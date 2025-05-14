Iltani Resources

High-Grade Results Continue from Resource Infill Drilling at Orient West, QLD

Silver and base metals explorer Iltani Resources Limited (ASX: ILT, “Iltani” or “the Company”) is pleased to report broad high-grade results from drillholes ORR073 to ORR077 from the Orient West JORC Infill drilling program at its Orient Silver-Indium Project in Herberton, North Queensland.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Reverse circulation (RC) drillholes ORR073 to ORR077 of Iltani’s JORC Infill drilling program at Orient West have continued to return broad, high-grade results.
  • ORR073 was drilled 100m down-dip of ORR72 and intersected multiple high-grade veins, which remain open at depth, including:
    • 6m @ 101.2 g/t Ag Eq. from 29m downhole
    • 7m @ 116.1 g/t Ag Eq. from 50m inc. 2m @ 242.8 g/t Ag Eq. from 54m downhole
    • 7m @ 227.6 g/t Ag Eq. from 140m inc. 2m @ 651.8 g/t Ag Eq. from 143m downhole
    • 9m @ 114.7 g/t Ag Eq. from 263m inc. 2m @ 218.4 g/t Ag Eq. from 263m & 2m @ 196.0 g/t Ag Eq. from 270m downhole
  • ORR075 was drilled 45m up-dip of ORR070 (which intersected 76m @ 118.5 g/t Ag Eq. from 24m downhole), and intersected 64m @ 123.6 g/t Ag Eq. from 4m downhole including:
    • 16m @ 240.5 g/t Ag Eq. from 8m inc. 6m @ 461.5 g/t Ag Eq. from 18m inc. 2m @ 913.1 g/t Ag Eq. from 21m downhole
    • 5m @ 207.7 g/t Ag Eq. from 59m inc. 3m @ 274.6 g/t Ag Eq. from 59m downhole
  • ORR076 delivered multiple intercepts of high-grade mineralisation including:
    • 4m @ 164.2 g/t Ag Eq. from 12m downhole
    • 1m @ 527.7 g/t Ag Eq. from 89m downhole
    • 15m @ 116.6 g/t Ag Eq. from 141m inc. 2m @ 347.6 g/t Ag Eq. from 150m downhole
  • ORR077 delivered multiple intercepts of high-grade mineralisation including:
    • 6m @ 251.7 g/t Ag Eq. from 95m inc. 2m @ 588.6 g/t Ag Eq. from 97m downhole
    • 5m @ 99.6 g/t Ag Eq. from 167m inc. 1m @ 226.9 g/t Ag Eq. from 170m downhole
    • 5m @ 97.8 g/t Ag Eq. from 242m inc. 2m @ 156.2 g/t Ag Eq. from 242m downhole
  • Iltani has completed drillholes ORR078 to ORR089 (3,287m drilled) at Orient West with further assay results pending though May and June 2025
  • Iltani is completing simultaneous RC and diamond infill drilling programs at Orient, with results used to model and estimate the initial JORC Resources for Orient West & East – expected Q3 CY2025

Iltani Managing Director Donald Garner commented:

“Holes ORR073 to ORR077 have continued to deliver excellent results from our Orient West JORC Infill drilling program and we continue to be excited by what we see, with results validating our belief that Orient is Australia’s largest and highest-grade known silver-indium deposit.

ORR075 intersected 64m @ 123.6 g/t Ag Eq. from 4m downhole and was drilled 45m up-dip of the intersection of 76m @ 118.5 g/t Ag Eq. from 24m in ORR070. This recent intersection contained multiple high-grade zones including:

  • 16m @ 240.5 g/t Ag Eq. from 8m inc. 6m @ 461.5 g/t Ag Eq. from 18m inc. 2m @ 913.1 g/t Ag Eq. from 21m downhole; and
  • 5m @ 207.7 g/t Ag Eq. from 59m inc. 3m @ 274.6 g/t Ag Eq. from 59m downhole

ORR073 was drilled 100m down-dip of ORR072 and intersected multiple high-grade zones, which remain open down-dip, including:

  • 6m @ 101.2 g/t Ag Eq. from 29m downhole;
  • 7m @ 116.1 g/t Ag Eq. from 50m inc. 2m @ 242.8 g/t Ag Eq. from 54m downhole;
  • 7m @ 227.6 g/t Ag Eq. from 140m inc. 2m @ 651.8 g/t Ag Eq. from 143m downhole; and
  • 9m @ 114.7 g/t Ag Eq. from 263m inc. 2m @ 218.4 g/t Ag Eq. from 263m & 2m @ 196.0 g/t Ag Eq. from 270m downhole

Drilling intersected high-grade mineralisation in ORR076 including 15m @ 116.6 g/t Ag Eq. from 141m inc. 2m @ 347.6 g/t Ag Eq. from 150m downhole and in ORR077 including 6m @ 251.7 g/t Ag Eq. from 95m inc. 2m @ 588.6 g/t Ag Eq. from 97m downhole.

Drilling continues at Orient, with both RC and diamond programs underway, and we will report further results through May and June as we work towards initial JORC resources for Orient West and East.”

Figure 1 Orient West RC Drilling (ORR087)


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Iltani Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

