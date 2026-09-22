HydroGraph to Participate in the Needham Defense Tech Bus Tour in Austin, TX September 23

HydroGraph to Participate in the Needham Defense Tech Bus Tour in Austin, TX September 23

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG,OTC:HGRAF) (OTCQB: HGRAF) ("HydroGraph" or the "Company") today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Needham Defense Tech Bus Tour taking place September 23, 2026. The event is by invitation only to Needham institutional clients.

Kjirstin Breure, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Kreps, Senior Vice President, will host investors participating in the bus tour at HydroGraph's Austin headquarters for an overview presentation and facility tour.

About Hydrograph
HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using its proprietary Hyperion Reactor technology, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and uniform batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph's graphene follow the Graphene Council's Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/. For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/hydrograph/ and X at https://x.com/HydroGraphInc.

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

CONTACTS:
Matt Kreps
HydroGraph
Senior Vice President
+1-214-597-8200
matt.kreps@hydrograph.com


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