Hispania Resources Completes Site Visits in Spain

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that management, members of the board of directors, and geological teams completed site visits over the past two weeks across Spain. These sites are mineral projects located in Castile y Leon and Extremadura, Spain. During these visits, the teams completed property inspections, as well as meetings with Regional and local municipal authorities.With respect to the Lumbrales project, the final transfer documents were signed and notarized with Siemcalsa representatives. Thereafter, the teams reviewed and collected in country material and project reports and visited the Marie Tere site to determine property conditions and begin work activity planning. "We are very pleased to have completed all formal documentation and processes with Siemcalsa and regional governments to take formal ownership of this exciting base metals project and the existing infrastructure" commented Norman Brewster, Chief Executive Officer of Hispania.

The team also visited the regional government office and Mineral Department in Extremadura, the town of Puebla de la Reina and it's Mayor. Arrangements were also made to call a tender for Airborne Geophysical survey work to consist of Gravemetric and Magnetic surveys over the expansive Herraris Permit. "We are looking forward to developing the PBR project in Extremadura and with the improved prices of copper and zinc, the opportunities here will be exciting to develop," commented Mr. Brewster.

About Hispania Resources Inc.

Hispania Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain. Hispania is currently focused on developing the long-term mining potential of its core assets, the Zinc, Copper, Lead enriched Puebla de la Reina ("PBR") property in the low-risk and historic mining district of Extremadura in Southwest Spain; as well as the Marie Tere project in Lumbrales. Hispania, through its subsidiary, La Joya, has entered into a purchase agreement with Auplata S.A. to acquire a 100% interest in the PBR property and has acquired the Lumbrales property. The management of Hispania contains industry veterans who have more than 120 years of mineral exploration and production experience in multiple jurisdictions and have successfully managed multiple international mining companies. This includes in Spain, where some of the team was responsible for the founding and building of Iberian Resources, with the continued support of the local and regional governments, including the well-developed and sophisticated transportation and mining infrastructure.

For more information on Hispania Resources Inc., visit: http://HispaniaResources.com/.

Contact Information

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

Norman Brewster - Chief Executive Officer
Norm@HispaniaResources.com
(416) 970-3223

Rahim Allani - Director
Rahim@HispaniaResources.com
(416) 457-0549

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking information include, among others, the expected completion of the acquisition of the Lumbrales property, the expected anticipated activity at the Lumbrales property, as well as information relating to Hispania. Although Hispania believes that, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Hispania can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that the future plans of Hispania may differ from those that currently are contemplated Additional risks include those disclosed in the Filing Statement, which are incorporate herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

This news release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities described in this news release have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) absent registration or an exemption from registration. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hispania Resources (TSXV:ESPN)

Hispania Resources


