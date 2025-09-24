HydroGraph and SEADAR Technologies Sign Agreement to Advance Subsea Radar Platforms for Port Defense and Deep-Sea Resource Discovery

HydroGraph Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) ("HydroGraph"), a leading producer of ultra-pure graphene, and SEADAR Technologies, developers of the first subsea radar systems, have signed a letter of intent on September 19, 2025 to integrate HydroGraph's graphene materials and coating technologies into SEADAR's current and future undersea products.

The letter of intent describes how HydroGraph and SEADAR will collaborate to explore technical synergies that enhance performance for SEADAR products, positioning both companies to expand into new markets, such as maritime defense and offshore energy.

"Graphene is an extremely versatile and durable substance, and partnering with SEADAR allows us to develop new applications that can deliver real-world benefits," said Kjirstin Breure, President and CEO of HydroGraph. "Our collaboration will lead to new corrosion-resistant coatings and graphene-enhanced compounds that will demonstrate how sustainable material innovation can have a lasting impact for marine applications and pave the way for new uses in other industries."

Both companies plan to explore applications for HydroGraph graphene for various SEADAR applications and systems. For example, adding graphene to Kevlar-reinforced survey lines can increase tensile strength, reduce weight, and improve handling. Graphene coating can reduce corrosion and extend the life of SEADAR Shield node boxes and connectors. Graphene composites can make SEADAR structural components lighter and stronger, enabling them to handle mechanical loads and subsea pressures. Graphene can also improve thermal conductivity, dissipating heat to protect sensitive electronics.

"Our partnership with HydroGraph marks a significant step forward for our company," said Carlos Fonts, CEO of SEADAR Technologies. "Incorporating HydroGraph's graphene into SEADAR systems will not only improve the performance and durability of our products, but it will open the door for new advancements and applications of our technology."

HydroGraph specializes in commercializing graphene production, supporting materials innovation for marine, aerospace, and industrial applications. The company has developed a controlled chamber explosion method to produce few-layered graphene at scale, cost-effectively. HydroGraph's graphene products are engineered to perform in the harshest environments, reducing system weight, increasing strength, preventing corrosion, and enhancing energy efficiency. Graphene is also utilized in electronics for faster circuits and flexible screens, as well as in high-performance batteries, biomedicine, and drug delivery.

About SEADAR Technologies
SEADAR Technologies develops innovative subsea sensing and surveillance solutions to enhance maritime security and survey capabilities across the NATO Alliance. SEADAR™ Shield is the world's first subsea intruder detection radar, delivering revolutionary capabilities—detection, geolocation, and tracking of underwater metallic materials and electronic signatures—for superior maritime domain awareness. For more information or to learn about the SEADAR story, visit: https://seadar.blue . For company updates, please follow SEADAR Technologies on LinkedIn and X (@SEADAR_X).

About Hydrograph
HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an "explosion synthesis" process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and identical batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of Hydrograph's graphene follow the Graphene Council's Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "upon", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:
Matt Kreps,
Vice President of Investor Relations
+1-214-597-8200
matt.kreps@hydrograph.com

Len Fernandes
Firecracker PR for HydroGraph
len@firecrackerpr.com
888-317-4687


Primary Logo

