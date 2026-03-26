HONEYWELL TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HOLD ITS INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON THURSDAY, APRIL 23

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) will issue its first quarter financial results before the opening of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Thursday, April 23. The company will also hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology, that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

Contacts:


Media

Investor Relations

Stacey Jones    

Mark Macaluso

(980) 378-6258    

(704) 627-6118

stacey.jones@honeywell.com 

mark.macaluso@honeywell.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-release-first-quarter-financial-results-and-hold-its-investor-conference-call-on-thursday-april-23-302725504.html

SOURCE Honeywell

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Honeywell InternationalHONNASDAQ:HON
HON
The Conversation (0)
Bayrock Resources Limited

ECC Ventures 5 Corp. enters Definitive Agreement with Bayrock Resources for Qualifying Transaction

ECC Ventures 5 Corp. (the "Company" or "ECC5") (TSX-V: ECCV.P), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange"), further to its press release of November 12, 2025, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a bid implementation agreement dated March 9, 2026... Keep Reading...
Panther Metals Plc

Winston Tailings Project: Batch 1 Assay Results

Panther Metals Plc (LSE: PALM), the exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is very pleased to report the first batch of Vibracore sample assay results for the Winston Tailings Project near Schrieber, Ontario, Canada.The Vibracore tailings sampling is in support of the Mineral... Keep Reading...
The Gold Mining Scene Continues to Shine Amid Conflict-Driven Price Surge

The Gold Mining Scene Continues to Shine Amid Conflict-Driven Price Surge

USANewsGroup.com News Commentary — As global conflicts continue to grab attention around the world, the price of gold continues to rise[1]. According to analysts at Van Eck the math is strongly favoring gold miners, whose margins and opportunities in the current market's conditions are... Keep Reading...
Osisko Metals Welcomes Victoria Vargas to the Board of Directors

Osisko Metals Welcomes Victoria Vargas to the Board of Directors

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company or "Osisko Metals") (TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Victoria Vargas to its board of directors, effective immediately. Ms. Vargas brings over 25 years of extensive knowledge of the mining... Keep Reading...
Allied Critical Metals Announces Appointment of Hon. Marco Mendicino as Strategic Advisor

Allied Critical Metals Announces Appointment of Hon. Marco Mendicino as Strategic Advisor

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of the Honourable Marco Mendicino as a Strategic Advisor to the Company. The Honourable Marco Mendicino is Senior Counsel and Strategic Advisor to the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd 3Q26

Streamex's GLDY, Gold with Yield Product, Aligns with Draft Clarity Act Framework as well as Traditional Financial Standards

Independent CTRI Testing Indicates RZOLV Exhibits Dramatically Lower Acute Trout Toxicity Than Cyanide Reference

Related News

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

titanium investing

Saga Acquires Drill-Ready Quebec Titanium Project from Rio Tinto

antimony investing

New Brunswick Seeks Private Partners to Revive US$1 Billion Antimony Mine

precious metals investing

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd 3Q26

precious metals investing

Independent CTRI Testing Indicates RZOLV Exhibits Dramatically Lower Acute Trout Toxicity Than Cyanide Reference

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Acquires Strategic Titanium Assets from Rio Tinto in Quebec

base metals investing

FPX Nickel and JOGMEC Delineate Multiple Awaruite Nickel Targets at the Expanded Klow Property in British Columbia