HydroGraph Joins CSE25 Index

HydroGraph Joins CSE25 Index

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) ("HydroGraph" or the "Company"), a leading producer of ultra-pure graphene, today announced that it has been added to the CSE25 Index, which is comprised of the 25 largest companies on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

"We are thrilled to join the CSE25 Index, reflecting the tremendous growth HydroGraph has enjoyed as a member of the exchange," said Kjirstin Breure, CEO of HydroGraph. "As the producer of the world's purest graphene products , we are working closely with innovators and leaders across global industries to unlock new ways to reduce weight, improve strength or mechanical benefit, or apply the other unique properties of graphene to their next generation product needs."

This announcement comes on the heels of several recent achievements, including new patent awards, development advancements across multiple graphene applications, new additions to the HydroGraph Board of Directors, and a new headquarters to expand U.S. operations, among others. Additionally, the Company has announced it is in the process of securing a final agreement for a new production facility to support rapid scale-up of manufacturing capacity and other strategic relationships to further its graphene application opportunities in large addressable markets.

About Hydrograph
HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an "explosion synthesis" process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and identical batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph's graphene follow the Graphene Council's Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "upon", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Matt Kreps
Vice President, Investor Relations
matt.kreps@hydrograph.com
+1-214-597-8200

Len Fernandes
Firecracker PR for HydroGraph
len@firecrackerpr.com
888-317-4687


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

HydroGraph Clean PowerCSE:HGEmerging Tech Investing
HG:CC
The Conversation (0)
HydroGraph Clean Power Receives Grant for Work at Fraunhofer Innovation Platform for Composites Research

HydroGraph Clean Power Receives Grant for Work at Fraunhofer Innovation Platform for Composites Research

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) ("HydroGraph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a $90,000 grant in funding per year for two years for composite work at the Fraunhofer Innovation Platform for Composite Research at Western University. With the increasing impact of... Keep Reading...
HydroGraph Clean Power Raises Close to a Million Dollars in Insider Management Stocks

HydroGraph Clean Power Raises Close to a Million Dollars in Insider Management Stocks

Of the $4.2M raised by HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (" Hydrograph " or the " Company ") (CSE: HG) announced last week, more than $700,000, about 17% of the total raise, was funded by the entire executive leadership of the Company, including board members, management, friends and family,... Keep Reading...
HydroGraph Clean Power Completes Oversubscribed $4.2 Million Financing to Accelerate Commercial Sales

HydroGraph Clean Power Completes Oversubscribed $4.2 Million Financing to Accelerate Commercial Sales

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG.CN) (" HydroGraph " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement ‎(the " Private Placement ") of units of the Company (the " Units "), pursuant to which the Company issued 35,151,666... Keep Reading...
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. Announces $3 Million Private Placement

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. Announces $3 Million Private Placement

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG.CN) ("HydroGraph" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to... Keep Reading...
Hydrograph Clean Power Inc.

HydroGraph Clean Power Commences Trading on the CSE Today Under Ticker Symbol HG

Hydrograph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (“HydroGraph”) is pleased to announce, pursuant to the bulletin published by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) on December 1, 2021, that the common shares of HydroGraph are listed and will commence trading on the CSE effective today, December 2,... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 23, 2025, September 2, 2025, and September 12, 2025, the Company has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of September 25, 2025, it has completed the previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of certain assets of Call Centre Guys Inc. ("CCG"). As consideration... Keep Reading...
Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.A July 2024 report by IDTechEx projects that the overall brain computer interface (BCI) market could reach a market value of over US$1.6 billion by... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals Commences Exploration Program at the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

NevGold Discovers High-Grade Oxide Antimony "Bullet Zone" From Surface with 2025 Step-Out Drilling: 14.90 g/t AuEq Over 4.6 Meters Within 2.42 g/t AuEq Over 53.3 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Stallion Uranium Commencing Ground Electromagnetic Survey on the Coyote Corridor

Blue Sky Completes Geophysical Survey at Amarillo Grande Uranium Project & Identifies Anomaly at Ivana Gap Target for Drill Testing

Related News

Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals Commences Exploration Program at the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Discovers High-Grade Oxide Antimony "Bullet Zone" From Surface with 2025 Step-Out Drilling: 14.90 g/t AuEq Over 4.6 Meters Within 2.42 g/t AuEq Over 53.3 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Commencing Ground Electromagnetic Survey on the Coyote Corridor

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Completes Geophysical Survey at Amarillo Grande Uranium Project & Identifies Anomaly at Ivana Gap Target for Drill Testing

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp and Riverside Update Substantial Drilling Progress at the LA Union Gold and Silver Project with Seven Holes Completed at Four Targets

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Reports High Grade Gold along with Silver, Copper and Zinc Mineralization at Ripsey Mine