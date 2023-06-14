



Overview Mining jurisdictions are nearly as important as the target mineral. Companies are more likely to succeed in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with clear policies, a stable political landscape, and a robust mining infrastructure. For example, Spain is a prime mining jurisdiction with a clear legal framework and trained local workforce. Additionally, Spain is considered the most mineral-rich country in Western Europe, making it attractive to mining companies. Zinc outperformed expectations by hitting a 14-year high in 2021 with global demand to increase by 1.5 percent in 2023. As the fourth most widely consumed metal, it has applications throughout multiple industries, used for creating anti-corrosive alloys, pioneering new battery technology, and creating strong galvanized steel. Demand for the multipurpose metal is expected to continue its upward trend as clean technology takes the main stage. The copper market, another multipurpose metal, is expected to grow by a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9 percent between 2022 and 2030. Mining companies targeting these increasingly important metals are setting themselves up for long-term success.

Hispania Resources (TSXV: Hispania Resources (TSXV: ESPN ) is an exploration and development mining company, focused on zinc-copper-lead deposits in Spain. A strong management team leads the company with a combined 80 years of experience leading mining operations in multiple countries, including Spain. Its flagship project contains promising mineralizations that the experienced managers believe are ideal for repeating past successes. Hispania Resources’ focus is growth via new acquisitions and identifying additional assets with potential.

The company’s flagship project, Puebla de la Reina, covers nearly 9,000 hectares and has two promising mineralization areas with encouraging historical exploration results. In addition, the asset has a robust local infrastructure and is only five kilometers away from the nearest city. Promising copper-zinc-lead mineralizations and encouraging historical results make Puebla de la Reina a solid project, forming the backbone of the company’s portfolio. Hispania Resources is preparing for the exploration program to be carried out at Las Herrerias, on the Puebla de la Reina property, located in Extremadura, Spain. Multiple management team members were responsible for founding Iberian Minerals, the most significant base metals project in Europe and the largest employer in Southern Spain. Iberian Minerals went public in 1997, and Trafigura became a primary investor, eventually acquiring 52.2 percent of the company for a total evaluation of C$995 million. Managers that were instrumental in the impressive growth of Iberian Minerals are now focusing on repeating their success with Hispania Resources. On April 25, 2023, Hispania Resources acquired 100 percent ownership in the Lumbrales Permit, situated in the Stanniferous Iberian Belt, a prolific mining region, which includes 100 tin and tungsten deposits in Spain and Portugal. The company’s management team is one of its biggest strengths. Norman Brewster, CEO, has over 30 years of experience leading mining operations, and holds a bachelor of science degree. Kyle Appleby, CFO, brings 18 years of experience managing corporate finances for multiple industries, including cannabis and natural resources. Brian H. Newton, chief geologist, has 35 years of experience ranging from business development to program management and has been active in Spain, Mexico and Columbia.

Company Highlights Hispania Resources is an exploration and development mining company, led by a management team with directly relevant experience in building one of the most significant mining operations in Europe.

The company's flagship project, Puebla de la Reina, has received historical exploration but minimal development. It contains two encouraging mineralizations that will receive additional exploration and potential development.

The company now has 100 percent ownership of the Lumbrales Deposit in the Stanniferous Iberian Belt.

Hispania Resources is led by a strong management team, previously leading other companies to impressive success, such as Iberian Minerals, which reached a total evaluation of C$995 million.

New acquisition of promising assets and exploring its current flagship project are at the core of the company’s growth strategy.

Key Projects Puebla de la Reina Zinc-Copper-Lead Project

The project covers nearly 9,000 hectares and contains two significant mineralizations that warrant additional exploration. Hispania Resources is now seeking to fully develop the property by leveraging the directly relevant experience of its management team. Project Highlights: Historical Exploration But No Significant Development : The project has received attention from two previous entities dating back 40 years. The Geological Society of Spain first examined the property roughly 40 years ago, followed by Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) conducting further exploration ten years later.

: The project has received attention from two previous entities dating back 40 years. The Geological Society of Spain first examined the property roughly 40 years ago, followed by Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) conducting further exploration ten years later. Encouraging Historical Resource Estimate : Outokumpu created a provisional resource estimate of 500,000 tons at 1.6 percent copper, 11 percent zinc, 1.2 percent lead, and 32 g/t silver.

: Outokumpu created a provisional resource estimate of 500,000 tons at 1.6 percent copper, 11 percent zinc, 1.2 percent lead, and 32 g/t silver. Ideal Location and Strong Infrastructure : The project is only five kilometers from the nearest city, 20 kilometers from the mining ministry office, 100 kilometers from the metropolis Seville, and 80 kilometers from the nearest concentrator. Additionally, the asset has roads, highway access, power, and water access.

: The project is only five kilometers from the nearest city, 20 kilometers from the mining ministry office, 100 kilometers from the metropolis Seville, and 80 kilometers from the nearest concentrator. Additionally, the asset has roads, highway access, power, and water access. Future Exploration Campaigns Planned: The company plans to conduct modern exploration programs, including geophysical and magnetic surveys. This exploration, and any necessary follow-up survey programs, will help identify a future diamond drilling program. Onsite preparation for the exploration program at Las Herrerias, on the Puebla de la Reina Property, Spain, has begun.

Map of Las Herrerias, PBR property, showing areas that are considered to be geologically interesting and were selected for initial groundworks consisting of geophysics (electromagnetics) which were contracted to the firm Genostica, of Huelva, Spain Hispania Resources has released the results of initial core samples that have been re-assayed from its Las Herrerais property, located near the village of Puebla de la Reina in Extremadura, Spain. The samples were procured from the secured facility that is controlled by the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain located in Pennaroya, Extremadura with copper grades ranging between 0.717 percent to 4.9 percent and an average of 1.6 percent. Zinc grades range from 0.2 percent to 30 percent and average 11 percent. The results are in line with the company’s initial plans to create a new copper-zinc producer in Spain. Lumbrelas Permit Acquired in April 2023, Hispania Resources’ 100-percent-owned Lumbrales Permit is situated in the Stanniferous Iberian Belt, a prolific mining region that includes more than 100 tin and tungsten deposits across Spain and Portugal. The 2,900-hectare property contains the formerly producing Mari Tere mine, which had an established tin and molybdenum resources, and two other artisanal tin prospects in Castille, about 115 kilometers west of the city of Salamanca. As a past-producer, the property has existing infrastructure that allows Hispania Resources to quickly advance the project.