Honey Badger Silver to Earn Physical Silver Income Through Monetary Metals' Innovative Silver Bond Program

Honey Badger Silver to Earn Physical Silver Income Through Monetary Metals' Innovative Silver Bond Program

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF,OTC:HBEIF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) ("Honey Badger" or the "Company"), a Canadian silver-focused company, is pleased to announce its first strategic partnership with Monetary Metals & Co., ("Monetary Metals"), a 10,000-ounce silver loan investment earning a 12% annual yield to Honey Badger payable in physical silver. This silver loan purchase was crystallized when the price of silver was $52oz. The silver loan will mature on August 8, 2027.

"We absolutely love silver! Silver metal is in short supply so having access to the physical metal, PLUS a substantial yield in silver metal, is an important step for our Company," said Chad Williams, Executive Chairman & Interim CEO of Honey Badger. "This investment adds to our substantial existing silver mineral resource exposure through our 7 different silver-focused properties. Our vision, once sufficient scale is achieved, is to eventually flow this silver metal to our shareholders in the form of a silver metal dividend."

Keith Weiner, Founder & CEO of Monetary Metals, added: "We're delighted to partner with Honey Badger Silver as they can deploy their capital into productive, yield-generating silver assets."

Through its partnership with Monetary Metals, Honey Badger continues to evaluate an expanded pipeline of yield-bearing silver investments that complement its existing high-growth potential silver mining assets.

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger is a Canadian silver company with multiple projects in Northern Canada, including the Plata and Clear Lake silver projects in Yukon, the Sunrise Lake project in the Northwest Territories, and significant landholdings in the historic Nanisivik mine area in Nunavut. In addition to its project portfolio, Honey Badger is developing a growing pipeline of royalties, streaming agreements, and strategic silver investments. The Company is focused on building a portfolio that transforms silver revenue into long-term, income-generating assets.

More information is available at honeybadgersilver.com

Sonya Pekar
Investor Relations
spekar@honeybadgersilver.com | +1 (647) 498-8244

About Monetary Metals & Co., Inc.

Monetary Metals operates the Gold (and Silver) Yield Marketplace®, enabling investors to earn yield paid in precious metals via leases and bonds that finance qualified firms in the precious metals sector. Since 2016, individuals and institutions around the world have been earning income in gold and silver every month in a Monetary Metals account. For more information, visit www.monetary-metals.com.

Monetary Metals Contact

Dickson Buchanan Jr., Vice President, Marketing
Email: dickson@monetary-metals.com
Phone: +1 (646) 653-9729
Press Inquiries: press@monetary-metals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278888

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Honey Badger Silver Inc.TUF:CCTSXV:TUFSilver Investing
TUF:CC
The Conversation (0)
Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Keep Reading...
Silver bars in front of newspaper showing high price performance.

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset. Although silver continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, a silver bull market is well underway in 2025. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as the silver price's momentum continues in... Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar Resources (CSE:SLV)

Silver Dollar Resources: Advancing High-grade Silver-Gold Assets in Mexico

Keep Reading...
Silver bars, stock market chart, green upward arrow, "Weekly Editor's Picks" text overlay.

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Keeps Running, Breaks All-time High Again

The silver price was on the rise once again this week — it surged past the US$67 per ounce level on Friday (December 19), hitting a new record before pulling back.As for gold, it spent much of the period around the US$4,330 per ounce level, although it rose as high as US$4,360 on Thursday... Keep Reading...
Adam Wooldridge, CEO of Cobre

Cobre Uncovers "Higher-grade" Copper at Cosmos Target, Assay Results Expected February 2026

Cobre (ASX:CBE) has completed a drilling program at its Cosmos target in Botswana, where the company has uncovered a higher-grade mineralised zone compared to nearby Comet target, according to CEO Adam Wooldridge. “What's really come through as being very interesting at the Cosmos target is the... Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar Resources

Silver Dollar Resources

Keep Reading...
Silver bars on a graph background with a rising line chart.

First Majestic to Sell Del Toro Silver Mine to Sierra Madre in US$60 Million Deal

First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG,NYSE:AG) has agreed to sell its Del Toro silver mine in Mexico to Sierra Madre Gold and Silver (TSXV:SM,OTCQX:SMDRF) in a transaction valued at up to US$60 million.The Vancouver-based miner said on Wednesday (December 17) that it has entered into a definitive... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC Market

Hanlim & Korean Government Fund Pathway to Clinical Trial

Happy Creek Grants Stock Options

Wageen To List On VLRM Markets Board And Corporate Update

Related News

Energy Investing

Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC Market

Uranium Investing

Ben Finegold: Uranium in 2026 — Price Outlook, Plus Stocks, Supply and Demand

Nickel Investing

Nickel Price Forecast: Top Trends for Nickel in 2026

Lithium Investing

Lithium Market 2025 Year-End Review

Oil and Gas Investing

5 Biggest ASX Oil and Gas Stocks of 2026

Resource Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining News Stories of 2025

Nickel Investing

Lundin to Sell Eagle Nickel-Copper Mine and Humboldt Mill to Talon Metals