Metal Hawk Limited

High Grade Rock Chip Assays Confirm New Gold Discoveries at Leinster South

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK, “Metal Hawk” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update relating to its 100% owned Leinster South Project, located 30km south of Leinster, in the world-class Agnew-Lawlers region of the eastern goldfields in Western Australia.

  • Gold assays up to 62 g/t Au returned from first batch of rock chip samples at the Thylacine Prospect, located 1.5km ESE from Siberian Tiger.
  • Several rock chip samples at Thylacine return high-grade gold from multiple sub-parallel quartz veins over a broad area, including:
    • 24DR611: 62.3 g/t Au
    • 24DR617: 30.4 g/t Au
    • 24DR627: 27.0 g/t Au
    • 24DR633: 20.2 g/t Au
    • 24DR715: 27.3g/t Au
    • 24DR613: 12.1 g/t Au
    • 24DR627: 10.5 g/t Au
    • 24DR616: 9.6 g/t Au
    • 24DR602: 8.0 g/t Au
  • Follow-up sampling at Tysons prospect returns high-grade gold in numerous samples of quartz veining, including:
    • 24DR537: 84.0 g/t Au
    • 24DR535: 21.5 g/t Au
    • 24DR564: 10.9 g/t Au
    • 24DR536: 6.2 g/t Au
  • No historical drilling at Siberian Tiger, Thylacine or Tysons.
  • Plans for drilling advanced with heritage survey scheduled for early 2025.
  • Field mapping continues to discover new zones of outcropping gold mineralisation, including the new untested Bengal Tiger prospect.

Following the discovery of gold at Siberian Tiger only three months ago (see ASX announcement 5 August 2024), Metal Hawk’s field activities at Leinster South continue to encounter more significant outcropping high grade gold mineralisation at new prospects. As well as expanding the mineralised footprint of Siberian Tiger, the latest round of assay results successfully followed up the recent high grade rock chip result (22 g/t Au) at Tysons prospect, with several additional sites of quartz vein hosted gold mineralisation recorded (up to 84g/t Au) along the north-south trending granite-greenstone contact. Additionally, spectacular new gold assay results (up to 62 g/t Au) have confirmed the Thylacine prospect, located 1.5km to the ESE of Siberian Tiger, as another high-grade vein system at Leinster South.

Metal Hawk’s Managing Director Will Belbin commented:“In addition to the high-grade gold rock chips at Siberian Tiger, these outstanding new assay results from Thylacine and Tysons suggest that we are on the verge of multiple significant gold discoveries at Leinster South. It is incredible that there has not been any previous gold exploration, sampling or drilling at any these prospects. This is a huge opportunity for Metal Hawk and I believe there is potential for a new high-grade gold camp at Leinster South.” 

Figure 1. Leinster South project; main prospects, rock chip results, magnetics (TMI)

THYLACINE

The Thylacine prospect is located approximately 1.5km ESE of Siberian Tiger on the parallel northern ESE trending greenstone belt. Initial rock chip samples from Thylacine have returned several high grade gold assays in multiple sub-parallel NW trending quartz veins. A total of 12 mineralised quartz veins have been mapped and broadly sampled, with seven samples grading greater than 10 g/t Au. The average grade of the 38 available quartz vein sample assays is 7 g/t Au. Additionally, ten rock chip assay results are pending that cover the northwestern two veins at the prospect. The mineralisation at Thylacine is very similar to Siberian Tiger, with abundant iron oxides often forming sheets or banding (stripes) and local zones of brecciation. High grade results from initial sampling at Thylacine are shown on Figure 2 below (for a full list of results see Table 1).

Figure 2. Thylacine Prospect – rock chip results over magnetics. Pending assays shown as white dots.

Figure 3. Thylacine rock chip sample 24DR611 grading 62.3 g/t Au

Figure 4. Thylacine prospect quartz vein outcrop, looking SE (parallel to the typical 1500 strike of veins)


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Metal Hawk Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

