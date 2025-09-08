Homerun Resources (TSXV:HMR)

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Marketing Update Extends Closing of $3M Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. ("Homerun" or the "Company") (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) is pleased to announce that to further support investor understanding and broaden market awareness, Homerun has engaged Dig Media Inc (INN) and Rockstone Research. These partnerships will help deliver Bmely updates, accessible investor educaBon, and expert insights that clarify Homerun's value proposiBon and growth potenBal. At a Bme when the company's story may appear complex to average investors, these plaGorms will play a key role in translaBng Homerun's progress into clear, engaging content that supports the next phase of growth.

The Company announces that it entered into an agreement with Rockstone Research to provide markeBng services to the Company. Rockstone Research is a Switzerland-based capital markets research firm specializing in the resource, technology, and energy transiBon sectors. With a strong focus on idenBfying growth opportuniBes in emerging markets and strategic commodiBes, Rockstone publishes in-depth reports that are distributed through internaBonal financial media plaGorms and made available directly at www.rockstone-research.com. All reports are released in both English and German and circulated worldwide via free email newslePer to insBtuBonal and retail investors. Rockstone was founded in 2011 by Stephan Bogner, who studied economics in Dortmund, Germany, graduaBng in 2004 as Diplom- Kaufmann. He has been acBve in the precious metals and junior mining industry since 2002, bringing more than two decades of experience and industry knowledge to Rockstone's research and analysis.

Rockstone Research is an arm's-length markeBng firm and has been engaged for an iniBal three- month term for total consideraBon of $25,000 CAD which is payable upfront. The Company does not propose to issue any securiBes to Rockstone in consideraBon for the services to be provided to the Company.

The Company also announces that it has entered into an adverBsing and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba InvesBng News Network (INN). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and educaBon to investors since 2007 at www.invesBngnews.com. For the 12 month term of the agreement, INN will provide adverBsing to increase awareness of the issuer. The cost of the campaign is $55,000 CAD payable in upfront. INN currently holds no securiBes in Homerun Resources Inc.

The Company also announces that, further to its July 24, 2025 news release, the Company has received approval to extend the closing of its $3 million, $1.00 unit private placement financing to September 22, 2025. About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a verBcally integrated materials leader revoluBonizing green energy soluBons through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high- purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovaBon, the Company controls the full industrial verBcal from raw material extracBon to cueng-edge solar, baPery and energy storage soluBons. Our dual- engine verBcal integraBon strategy combines:

Homerun Advanced Materials

  • UBlizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domesBc and internaBonal sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.
  • Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purificaBon and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California Davis.

Homerun Energy SoluBons

  • Building LaBn America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specializaBon in perovskite photovoltaics. European leader in the markeBng, distribuBon and sales of alternaBve energy soluBons into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).
  • Commercializing ArBficial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System SoluBons (hardware and solware) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.
  • Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long- duraBon energy storage system uBlizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purificaBon.

With six profit centers built within the verBcal strategy and all gaining economic advantage uBlizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, baPery and energy storage soluBons, Homerun is posiBoned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transiBon markets. The 3- phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a Bmely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logisBcal market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy soluBons.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable producBon technologies across all operaBons while benefiBng the people in the communiBes where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generaBon and verBcal integraBon in 2025, the Company conBnues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execuBon within the unstoppable global energy transiBon.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

Tyler Muir, Investor Relaeons info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE The informa,on contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securi,es legisla,on. Forward-looking statements relate to informa,on that is based on assump,ons of management, forecasts of future results, and es,mates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predic,ons, expecta,ons, beliefs, plans, projec,ons, objec,ves, assump,ons or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulaeon Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

