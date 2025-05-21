Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

HRZ:AU
Horizon Minerals
Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals

Expediting the path to gold production

Horizon Minerals Limited Experienced Mining Executive Joins Board

Horizon Minerals Limited Experienced Mining Executive Joins Board

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to advise that Mr Rob (Robert) Waugh, has agreed to join the Horizon Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director, effective 1 May 2025.

Rob has more than 35 years' experience in the resources sector with the majority in gold and base metals. Rob has held senior exploration management roles at WMC Resources Limited (WMC) and BHP Billiton Limited (BHP), prior to his role as Managing Director of Musgrave Minerals Limited which culminated in the $200M acquisition by Ramelius Resources Limited in late 2023.

Rob has had significant exploration success over his career, including being part of the team that discovered the Break of Day, White Heat and Big Sky gold deposits at Cue Western Australia, the Nebo-Babel Ni-Cu deposit in the West Musgrave region of WA, the Cobbler gold deposit at Norseman WA and the Duke Batman and Honeypot uranium deposits in Queensland.

Rob holds a Bachelor of Science (Geology) from the University of Western Australia and a Master of Science (Mineral Economics) from the Western Australian School of Mines. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He is currently Non-Executive Chair of Caprice Resources Limited and a Non-Executive Director of Future Battery Minerals Limited.

Commenting on the Board appointment, Horizon Non-Executive Chair Mr Ashok Parekh said:

"We are delighted to welcome a leader of Rob's standing to the Horizon Board as we embark on significant drilling programs to grow our 1.8Moz resource base and look for new discoveries within our extensive land holding in the WA Goldfields. We are confident Rob will bring experience, wisdom and valuable insights to this exciting growth phase for the Company."



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quarterly Cash Flow Report 31 March 2025

Quarterly Cash Flow Report 31 March 2025

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 31 March 2025

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities Report 31 March 2025

Quarterly Activities Report 31 March 2025

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report 31 March 2025

Download the PDF here.

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report 31 March 2025

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report 31 March 2025

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide the March 2025 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is a gold production and exploration company within the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia (Figure 1*).

HIGHLIGHTS

- First gold pour from Boorara under the ore sale agreement with the Paddington Mill.

o First ore stockpile from Boorara was 50,604 dry tonnes at 0.791g/t for 1,163oz sold at an average gold price of $4,256/oz, generating ~$4.951M in revenue

- First gold pour from Phillips Find and processing of the first parcel of gold ore through the Greenfields Mill near Coolgardie under a toll milling agreement.

o First ore parcel consisted of 37,624 dry tonnes at 1.46g/t for 1,675oz at an average price of $4,728/oz, generating ~$7.9M to the Phillips Find JV

- Safe, steady state production continued at both Boorara and Phillips Find to build a pipeline of ore stockpiles for processing under processing agreements.

- The merger with Poseidon Nickel Limited was completed during the quarter, bringing in assets with key infrastructure including the Black Swan processing plant.

- Toll Milling Agreement executed to treat 70,000t of ore from Phillips Find in September/October 2025 at Focus Minerals' Three Mile Hill processing plant.

- Addition of key operating personnel to lead growth and progress the Company's ambitions of being a relevant standalone gold producer.

JUNE QUARTER ACTIVITIES

- Continued safe gold production and revenue from Boorara and Phillips Find via the existing ore sale and toll milling agreements.

- Commencement of the Burbanks resource extension drilling programme.

- Generation of exploration target pipeline.

- GR Engineering Services to commence engineering studies work program to support the refurbishment and repurposing of the Black Swan processing plant for gold production.

- Commencement of mining studies to generate a Life of Mine plan to feed the Black Swan processing plant.

Horizon Minerals key objective is near term gold production and exploration upside within our large tenement package of 1,309km2. In addition to 1.8Moz of gold resources, the Company holds a number of multi-commodity assets including the Nimbus silver-zinc project.

Activities during the quarter focussed on delivering steady state production from the Company's Boorara gold operation, located east of Kalgoorlie, and through the Phillips Find gold project to the north-northwest of Coolgardie. First gold pour was achieved from both Boorara and Phillips Find through separate milling agreements with Paddington Mill and FMR Investments' Greenfields Mill respectively.

Work commenced on the Burbanks drilling programme scheduled for the June quarter, as well as generating a long-term exploration target pipeline and increasing exploration personnel. There was minimal emphasis on in-ground exploration drilling during the quarter as resources and expenditure remained focussed on establishing steady state production and saleable ore stockpiles at Boorara and Phillips Find and generating cashflow for the Company.

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6I6R184N



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Group Mineral Resources Statement

Group Mineral Resources Statement

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Group Mineral Resources Statement

Download the PDF here.

Element79 Gold Corp. Comments on Peruvian Government Reform Centralizing Oversight of Small-Scale Mining Under Ministry of Energy and Mines

Element79 Gold Corp. Comments on Peruvian Government Reform Centralizing Oversight of Small-Scale Mining Under Ministry of Energy and Mines

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - May 22, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Element79") (CSE: ELEM, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0) wishes to comment on recent developments affecting the mining sector in Peru, where the Company's flagship Lucero Project is located.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya Gold Reports High-Grade Rock Samples up to 11.21 g/t Au and 23.3 g/t Ag at Tahami South, Colombia

Quimbaya Gold Reports High-Grade Rock Samples up to 11.21 g/t Au and 23.3 g/t Ag at Tahami South, Colombia

Early-stage exploration results align with proven discovery model in the Segovia district.

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from the recently initiated field programs at its Tahami South Gold Project in Antioquia, Colombia. Current work includes detailed geological mapping, rock channel sampling, stream sediment surveys, and soil sampling, all designed to refine and prioritize targets ahead of the Company's maiden drill campaign scheduled to commence in Q2 2025 (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Radisson Expands Drill Program at O'Brien Gold Project and Outlines Drilling Priorities

Radisson Expands Drill Program at O'Brien Gold Project and Outlines Drilling Priorities

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an expansion and extension of its current drill exploration program at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. This program expansion follows the recent completion of Radisson's successful C$12 million financing and ongoing drilling that is demonstrating significant gold mineralization below the historic mine workings and the Project's current Mineral Resources.

Exploration priorities will be as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canaccord Global Mining Conference Presentation

Canaccord Global Mining Conference Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Canaccord Global Mining Conference Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Lode Gold Leverages Artificial Intelligence to Drive Exploration and Growth in Yukon

Lode Gold Leverages Artificial Intelligence to Drive Exploration and Growth in Yukon

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be using the AI-assisted mineral discovery platform offered by VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY"). Vrify, based in Vancouver, Canada, is a worldwide leader in utilizing AI technology that leads to more efficient mineral exploration. Lode Gold will apply the advanced AI-assisted discovery platform to refine and validate exploration plans and targets at Lode Gold's Golden Culvert Project in Yukon, accelerating data-driven decision-making and enhancing exploration outcomes.

GOLD OROGEN APPOINTS INDUSTRY VETERAN GARY WONG AS NEW VP OF EXPLORATION

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Apollo Silver Expands Calico Project Land Package by over 285%

Apollo Silver Expands Calico Project Land Package by over 285%

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: APGO, OTCQB: APGOF, Frankfurt: 6ZF0) is pleased to announce it has acquired 2,215 hectares ("ha") of highly prospective claims contiguous to its Waterloo property at its Calico Silver Project ("Calico" or "Calico Project"). The newly acquired claims herein referred to as the Mule claims comprise 415 lode mining claims, and have been acquired from LAC Exploration LLC ("LAC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC; NYSE: LAC), who were the previous operators of the property. Preliminary mapping and sampling conducted by the prior operator of the Mule claims identified several high-grade silver targets, which will be evaluated as part of Apollo's future exploration planning.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Latest News

Horizon Minerals
Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Announces Private Placement of up to C$2.4 Million

Group Eleven Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) – Trading Halt

New Gold Discovery Confirmed at Side Well South and Drilling Extends Eaglehawk by a Further 200m

