q2 2026 Results Release and Conference Call

i-80 Gold Announces Details for Q2 2026 Results Release and Conference Call

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE: IAUX) (TSX: IAU) ("i-80 Gold" or the "Company") is scheduled to release its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, on Monday, August 10, 2026, after market close. The release will also include updates on the Company's development projects. Management will host a conference call and audio webcast the following morning to discuss the quarterly results and project activities. A question-and-answer session will follow.

i-80 Gold Corp logo

The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

Date:       

Tuesday, August 11, 2026


Time:       

10:00 a.m. ET


Telephone:

North American Toll-free 1-888-699-1199 / Local or International 1-416-945-7677
Please allow a few minutes to be connected to the conference call.


Webcast:   

https://app.webinar.net/q0A61kDYpP2
The webcast replay will be available for 12 months after the event.


Telephone
Replay:   

North American Toll-free 1-888-660-6345 / Local or International 1-289-819-1450  
Code 19709#
The telephone replay will be available for 7 days after the event.

i-80 Gold's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, including the unaudited consolidated financial statements and associated Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, will be available on the Company's website at www.i80gold.com, and under the Company's issuer profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused mining company committed to building a mid-tier gold producer through a fully funded three-phase development plan to advance its high-quality asset portfolio. The Company is one of the largest mineral resource holders in the state with a pipeline of high-grade multi-stage projects strategically located in Nevada's most prolific gold-producing trends. Leveraging its central processing facility following an anticipated refurbishment, i-80 Gold is executing a hub-and-spoke regional mining and processing strategy to maximize efficiency and growth. i-80 Gold's shares are listed on the NYSE American (NYSE: IAUX) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IAU). For more information, visit www.i80gold.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-80-gold-announces-details-for-q2-2026-results-release-and-conference-call-302831006.html

SOURCE i-80 Gold Corp

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2026/21/c4015.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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