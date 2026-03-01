Hombre Muerto West Phase 1 Construction Update - 92% Complete

Highlights:

  • Phase 1 construction now approximately 92% complete

  • Nanofiltration plant assembly progressing to plan

  • Construction expected to complete in the short term, transitioning to testing and commissioning

  • Nanofiltration plant commissioning with raw brine expected to follow successful testing

  • Significant brine inventory ready for processing

  • First lithium chloride concentrate in H1 2026, first shipment H2 2026

PERTH, AU / ACCESS Newswire / March 1, 2026 / Galan LithiumLimited (ASX:GLN,OTC:GLNLF) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on construction progress at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Project in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Figure 1. Nanofiltration Plant at HMW

Construction Progress Update

Assembly of the nanofiltration plant, a critical component of the Phase 1 processing flowsheet, is progressing on schedule following its recent delivery to site. With more than 25 personnel currently mobilised at HMW, structural, mechanical and electrical installation activities are advancing rapidly. The plant is being assembled on an accelerated timeline following fabrication and pre-installation testing in Sydney.

The strong technical collaboration between Galan and Authium, established since execution of the Offtake and Operating Agreement in April 2025, continues to support disciplined, safe and efficient execution at site.

Upon finalisation of Phase 1 construction activities, which are now approximately 92% complete, the project will transition to formal testing and commissioning. The testing program will include electrical, pressure and pump testing to ensure full system integrity and operational readiness ahead of commissioning. Following successful completion of these activities, commissioning of the nanofiltration plant with raw brine is expected to occur.

Galan has accumulated a substantial brine inventory in its evaporation ponds, positioning the Company to transition efficiently into processing once commissioning is complete. The nanofiltration plant has been designed with flexibility to support production beyond the 5,200 tpa LCE Phase 1 rate.

Figure 2. Nanofiltration Plant Assembly

Commenting from the HMW site Galan's Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega,said:

"Phase 1 execution continues to track in line with our development schedule. Assembly of the nanofiltration plant is progressing smoothly and the integration with our evaporation and processing systems is well advanced.

With construction now around 92% complete, our focus is on mechanical completion and commissioning as we move toward first processed brine in early Q2 2026 and first lithium chloride concentrate in H1 2026."

Figure 3. Nanofiltration Plant

The Galan Board has authorised this release.

For further information contact:

COMPANY
Juan Pablo ("JP") Vargas de la Vega
Managing Director
jp@galanlithium.com.au
+ 61 8 9214 2150

MEDIA
Matt Worner
Vector Advisors
mworner@vectoradvisors.au
+61 429 522 924

About Galan

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN,OTC:GLNLF) is an ASX-listed lithium exploration and development business. Galan's flagship assets comprise two world-class lithium brine projects, HMW and Candelas, located on the Hombre Muerto Salar in Argentina, within South America's ‘lithium triangle'. Galan is distinguished by:

  • The size of its mineral resource. HMW is placed within the top 10 producing or development lithium projects globally;[1]

  • The purity of its mineral resource. The HMW mineral resource has the lowest impurity profile of any published lithium brine resource in Argentina;

  • Positioning on the cost curve. When in production, HMW is profiled to be in the first quartile of the industry cost curve;[2]

  • Near term production with permitted expansion. Galan is on track for first lithium chloride production in 2026, has the construction permits to expand HMW to 21 ktpa LCE and has potential to expand production up to 60 ktpa LCE in HMW Phases 3 and 4;

  • The RIGI. The RIGI is a large scale investment framework in Argentina which provides income tax benefits, 30 years of fiscal stability and a range of other financial benefits. Galan and Rio Tinto are the only recipients of the RIGI within the lithium industry in Argentina; and

  • Exploration licences at Greenbushes South in Western Australia, close to and just south of the Tier 1 Greenbushes Lithium Mine.

[1] S&P Global Metals & Mining.

[2] Wood Mackenzie, iLi Markets

SOURCE: Galan Lithium Limited



