Generation Uranium Announces Final CSE Listing Approval and Voluntary Delisting from the TSXV

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 23, 2026 Generation Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GEN,OTC:GENRF, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) (the "Company" or "Generation") is pleased to announce the receipt of final listing approval from the Listing Committee of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The common stock of the Company (the "Common Shares") will begin trading on the CSE on July 24, 2026 under the symbol "GEN" and will continue to be quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "GENRF" and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "W85".
About Generation Uranium
Generation Uranium is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high quality uranium assets in premier jurisdictions. Its flagship Yath Project is located in Nunavut's Angilak district, one of Canada's most active and rapidly emerging uranium camps. Historic work has reported with historic results surface samples up to 9.8% U₃O₈ and 1.0 m at 0.224% U₃O₈ from 25.5 m in drillhole BOG-8-80.
With a growing portfolio of high priority targets in a well understood uranium district, Generation Uranium is well positioned to make discoveries that contribute meaningfully to the future global supply of clean nuclear energy.
For Further Information
Michael Collins, P.Geo., CEO
+1 (778) 819-7881
admin@generationuranium.com
Roger Leschuk, VP Corporate Development
rleschuk@generationuranium.com
+1 (604) 720-4544
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