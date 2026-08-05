HydroGraph to Participate in the Canaccord Growth Conference August 11-12, 2026 in Boston

HydroGraph to Participate in the Canaccord Growth Conference August 11-12, 2026 in Boston

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG,OTC:HGRAF) (OTCQB: HGRAF) ("HydroGraph" or the "Company") today announced that members of its management team will participate in the 46th Annual Canaccord Growth Conference, taking place August 11-12 at the InterContinental Boston Hotel.

HydroGraph will present to invited guests of the conference at 11:30 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 12. Additionally, Kjirstin Breure, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Kreps, Senior Vice President, will host 1x1 meetings with institutional investors throughout August 11 and August 12.

The Canaccord Conference is by invitation only. Investors interested in booking a 1x1 meeting with management can contact their Canaccord representative for registration, or HydroGraph investor relations at matt.kreps@hydrograph.com for assistance with meeting requests.

About HydroGraph
HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an "detonation synthesis" process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and identical batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph's graphene follow the Graphene Council's Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/. For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/hydrograph/ and X at https://x.com/HydroGraphInc.

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

CONTACTS:
Matt Kreps
HydroGraph
Senior Vice President
+1-214-597-8200
matt.kreps@hydrograph.com
                
Len Fernandes
Firecracker PR for HydroGraph
len@firecrackerpr.com
888-317-4687        


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

hydrograph clean powercse:hggraphene investing
HG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Closeup of graphene molecules.

Investing in Graphene Companies

Graphene is often heralded as the “wonder material” of the 21st century, and investing in graphene companies offers investors exposure to a growing number of graphene applications across a diverse set of industries. Technological advancements in the electronics industry has given rise to new... Keep Reading...
3d rendering of graphene molecules

What Factors Impact Graphene Cost?

Graphene has the potential to spur advances in a variety of sectors, from transport to medicine to electronics. Unfortunately, the high cost of graphene production has slowed commercialization.Graphene prices have come down substantially from its early days, when it reportedly cost tens of... Keep Reading...
E-Power Resources Inc Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

E-Power Resources Inc Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 23rd, 2023 at 200p ET. We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the... Keep Reading...
Red Tesla car driving on the road close up.

Is Tesla Making a Graphene Battery?

The worldwide popularity of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) offerings such as the Model 3 sedan has been good news for important battery metals such as lithium, graphite and cobalt, which are used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The Model 3 in particular appeals to consumers — with its US$40,000 price... Keep Reading...
What is Graphene?

What is Graphene?

Widely regarded as the “wonder material” of the 21st century, graphene’s beginnings are modest. The 2D material was first produced in 2004, when two professors at the University of Manchester in England used Scotch tape to peel flakes of graphene off a chunk of graphite. The resulting material... Keep Reading...

Zen Graphene Solutions Inches Towards Graphene Production

Zen Graphene Solutions (TSXV:ZEN,OTC Pink:ZENYF) announced on Thursday (April 25) that it has started the environmental baseline studies on its Albany graphite project.The company said the studies will aid the development of the project, with the material sourced being used as a precursor... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lithium Argentina Announces $220 Million of New Debt Facilities Closed at Cauchari-Olaroz

Oreterra Announces Drilling Start at Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

BriaCell Receives FDA Clearance to Initiate Bria-PROS+ Clinical Study in Prostate Cancer

Miivo Provides Corporate Update on Its Launch of Its AI CFO Products

Related News

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina Announces $220 Million of New Debt Facilities Closed at Cauchari-Olaroz

base metals investing

Oreterra Announces Drilling Start at Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

precious metals investing

Lahontan Drills 12.2m Grading 1.25 g/t Au Oxide at Calvada East

base metals investing

Renforth Resources Updates Parbec Gold Deposit Drill Program, Financing

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Executes Property Sale Agreement for the North Wind Iron Ore Project in Labrador

base metals investing

$0.03 Option Underwriting Agreement Secured

base metals investing

Cygnus Metals Limited: Scheme Transaction Update