HydroGraph Announces Change of Auditor

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG,OTC:HGRAF | OTCQB: HGRAF) ("HydroGraph" or the "Company") announces that MNP LLP (the "Former Auditor") has resigned as auditor of the Company, effective August 12, 2026.
Upon the recommendation of the Company's Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has appointed Grant Thornton LLP (the "Successor Auditor") as auditor of the Company, effective August 21, 2026, to hold office until the close of the Company's next annual general meeting.
The resignation of the Former Auditor and the appointment of the Successor Auditor were approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors.
There were no modified opinions in the Former Auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements for the two most recently completed financial years, and there are no reportable events, as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), between the Company and the Former Auditor.
In accordance with NI 51-102, the Company has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About HydroGraph Clean Power Inc.
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. is a leading producer of pristine graphene using its proprietary Hyperion Reactor technology, which allows for ultra-high purity, low energy use, and uniform batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph's graphene follow the Graphene Council's Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/. For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/hydrograph/ and X at https://x.com/HydroGraphInc.
Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™
For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Matt Kreps
Senior Vice President
Email: matt.kreps@hydrograph.com
Tel: +1 214-597-8200
Len Fernandes
Firecracker PR for HydroGraph
Email: len@firecrackerpr.com
Tel: +1 888-317-4687
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.