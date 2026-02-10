HydroGraph Qualifies Hubron International for Fractal Graphene Compounding Partner Program

HydroGraph Qualifies Hubron International for Fractal Graphene Compounding Partner Program

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG,OTC:HGRAF) (OTCQB: HGRAF) ("HydroGraph" or the "Company") today announced the addition of Hubron International to its Compounding Partner Program, a qualified network of plastics compounders supporting the commercial adoption of HydroGraph's Fractal Graphene™ in thermoplastics.

Based in Failsworth, Manchester, Hubron International is a global leader in black masterbatch and conductive polymer compounds, with more than 90 years of materials expertise and a worldwide distributor network exporting over 85% of its production. Hubron operates 24/7 manufacturing with multiple compounding technologies, including twin-screw extrusion, Buss kneaders, and specialized processing lines.

Hubron also brings extensive experience working with carbon-based nanomaterials, including carbon black, carbon nanotubes, graphene, and carbon fiber. The company has published research on graphene-enabled performance improvements in polymer systems and demonstrated expertise in maintaining conductive pathways while preserving nanoscale filler integrity.

"Our Compounding Partner Program supports the growing customer demand for graphene-enhanced materials that are both scalable and reliable," said Kjirstin Breure, President and Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph. "Hubron's depth of experience in conductive polymers and carbon nanomaterials makes them a strong partner as we expand access to Fractal Graphene™ across global markets. By joining the HydroGraph Compounding Partner Program, Hubron can not only expedite delivery of graphene-enabled composite materials, but also enhance marketing efforts to its customers as a documented provider of nanomaterial-enhanced solutions."

Through Hubron's established distributor network, HydroGraph expects expanded access to key markets including automotive, construction, electronics, film, pipe, wire and cable, and technical compounding. Hubron's contract manufacturing capabilities also support flexible partnership models, including toll compounding under customer brands.

About Hydrograph
HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an "explosion synthesis" process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and identical batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph's graphene follow the Graphene Council's Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/. For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "upon", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:
Matt Kreps
Vice President of Investor Relations
+1-214-597-8200
matt.kreps@hydrograph.com

Len Fernandes
Firecracker PR for HydroGraph
len@firecrackerpr.com
888-317-4687


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

hydrograph-clean-powercse-hgemerging-tech-investing
HG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.Neuralink has drawn interest to the brain computer interface (BCI) sector with its N1 implant, which is undergoing human trials in patients with spinal... Keep Reading...
Laptop with overlay of fluctuating financial graphs and data points.

Tech Weekly: Mega-cap Earnings Dominate Narrow Trading Week

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Colorful financial chart with trends, showing candles and moving averages on a dark background.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Tumble on Intel's Guidance Gap

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for SATCOM Acquisition

Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for SATCOM Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI,OTC:SYAIF) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI"), dated January 12, 2026, with CX1... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Flow Metals to Acquire the Monster IOCG Project in Yukon

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

Fauro Property Delivers Multiple Multi-Ounce Gold Assay Hits

Nine Mile Metals Intersects 44 Meters of Copper Mineralization and Provides Drill Program Update

Related News

gold-investing

Flow Metals to Acquire the Monster IOCG Project in Yukon

base-metals-investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

base-metals-investing

Fauro Property Delivers Multiple Multi-Ounce Gold Assay Hits

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Intersects 44 Meters of Copper Mineralization and Provides Drill Program Update

battery-metals-investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

precious-metals-investing

Rio Silver Now Trading on U.S. OTCID Market, Expanding Access for United States and Global Investors

base-metals-investing

Oreterra Announces $6,000,000 Private Placement to Support First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC