E-Power Resources Inc Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 23rd, 2023 at 200p ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-epr/.

We will discuss the Company's plans including the purpose of its upcoming drill program on the Tetepisca Property, located in the Tetepisca Graphite District, in the North Shore Region of Quebec. Management will present the Company's latest corporate presentation. We will also cover E-Power's plans for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024. Following the presentation, there will be time for a Q&A session. The webinar will be hosted by Mining Analyst David Talbot of Red Cloud Securities.

Commodities to be covered: Graphite

About E-Power Resources Inc

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

E-Power Resources Inc
James Cross, President and CEO
4387013736
info@e-powerresources.com

For additional information contact marketing@redcloudfs.com or visit:

www.redcloudfs.com
www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices
www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS
www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc
www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc
www.instagram.com/redcloudfs

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through and Non Flow-Through Private Placements

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces its intention to complete a private placement, comprised of a flow-through portion of up to $600,000 (the "FT Offering") and a non-flow through portion of up to $600,000 (the "Non FT Offering", and collectively with the FT Offering, the "Offering"), for total gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000.

Securities to be issued pursuant to the Non-FT Offering shall consist of an amount of up to 1,875,000 units of the Company (the "Non FT Units") issued at a price of $0.32 per Non FT Unit, each Non FT Units being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.48 per share for a period of 2 years from the closing date of the Non-FT Offering.

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Second Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a second and final tranche of the private placement previously announced on March 3, 2023 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 84,495 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the non-flow-through portion of the Private Placement at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of $33,798, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.60 per Warrant Share for a period of 2 years from the closing date. (the "Offering")

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company's management information circular dated March 2, 2023, were approved at its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on Friday, March 31, 2023. A total of 15,031,179 common shares, representing approximately 64.97% of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, SHIM & Associates, LLP was re-appointed as auditors of the Company.

E-Power Resources Correction Notice of Press Release Announcing Closing of a First Tranche of Flow-Through and Non Flow-Through Private Placements

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces corrections to the seventh paragraph of the press release disseminated on April 1, 2023.

In such press release, the seventh paragraph read:

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Flow-through and Non Flow-Through Private Placements

Closing of a First Tranche of Previously Announced Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a first tranche of the private placement previously announced on March 3, 2023.

Close up of graphene molecules.

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2023)

Graphene is often heralded as the “wonder material” of the 21st century. Investing in graphene companies offers investors exposure to a growing number of graphene applications across a diverse set of industries.

Grand View Research is forecasting that the global graphene market size will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 45.9 percent between 2022 and 2030 to reach US$3.75 billion. The firm says that revenue for electronics industry applications will be a major contributor to the growth in demand for graphene.

Industries such as energy storage and composites are expected to make up most of the graphene market. Graphene coatings are used in batteries, conductors and generators to improve energy efficiency and performance. Lightweight graphene composites are becoming the focus of the aircraft and automobile industries.

HydroGraph Appoints Chief Financial Officer

HydroGraph Appoints Chief Financial Officer

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (the "Company" or "HydroGraph"), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels announced today that Bob Wowk will join the organization as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 21, 2022. Wowk joins the company during a period of significant ramp-up in commercialization, including signing several NDAs with potential customers and shipping to many customers for initial testing.

BobWowkPRHeadshot

Red Tesla car driving on the road close up.

Is Tesla Making a Graphene Battery?

The worldwide popularity of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) offerings such as the Model 3 sedan has been good news for important battery metals such as lithium, graphite and cobalt, which are used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

The Model 3 in particular appeals to consumers — with its US$40,000 price tag, Tesla believes it will help make EVs available to the masses. According to Statista, it's the world’s best-selling plug-in EV model, with global unit sales of more than 500,000 in 2020.

Because Tesla’s EVs run on lithium-ion batteries, demand for lithium, along with graphite and cobalt, is expected to increase as Tesla sells more of its cars. But some investors are wondering whether Tesla’s lithium-ion batteries may eventually include another interesting material: A single-layer crystalline allotrope of carbon known as graphene.

graphene lattice

What Factors Impact Graphene Cost?

Graphene has the potential to spur advances in a variety of sectors, from transport to medicine to electronics. Unfortunately, the high graphene cost of production has slowed commercialization.

Graphene prices have come down substantially since 2010, when it reportedly cost tens of thousands of dollars to make a piece of high-quality graphene the size of a postage stamp.

However, the 21st century wonder material remains expensive. Specific graphene pricing data is hard to come by, but relatively recent estimates peg the commercial cost of graphene in a range of US$67,000 and US$200,000 per metric ton. The wide variance in price range is mainly because price is congruent with quality and not all applications require the highest quality graphene.

HydroGraph Clean Power Receives Grant for Work at Fraunhofer Innovation Platform for Composites Research

HydroGraph Clean Power Receives Grant for Work at Fraunhofer Innovation Platform for Composites Research

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) ("HydroGraph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a $90,000 grant in funding per year for two years for composite work at the Fraunhofer Innovation Platform for Composite Research at Western University.

With the increasing impact of Greenhouse Gas emissions on climate change, there is growing interest in alternatives to internal combustion engines. This research will study HydroGraph's graphene in thermoset resins to understand the effect of filler material on mechanical, electrical and thermal properties. The results will provide valuable information that will help increase the supply and use of graphene for applications that require lightweight and superior mechanical and energy properties.

HydroGraph Clean Power Raises Close to a Million Dollars in Insider Management Stocks

HydroGraph Clean Power Raises Close to a Million Dollars in Insider Management Stocks

Of the $4.2M raised by HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (" Hydrograph " or the " Company ") (CSE: HG) announced last week, more than $700,000, about 17% of the total raise, was funded by the entire executive leadership of the Company, including board members, management, friends and family, reinforcing management's commitment to the Company.

The validation follows recent certification by The Graphene Council as a Verified Graphene Producer®. HydroGraph is currently the third company to be certified globally and the only company in the Americas to be certified.

