Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report 31 March 2025

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report 31 March 2025

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide the March 2025 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is a gold production and exploration company within the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia (Figure 1*).

HIGHLIGHTS

- First gold pour from Boorara under the ore sale agreement with the Paddington Mill.

o First ore stockpile from Boorara was 50,604 dry tonnes at 0.791g/t for 1,163oz sold at an average gold price of $4,256/oz, generating ~$4.951M in revenue

- First gold pour from Phillips Find and processing of the first parcel of gold ore through the Greenfields Mill near Coolgardie under a toll milling agreement.

o First ore parcel consisted of 37,624 dry tonnes at 1.46g/t for 1,675oz at an average price of $4,728/oz, generating ~$7.9M to the Phillips Find JV

- Safe, steady state production continued at both Boorara and Phillips Find to build a pipeline of ore stockpiles for processing under processing agreements.

- The merger with Poseidon Nickel Limited was completed during the quarter, bringing in assets with key infrastructure including the Black Swan processing plant.

- Toll Milling Agreement executed to treat 70,000t of ore from Phillips Find in September/October 2025 at Focus Minerals' Three Mile Hill processing plant.

- Addition of key operating personnel to lead growth and progress the Company's ambitions of being a relevant standalone gold producer.

JUNE QUARTER ACTIVITIES

- Continued safe gold production and revenue from Boorara and Phillips Find via the existing ore sale and toll milling agreements.

- Commencement of the Burbanks resource extension drilling programme.

- Generation of exploration target pipeline.

- GR Engineering Services to commence engineering studies work program to support the refurbishment and repurposing of the Black Swan processing plant for gold production.

- Commencement of mining studies to generate a Life of Mine plan to feed the Black Swan processing plant.

Horizon Minerals key objective is near term gold production and exploration upside within our large tenement package of 1,309km2. In addition to 1.8Moz of gold resources, the Company holds a number of multi-commodity assets including the Nimbus silver-zinc project.

Activities during the quarter focussed on delivering steady state production from the Company's Boorara gold operation, located east of Kalgoorlie, and through the Phillips Find gold project to the north-northwest of Coolgardie. First gold pour was achieved from both Boorara and Phillips Find through separate milling agreements with Paddington Mill and FMR Investments' Greenfields Mill respectively.

Work commenced on the Burbanks drilling programme scheduled for the June quarter, as well as generating a long-term exploration target pipeline and increasing exploration personnel. There was minimal emphasis on in-ground exploration drilling during the quarter as resources and expenditure remained focussed on establishing steady state production and saleable ore stockpiles at Boorara and Phillips Find and generating cashflow for the Company.

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6I6R184N



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.



Source:
Horizon Minerals Limited



Contact:
Grant Haywood
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61 8 9386 9534
E: grant.haywood@horizonminerals.com.au

Michael Vaughan
Media Relations - Fivemark Partners
T: +61 422 602 720
E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Horizon MineralsHRZ:AUASX:HRZPrecious Metals Investing
HRZ:AU
Horizon Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Horizon Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals

Keep reading...Show less

Expediting the path to gold production

Horizon Minerals Limited Experienced Mining Executive Joins Board

Horizon Minerals Limited Experienced Mining Executive Joins Board

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to advise that Mr Rob (Robert) Waugh, has agreed to join the Horizon Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director, effective 1 May 2025.

Rob has more than 35 years' experience in the resources sector with the majority in gold and base metals. Rob has held senior exploration management roles at WMC Resources Limited (WMC) and BHP Billiton Limited (BHP), prior to his role as Managing Director of Musgrave Minerals Limited which culminated in the $200M acquisition by Ramelius Resources Limited in late 2023.

Rob has had significant exploration success over his career, including being part of the team that discovered the Break of Day, White Heat and Big Sky gold deposits at Cue Western Australia, the Nebo-Babel Ni-Cu deposit in the West Musgrave region of WA, the Cobbler gold deposit at Norseman WA and the Duke Batman and Honeypot uranium deposits in Queensland.

Rob holds a Bachelor of Science (Geology) from the University of Western Australia and a Master of Science (Mineral Economics) from the Western Australian School of Mines. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He is currently Non-Executive Chair of Caprice Resources Limited and a Non-Executive Director of Future Battery Minerals Limited.

Commenting on the Board appointment, Horizon Non-Executive Chair Mr Ashok Parekh said:

"We are delighted to welcome a leader of Rob's standing to the Horizon Board as we embark on significant drilling programs to grow our 1.8Moz resource base and look for new discoveries within our extensive land holding in the WA Goldfields. We are confident Rob will bring experience, wisdom and valuable insights to this exciting growth phase for the Company."



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Cash Flow Report 31 March 2025

Quarterly Cash Flow Report 31 March 2025

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 31 March 2025

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities Report 31 March 2025

Quarterly Activities Report 31 March 2025

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report 31 March 2025

Download the PDF here.

Group Mineral Resources Statement

Group Mineral Resources Statement

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Group Mineral Resources Statement

Download the PDF here.

Horizon Minerals Limited GR Engineering Awarded Black Swan Plant Engineering Study

Horizon Minerals Limited GR Engineering Awarded Black Swan Plant Engineering Study

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to announce it has awarded GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) ("GR Engineering") with the engineering studies work program to support the refurbishment and repurposing of the Black Swan processing plant for gold production.

The engineering studies will be overseen by Horizon Project Manager Dirk Richards and will provide capital and operating cost estimates to an accuracy of +/-20%. GR Engineering is a leading engineering firm with extensive studies and projects experience successfully working on a range of gold processing plants in the Western Australian Goldfields.

Commenting on the process engineering award, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are very pleased to have awarded this work to GR Engineering. They are a very competent group capable of delivering a quality study to refurbish and repurpose our Black Swan processing plant into a gold plant. This is another significant milestone for the Company progressing Horizon towards our goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer."



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Begins Permitting Process for a Bulk Sample from the Swanson Deposit to be Processed at its Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals Begins Permitting Process for a Bulk Sample from the Swanson Deposit to be Processed at its Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated the permitting process to extract a surface bulk sample from its Swanson Gold Deposit located within a mining lease of the Company's district-scale, Swanson Gold Project, positioned in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt. The bulk sample material will be processed at the Company's 100%-owned and fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill, located in Val-d'Or, Québec, and approximately 50 km from Swanson.

If the processed surface bulk sample of mineralized material from Swanson is deemed viable, the intention is to complete a Scoping Study, which will include evaluating the processing of Swanson mineralized material at the Beacon Gold Mill. A Scoping Study would further consider mine design, mining methodology, mining rate and gold production profile, facilities requirements, development schedules, and the overall project economics.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver completes Definitive Agreement for the sale of Ninobamba, announces planned restructuring

Rio Silver completes Definitive Agreement for the sale of Ninobamba, announces planned restructuring

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF), announces that it has completed a definitive agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Magma Silver Corp. (TSX.V: MGMA) ("Magma Silver") for the sale (the "Transaction") of the Niñobamba Au-Ag property ("Niñobamba" or the "Project").

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Magma Silver has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Project upon full exercise of the option. The Option Agreement requires Magma Silver to make payments of an aggregate CAD$260,000, of which CAD$160,000 of that amount has been paid. Magma Silver will make further milestone payments of up to US$2,000,000, US$500,000 of which will constitute advanced royalty payments and will be paid over the next five years, deductible from the net smelter return royalty of 2% granted to Rio Silver. Magma Silver retains the right to buy back 1% of the NSR for US$1,000,000 at any time prior to commercial production on the Project. The Option Agreement also requires Magma Silver to issue to Rio Silver a total of 2,500,000 common shares of Magma Silver upon receipt of regulatory approval, and a further 2,500,000 common shares on the first anniversary of the approval date.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Announces Extension to Proposed Spin Out and Merger

Element79 Announces Extension to Proposed Spin Out and Merger

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - May 1, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79", or the "Company") announces that, in connection with its previously announced proposed arrangement transaction with Synergy Metals Corp. (" Synergy ") pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated January 10, 2025 (the " Arrangement Agreement "), it has entered an amending agreement dated April 30, 2025, to extend the proposed deadline for completion of the transactions contemplated by the Arrangement Agreement to August 31, 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AngloGold Ashanti Agrees Sale of Côte d'Ivoire Projects

AngloGold Ashanti plc ("AngloGold Ashanti", "AGA" or the "Company") has agreed to sell its interests in two gold projects in Côte d'Ivoire to Resolute Mining Limited ("Resolute") as it continues to sharpen its focus on its operating assets and development projects in the United States.

The Company will sell Centamin West Africa Holdings Limited ("CWAH"), which owns the Doropo Project and the Archean-Birimian Contact ("ABC") Project in Côte d'Ivoire (collectively, the "Projects"), to Resolute, which has extensive operational experience in West Africa (the "Sale"). The breakdown of the consideration for the Sale is detailed below.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement of Units and Welcomes New Institutional Investor

Lahontan Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement of Units and Welcomes New Institutional Investor

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of April 8, 2025, and April 22, 2025, the Company successfully completed its non-brokered private placement financing through the issuance of 42,705,700 units (each, a "Unit") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,135,285 (the "Offering"). The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Larry Lepard, through Equity Management Associates, LLC ("EMA") provided the lead order for the financing and were major participants in the Offering. Lahontan is excited to welcome Mr. Lepard and EMA as shareholders.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Intersects 62.40 g/t Au over 1.00 m on San Antonio West Zone at True North

1911 Gold Intersects 62.40 g/t Au over 1.00 m on San Antonio West Zone at True North

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCBB: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce the assay results from eight (8) drill holes for 1,371.0 metres ("m") from the ongoing surface drill program at the recently discovered San Antonio West target at the True North Project. The True North project, including a permitted mill, camp, and tailings facility, is centrally located within the Company's 100%-owned Rice Lake Gold property in southeast Manitoba, Canada .

Highlights:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Horizon Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Horizon Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

xU3O8 (uranium.io): Pioneering Physical Uranium Ownership Powered by Blockchain Technology

CHARBONE Hydrogen Signed a USD 50 Million Construction Capital Facility Term Sheet

Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente de conditions pour une facilite de credit de construction de 50 millions USD

LaFleur Minerals Begins Permitting Process for a Bulk Sample from the Swanson Deposit to be Processed at its Beacon Gold Mill

Related News

Uranium Investing

xU3O8 (uranium.io): Pioneering Physical Uranium Ownership Powered by Blockchain Technology

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Signed a USD 50 Million Construction Capital Facility Term Sheet

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente de conditions pour une facilite de credit de construction de 50 millions USD

Battery Metals Investing

American Salars Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Cauchari Lithium Brine Project, Argentina

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Identifies a Near-Surface High-Grade Critical Mineral Target at the Havens Steady VMS Deposit, Newfoundland

gold investing

Award of Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) Co-funding

Agriculture Investing

Clarification to Offtake & Distribution Agreement

×