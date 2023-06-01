Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Hispania Resources Completes Visit to Core Storage Facility at Siemcalsa, Salamanca, Spain

Hispania Resources Completes Visit to Core Storage Facility at Siemcalsa, Salamanca, Spain

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or "the company") has completed a visit to the Siemcalsa core storage facility in Salamanca on a recent visit. As part of the recently announced transaction to acquire the Lumbrales property, the company acquired access to this facility. While at the facility the company acquired various reports, maps and sections relating to the Lumbrales property. Company personnel in Spain and Canada, with the assistance of this material, are currently preparing a work program for the revitalization of the Mari Tere mine which was last in formal operation in 198586, prior to its acquisition by Siemcalsa in 2007. Lower tin and overall metal prices caused a closure of this mine which remained dormant until acquired by Siemcalsa and subsequently Hispania.

Further, on May 28th regional and local elections were held throughout Spain. In the town of Puebla de la Reina, where the company's Herrerias permit is located, announced that the winner of the Mayoral election was Ana Maria Redondo Villar who was returned to office for a further 4 years. "We would like to congratulate Mayor Ana Maria Redondo Villar on her re-election. In recent meetings with Mayor Ana Maria Redondo Villar, she has re-iterated her commitment to seeing the extension of the Herrerias permit and seeing Hispania bringing work back to this former brownfield project that was owned by IGME. Speaking with Mayor Ana Maria Redondo Villar, "we appreciate her support and have conveyed our commitment to working with her, her team and the town of Puebla de la Reina to return jobs to the region, in an environmentally conscious and supportive manner, in line with our commitment to a strong ESG platform and presence," commented Norman Brewster, Chief Executive Officer or Hispania.

About Hispania Resources Inc.

Hispania Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain. Hispania is currently focused on developing the long-term mining potential of its core assets, the Zinc, Copper, Lead enriched Puebla de la Reina ("PBR") property in the low-risk and historic mining district of Extremadura in Southwest Spain; as well as the Marie Tere project in Lumbrales. Hispania, through its subsidiary, La Joya, has entered into a purchase agreement with Auplata S.A. to acquire a 100% interest in the PBR property and has acquired the Lumbrales property. The management of Hispania contains industry veterans who have more than 120 years of mineral exploration and production experience in multiple jurisdictions and have successfully managed multiple international mining companies. This includes in Spain, where some of the team was responsible for the founding and building of Iberian Resources, with the continued support of the local and regional governments, including the well-developed and sophisticated transportation and mining infrastructure.

For more information on Hispania Resources Inc., visit: http://HispaniaResources.com/.

Contact Information

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

Norman Brewster - Chief Executive Officer
Norm@HispaniaResources.com
(416) 970-3223

Rahim Allani - Director
Rahim@HispaniaResources.com
(416) 457-0549

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking information include, among others, the expected commencement of work on the PBR project, the expected meetings with local drilling firms, as well as information relating to Hispania. Although Hispania believes that, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Hispania can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that the future plans of Hispania may differ from those that currently are contemplated Additional risks include those disclosed in the Filing Statement, which are incorporate herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward- looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

This news release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities described in this news release have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) absent registration or an exemption from registration. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hispania Resources (TSXV:ESPN)

Hispania Resources


Hispania Resources Completes Site Visits in Spain

Hispania Resources Completes Site Visits in Spain

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that management, members of the board of directors, and geological teams completed site visits over the past two weeks across Spain. These sites are mineral projects located in Castile y Leon and Extremadura, Spain. During these visits, the teams completed property inspections, as well as meetings with Regional and local municipal authorities.With respect to the Lumbrales project, the final transfer documents were signed and notarized with Siemcalsa representatives. Thereafter, the teams reviewed and collected in country material and project reports and visited the Marie Tere site to determine property conditions and begin work activity planning. "We are very pleased to have completed all formal documentation and processes with Siemcalsa and regional governments to take formal ownership of this exciting base metals project and the existing infrastructure" commented Norman Brewster, Chief Executive Officer of Hispania.

Hispania Resources Inc. Announces Acquisition of Lumbrales Permit

Hispania Resources Inc. Announces Acquisition of Lumbrales Permit

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% ownership in the Lumbrales Deposit (the "Lumbrales Permit"), situated in the Stanniferous Iberian Belt. This belt is a prolific mining region, which includes more than 100 Tin and Tungsten deposits in Spain and Portugal. Hispania acquired the Lumbrales Permit from Siemcalsa, a company controlled by the administration of Castile Leon in Spain.

The 2,900 Hectare Lumbrales Permit contains the formerly producing Mari Tere mine and two other artisanal tin prospects situated in Castille, about 115 kilometers west of the city of Salamanca. The permit was acquired from Siemcalsa for €250,000 (approximately CAD $374,500). At the time of its closure in 1986, the Mari Tere mine had established tin and molybdenum resources.

Hispania Resources

Hispania Resources to Begin On-Site Preparations for Exploration Program at Las Herrerias, on the Puebla de la Reina Property, Spain

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or the "Company") wishes to inform shareholders that it is preparing for the exploration program to be carried out at Las Herrerias ("Las Herrerias"), on the Puebla de la Reina property, located in Extremadura, Spain. Management will be onsite in early February to meet with its geological team to review and visit local geological areas of interest on the property identified by the work carried out in 202122 by the company.

While in the region, company management will be meeting with additional firms that carry out geophysical and diamond drilling activities, with the objective of determining timing and scope for the upcoming work at Las Herrerias. Further, management intends to again meet with the regional Ministry and politicians, including the Mayor of Puebla de la Reina, as they did in July, 2022, to ensure all local stakeholders needs are met.

Hispania Resources

Hispania Resources Announces the Preparation of its Three-Year Exploration Program at Las Herrerias, on the Puebla de la Reina Property in Spain

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or the "Company") is pleased to update its plans for the coming year and prepares for its exploration program at the Puebla de la Reina ("PBR") property, Las Herrerias permit, for the next three years. This program consists of surface exploration, geophysics, surface sampling and diamond drilling across the property, which is located in a mining friendly jurisdiction in Southern Spain.

During the second half of the year, as travel opened up, Hispania's team met with regional government officials as well as the local Mayor in PBR to update on the company's plans going forward. The Mayor was appreciative and supportive of the Company's work during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was looking forward to more work in the area going forward. This continued through the back half of the year and after meeting with Government officials in Extremadura in the 3rd quarter of the year, "we presented the work program for Herrerias to the mining authorities and are pleased that it has been recommended for implementation," commented Norm Brewster, CEO of Hispania. The Company expects to begin this work program during the second quarter of 2023.

Hispania Resources Announces Opening of the Stock Market with the TSX Venture Exchange

Hispania Resources Announces Opening of the Stock Market with the TSX Venture Exchange

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be ringing the opening bell to open the stock market at the TSX Venture Exchange at 9:30am EST today.

To mark the occasion key stakeholders and members of Hispania's team in Toronto will be present at the TSX's presentation centre in Toronto, as well as stakeholders in Spain virtually. "We are proud to mark this significant occasion for our investors and partners today at the TSX Venture Exchange," said Norm Brewster, CEO of Hispania. "This is another key step for us as a public company and we look forward to many more opportunities to grow and celebrate the developments of Hispania. We would also like to thank the Exchange and its staff for its continued support."

