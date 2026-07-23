Black Dragon Resource Company Provides Investor Update; Execution Continues as Company Advances Toward Commercial Operations

Black Dragon Resource Company Provides Investor Update; Execution Continues as Company Advances Toward Commercial Operations

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTC PINK:BDGR) ("Black Dragon" or the "Company") today provided shareholders with a corporate update outlining the significant progress made as management continues executing its strategic growth plan.

Our consultant is travelling over to a sandplant that is already assembled to check its potential for us to purchase. Once we purchase this sandplant, we will then move it to the property we have contracted and begin extracting sand.

We also wanted to give our shareholders some details regarding the property we have contracted.

The details below will give the shareholders more details on the property.

The property contains an estimated $ 1.5 billion in frac sand resources. The agreement provides for a 45-day closing period, in which, should we purchase the plant we are viewing, we will commence operations immediately.

Supporting the acquisition is an independent engineering evaluation prepared by Lonquist & Co., LLC. The report included geological analysis, laboratory testing, and seven core holes drilled throughout the property. Based on that analysis, the study estimated approximately 50 .8 Million tons of commercial 40/140 frac sand product and approximately 64.7 million tons of total sand resources across the initial extraction areas.

The engineering report also included API Standard 19C testing, with multiple samples demonstrating crush resistance and other quality characteristics comparable to established commercial frac sand products currently serving the oil and gas industry. Management believes these results further validate the property's long-term commercial potential.

Looking Ahead

Concurrently, management continues evaluating additional natural resource acquisitions, executing its share buyback strategy, and pursuing initiatives designed to position Black Dragon for a future uplisting. The Company expects to provide shareholders with additional updates as these initiatives progress.

"Our vision has never been simply to acquire assets," said Chairman Anthony Saviano. "Our objective is to build an operating company capable of generating sustainable cash flow while creating long-term value for our shareholders. Over the past several weeks, we have established new leadership, strengthened our capital strategy through our significant share buyback initiative, secured what we believe is an outstanding frac sand asset, and assembled the team necessary to move toward commercial production. At the same time, we continue pursuing strategic opportunities that could facilitate our long-term objective of uplisting to a higher market. While these discussions remain ongoing and no definitive agreements have been reached, we believe they represent an important component of our long-term growth strategy. We are committed to building Black Dragon the right way, with quality assets, disciplined execution, and a capital structure designed to create lasting shareholder value. We believe Black Dragon is entering one of the most exciting periods in the Company's history."

About Black Dragon Resource Companies Inc.
Black Dragon Resource Companies Inc. is a natural resource development company focused on the acquisition, development, and operation of frac sand, rare earth mineral, and oil and gas properties throughout the United States. The Company is committed to utilizing innovative, efficient, and environmentally responsible technologies to maximize the value of its assets while operating safely and responsibly.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions - activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Press Contact Info: Anthony Saviano 312-613-4564 X (Twitter) @Blackdragosnjb

SOURCE: Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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