HONEYWELL TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HOLD ITS INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON THURSDAY, APRIL 23

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) will issue its first quarter financial results before the opening of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Thursday, April 23. The company will also hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT.
Presentation Materials / Webcast Details
A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.
Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology, that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.
Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.
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Contacts:
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Media
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Investor Relations
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Stacey Jones
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Mark Macaluso
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(980) 378-6258
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(704) 627-6118
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SOURCE Honeywell