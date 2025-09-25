Hyperion DeFi Adds $10M in HYPE to its Treasury Holdings

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPD) ("Hyperion DeFi" or the "Company"), today announced that it has acquired an additional 176,422 HYPE tokens, expanding its total holdings to 1,712,195 HYPE purchased at an average price of $38.25 per token.

"The Hyperliquid ecosystem continues to demonstrate the central role that HYPE has in both on-chain governance and enabling the associated governance outcomes, as seen with the recent USDH stablecoin proposals," said Hyunsu Jung, Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Following the upcoming mainnet upgrade, a minimum stake of 200,000 HYPE will be required to qualify as an eligible quote asset on HyperCore. We see this as an opportunity for Hyperion DeFi to directly participate in new ecosystem deployments."

This marks the Company's fourth allocation into HYPE, with the additional holdings expected to be deployed for revenue-generating opportunities on both HyperCore and HyperEVM.

About the Hyperliquid Platform and the HYPE Token

Hyperliquid is a layer one blockchain (L1) optimized from the ground up for high frequency, transparent trading. The blockchain includes fully on-chain perpetual futures and spot order books, with every order, cancel, trade, and liquidation occurring within 70 millisecond block times. It also hosts the HyperEVM, a general-purpose smart contract platform that, like Ethereum, supports permissionless decentralized financial applications.

HYPE is the native token of Hyperliquid. Staked HYPE in particular provides utility for users via reduced trading fees and increased referral bonuses. Circulating HYPE is autonomously purchased and sequestered by the blockchain itself with the trading fees generated on the network's order books. As of September 2025, more than 30 million HYPE has been sequestered by this mechanism, and the token has become the 16th-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

About Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. is the first U.S. publicly listed company building a long-term strategic treasury of Hyperliquid's native token, HYPE. The Company is focused on providing its shareholders with simplified access to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, one of the fastest growing, highest revenue-generating blockchains in the world. Shareholders benefit from a gradually compounding exposure to HYPE, both from its native staking yield and additional revenues generated from its unique on-chain utility.

Hyperion DeFi is also developing its proprietary Optejet User Filled Device (UFD) that is designed to work with a variety of topical ophthalmic liquids, including artificial tears and lens rewetting products. The Optejet is especially useful in chronic front-of-the-eye diseases due to its ease of use, enhanced safety and tolerability, and potential for superior compliance versus standard eye drops. Together, these benefits may result in higher treatment compliance and better outcomes for patients and providers.

For more information, please visit Hyperiondefi.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements, our future activities or other future events or conditions, including the estimated market opportunities for our platform technology, the viability of, and risks associated with, our cryptocurrency treasury strategy, and the growth and revenue potential of the Hyperliquid ecosystem and the growth prospects of the Company. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and in some cases are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in particular, the risks of our cryptocurrency strategy as detailed in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 27, 2025.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Hyperion DeFi does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. Investor Contact:
Jason Assad
Hyperion DeFi, Inc.
IR@hyperiondefi.com
(678) 570-6791


