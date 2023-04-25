Nextech3D.ai Announces Conditional Listing Approval & Updates on Generative-AI IPO Spin-Off SaaS Platform Toggle3D.ai

Hispania Resources Inc. Announces Acquisition of Lumbrales Permit

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% ownership in the Lumbrales Deposit (the "Lumbrales Permit"), situated in the Stanniferous Iberian Belt. This belt is a prolific mining region, which includes more than 100 Tin and Tungsten deposits in Spain and Portugal. Hispania acquired the Lumbrales Permit from Siemcalsa, a company controlled by the administration of Castile Leon in Spain.

The 2,900 Hectare Lumbrales Permit contains the formerly producing Mari Tere mine and two other artisanal tin prospects situated in Castille, about 115 kilometers west of the city of Salamanca. The permit was acquired from Siemcalsa for €250,000 (approximately CAD $374,500). At the time of its closure in 1986, the Mari Tere mine had established tin and molybdenum resources.

Mari Tere was initially developed by a surface shaft and four underground levels during the Spanish Civil War between 1941 through 1945. During this period a total of 30,000 tonnes of material was produced and processed on site.

More recently, the Mina Duro SA completed underground infrastructure consisting of a 658 meter long 4.5 by 4.5 meter decline to a depth of 220 meters and associated levels of 3,600 meters. These were excavated at the same time and are in a state of good preservation as seen in the image below. The modern decline connects with two of the levels developed during the 1941-1945 period.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8711/163668_3fa971f6447de85f_001.jpg

Image 1: Decline ramp looking up ramp

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8711/163668_3fa971f6447de85f_001full.jpg

During its tenure, Siemcalsa carried out surface exploration programs consisting of trenching and sampling, geophysics and geochemisty. These works extended the lengths of the mineralized veins along strike and showed the presence of a possible third vein system and additional prospects.

Norman Brewster, CEO of Hispania commented, "We are extremely excited about the acquisition of the Lumbrales Permit and our growth in Spain. The property is located in the Stanniferous Iberian Belt, a geological region our team knows well. This property has been a past producer and given the pricing changes in tin in recent years, makes this property financially attractive. We will examine both expanding the resource, as well as processing of existing tailings as our team gets to site. Equally exciting is the existing infrastructure consisting of decline ramps, surface shafts and underground development. This process to build out is one that usually takes a mining company several years of permitting and work, so we are well positioned to advance this key project. We are grateful to the team at Siemcalsa who supported us during our due diligence and transaction processes, as well as the local and regional governments who helped this transaction to occur and who have been very supportive of mining in the region and particularly key projects. We look forward to our continued growth in Spain."

About Hispania Resources Inc.

Hispania Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain. Hispania is currently focused on developing the long-term mining potential of its core asset, the Zinc, Copper, Lead enriched Puebla de la Reina ("PBR") property in the low-risk and historic mining district of Extremadura in Southwest Spain. The PBR property covers an area of 90 km2. Hispania, through its subsidiary, La Joya, has entered into a purchase agreement with Auplata S.A. to acquire a 100% interest in the PBR property. The management of Hispania contains industry veterans who have more than 120 years of mineral exploration and production experience in multiple jurisdictions and have successfully managed multiple international mining companies. This includes in Spain, where some of the team was responsible for the founding and building of Iberian Resources, with the continued support of the local and regional governments, including the well-developed and sophisticated transportation and mining infrastructure.

For more information on Hispania Resources Inc., visit: http://HispaniaResources.com/.

Contact Information

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

Norman Brewster - Chief Executive Officer 
Norm@HispaniaResources.com
(416) 970-3223

Rahim Allani - Director
Rahim@HispaniaResources.com
(416) 457-0549

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking information include, among others, the expected completion of the acquisition of the Lumbrales property, the expected anticipated activity at the Lumbrales property, as well as information relating to Hispania. Although Hispania believes that, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Hispania can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that the future plans of Hispania may differ from those that currently are contemplated Additional risks include those disclosed in the Filing Statement, which are incorporate herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward- looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

This news release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities described in this news release have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) absent registration or an exemption from registration. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163668

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hispania Resources

Hispania Resources to Begin On-Site Preparations for Exploration Program at Las Herrerias, on the Puebla de la Reina Property, Spain

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or the "Company") wishes to inform shareholders that it is preparing for the exploration program to be carried out at Las Herrerias ("Las Herrerias"), on the Puebla de la Reina property, located in Extremadura, Spain. Management will be onsite in early February to meet with its geological team to review and visit local geological areas of interest on the property identified by the work carried out in 202122 by the company.

While in the region, company management will be meeting with additional firms that carry out geophysical and diamond drilling activities, with the objective of determining timing and scope for the upcoming work at Las Herrerias. Further, management intends to again meet with the regional Ministry and politicians, including the Mayor of Puebla de la Reina, as they did in July, 2022, to ensure all local stakeholders needs are met.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hispania Resources

Hispania Resources Announces the Preparation of its Three-Year Exploration Program at Las Herrerias, on the Puebla de la Reina Property in Spain

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or the "Company") is pleased to update its plans for the coming year and prepares for its exploration program at the Puebla de la Reina ("PBR") property, Las Herrerias permit, for the next three years. This program consists of surface exploration, geophysics, surface sampling and diamond drilling across the property, which is located in a mining friendly jurisdiction in Southern Spain.

During the second half of the year, as travel opened up, Hispania's team met with regional government officials as well as the local Mayor in PBR to update on the company's plans going forward. The Mayor was appreciative and supportive of the Company's work during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was looking forward to more work in the area going forward. This continued through the back half of the year and after meeting with Government officials in Extremadura in the 3rd quarter of the year, "we presented the work program for Herrerias to the mining authorities and are pleased that it has been recommended for implementation," commented Norm Brewster, CEO of Hispania. The Company expects to begin this work program during the second quarter of 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hispania Resources Announces Opening of the Stock Market with the TSX Venture Exchange

Hispania Resources Announces Opening of the Stock Market with the TSX Venture Exchange

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be ringing the opening bell to open the stock market at the TSX Venture Exchange at 9:30am EST today.

To mark the occasion key stakeholders and members of Hispania's team in Toronto will be present at the TSX's presentation centre in Toronto, as well as stakeholders in Spain virtually. "We are proud to mark this significant occasion for our investors and partners today at the TSX Venture Exchange," said Norm Brewster, CEO of Hispania. "This is another key step for us as a public company and we look forward to many more opportunities to grow and celebrate the developments of Hispania. We would also like to thank the Exchange and its staff for its continued support."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Merida Announces Name Change and Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Merida Announces Name Change and Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Merida Minerals Holdings Inc ., (the " Corporation " or " Merida ") (TSXV: ESPN) announced that the Corporation has changed its name to "Hispania Resources Inc." effective November 17, 2022. The common shares of the Corporation will commence trading under the new name on the TSX Venture Exchange under its current trading symbol "ESPN" at market open on December 14, 2022. There is no consolidation or change in the share capital. The Corporation is changing its name as it plans to acquire additional mining property in various regions of Spain. Given these plans for expansion, the Corporation felt that the current name "Merida", being a reference to the specific region in Spain where the Corporation's current mining property is located, is no longer appropriate.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Merida Minerals Inc

Merida Minerals Holdings Inc. Announces Re-Assay Results from Its Puebla de la Reina Property in Spain

Merida Minerals Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Merida" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of initial core samples that have been re assayed from its Las Herrerais property, located near the village of Puebla de la Reina in Extremadura, Spain. The samples were procured from the secured facility that is controlled by the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (Instituto Geologico y Minero de Espana or "IGME") located in Pennaroya, Extremadura. The core represents drilling carried out by IGME and Outukumpu on the Las Herreiras property previously.

The historical drilling was first carried out by IGME, which drilled 1,732.90 metres between 1984 and 1987.
IGME calculated a resource of 300,000 tonnes with grades of 1.6% Cu., 11% Zn., 1.2% Pb and 32 g/t Agi.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Poised to Become a Key Player in Canada's Green Economy

Slave Lake Zinc Poised to Become a Key Player in Canada's Green Economy

Slave Lake Zinc Corp (CSE: SLZ) is on the verge of becoming a significant participant in the country's green economy with its strategic metal's exploration operations. The company has recently expanded its potential to include lithium, which is a critical component for electric car batteries, alongside its existing zinc and lead exploration developments.

Slave Lake Zinc has a unique project with an established zinc/lead target and unparalleled lithium potential in the same suite of host rocks.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Completes Acquisition of a 100% Interest in Four Metals Project, Arizona

Barksdale Completes Acquisition of a 100% Interest in Four Metals Project, Arizona

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that it has now made its fifth and final payment due under the option agreement with MinQuest, Ltd. and Allegiant Gold (U.S.) Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Allegiant Gold Ltd. (together "Allegiant") originally announced April 19, 2018 (the "Option Agreement"). The final payment was made on a 5050 basis and consisted of US$100,000 cash and the issuance of a total of 261,813 common shares, at a deemed price of C$0.64 per share. This payment completes Barksdale's commitment under the Option Agreement for the acquisition a 100% undivided interest in the 760-acre Four Metals project, located in Santa Cruz County, strategically located approximately 3km south of the Company's flagship Sunnyside project and 2km west of the 100% owned San Antonio project within the Patagonia Mountains of Arizona. The shares issued are subject to a four month hold period expiring August 25, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to raise capital by way of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to approximately $1.8 million (the " Private Placement ").  The Private Placement will consist of the sale of units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.045 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "), with each Warrant exercisable for one Common Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.08 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance, subject to adjustment upon certain customary events.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Secures B.C. Site and Completes Kinetic Testing for Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Secures B.C. Site and Completes Kinetic Testing for Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the activities of CO2 Lock Corp. (" CO2 Lock "), its majority-owned subsidiary focused on establishing standalone operations for the permanent storage of carbon dioxide in brucite-rich serpentinized peridotite (" BRSP ") host rock.  Since its founding in 2022, CO2 Lock has made significant progress in two important respects, acquiring a highly prospective land package in central British Columbia for future carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") operations, and completing laboratory testwork to demonstrate that the superior carbon reactivity of brucite can lead to permanent carbon storage with significant advantages over nature-based and other geologic solutions.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Cancels and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Pampa Metals Cancels and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM) (FSE:FIRA) (OTCQB®:PMMCF) advises that it has today cancelled 600,000 stock options held by directors and management and granted 750,000 incentive stock options to a consultant. The granted options have an exercise price of $0.21 and a 5-year term

ABOUT Pampa Metals
Pampa Metals is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE:PM), and the Frankfurt (FSE:FIRA) and OTC (OTCQB®:PMMCF) exchanges, which wholly owns a 47,400 hectare portfolio of seven projects highly prospective for copper, molybdenum and gold located along proven and highly productive mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. The Company is actively advancing its projects through systematic exploration and drill testing of the highest priority targets, with a current focus on the Buenavista target and the Block 4 project more broadly.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants and Engagement of Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. to Provide Market-Making Services

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants and Engagement of Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. to Provide Market-Making Services

Final Closing of the Flow-Through Offering

Further to its news releases dated March 23, 2023 and April 12, 2023, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed on the final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering ("Offering") of units ("Units"). In total, the Company issued 7,856,359 Units at a price of $0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD $549,945. Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of 2 years following issuance at a price of $0.12 per common share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Slave Lake Zinc Poised to Become a Key Player in Canada's Green Economy

Orefinders Invests in Awale Resources

Prismo Metals Mobilizes Drill to Palos Verdes

