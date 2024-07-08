High Grade Gold Assays Returned Within Menzies’ Lady Shenton System

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Deeper Drilling Discovers Substantially Thicker Mineralisation at Horden Lake; Corresponding DHEM Results Indicate Exciting Depth Continuity

Silver Crown Royalties Completes Offering of Subscription Receipts and Amalgamation With Reporting Issuer

CRML Joins Russell Indexes

Jindalee Secures Up to $6.7M in Funding to Advance McDermitt Lithium Project

New Drilling and Exploration Programs Launched for Critical Minerals and Gold Targets in World-Class Australian Mineral Provinces

Winsome Receives MCS Grant from Government of Québec

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Tartana Minerals

TAT:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here: Investing in Tech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Brightstar Resources

High Grade Gold Assays Returned Within Menzies’ Lady Shenton System

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce initial assay results from the Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Menzies Gold project (Menzies), part of the large RC and diamond drilling (DD) program across the broader +1.45Moz Au Brightstar portfolio. The broader program is targeting gold mineralisation within delineated pit shells and underground designs outlined within Brightstar’s Scoping Studies1,3 along with extensional drilling across the portfolio to grow the current JORC Mineral Resource Estimate.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Initial assays have been received for the Pericles and Stirling deposits RC drilling program, within the 287koz Au Lady Shenton System at the Menzies Gold Project
  • The Pericles and Stirling deposits are adjacent to the historic Lady Shenton open pit, and target material within the Lady Shenton System open pit mine plan of 1.9Mt @ 1.6g/t Au for 100koz Au inside a A$2,750/oz optimised pit shell, as outlined in Brightstar’s 2023 Scoping Study1
  • The Menzies drilling program is part of the +30,000m drilling program2, targeting resource upgrades & extensions across Brightstar’s 1.45Moz Au portfolio in the Eastern Goldfields
  • Drilling intercepts returned at the Pericles and Lady Shenton deposits include:
    • LSRC24049
      • 5m at 15.62 g/t Au from 104m, including 1m at 45.76g/t Au from 104m, and
      • 2m at 10.96 g/t Au from 115m
    • LSRC24051
      • 2m at 22.32 g/t Au from 95m, including 1m at 42.28g/t Au from 95m
    • LSRC24053
      • 7m at 4.94g/t Au from 115m, including 1m @ 27.82g/t Au, and
      • 5m at 7.92g/t Au from 128m, including 1m at 28.48g/t Au from 128m
    • LSRC24068
      • 10m at 3.16g/t Au from 1m
    • LSRC24066:
      • 4m at 5.85 g/t Au from 13m
    • LSRC24062:
      • 4m at 4.51 g/t Au from 22m
  • Shallow intercepts returned from drilling at the Stirling deposit include:
    • STRC24017:
      • 2m at 9.62 g/t Au from 4m, including 1m @ 16.50 g/t Au from 44m
    • STRC24014:
      • 3m at 2.73 g/t Au from 38m
    • STRC24009:
      • 6m at 1.88g/t Au from 16m and 1m at 4.10g/t Au from 29m
    • STRC24010:
      • 4m at 2.58 g/t Au from 63m, including 1m at 6.24g/t Au from 65m

These results are from the first phase of the RC drilling program at Menzies Gold Project (MGP), with the RC rig currently drilling at the Lord Byron deposit (part of the Jasper Hills project area) and the diamond rig presently at the Second Fortune Gold mine. Post completion of drilling within the Laverton Hub, the RC rig will return to Menzies to complete the outstanding holes and conduct exploration RC drilling in the area. The drilling at the MGP is focused largely on infill and extensional drilling at the Pericles, Stirling and Lady Shenton deposits (collectively, the Lady Shenton System) ahead of feasibility study workstreams in preparation for mining activities in CY2025.

Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented“These results from the Lady Shenton System highlight the immense potential that Menzies holds. With numerous high-grade hits in all three deposits at Pericles, Lady Shenton and Stirling indicating mineralisation is still open at depth, we look forward to completing the program once high priority drilling is completed at the Laverton Hub.

We’ve taken opportunity to bring on a third rig, with two RC rigs presently at Jasper Hills drilling out the Fish and Lord Byron deposits, whilst the diamond rig is maintaining good progress and accuracy with the ‘diamond tails’ being drilled at depth at the Second Fortune Mine. These programs will generate valuable information for our feasibility studies and ongoing mine plans, which will be utilised for geotechnical, metallurgical and mine planning purposes at our Menzies & Laverton Hubs”

Figure 1 – Lady Shenton location within broader Menzies Gold Project

Figure 2 - Lady Shenton system drilling program underway. Cross sections A-A’, B-B’ and C-C’ within insets are displayed in Figures 3, 4 and 5

TECHNICAL DISCUSSION

A total of 52 RC drill holes have been completed with assays returned at Menzies. These holes include 26 drill holes completed at the Pericles deposit (Figures 2, 3, 4 & 7), eight drill holes were completed at the Lady Shenton open pit ramp (Figure 2) and 18 holes completed at the Stirling deposit (Figures 2, 5 & 6).

Assay results and hole details for the drilling outlined above are detailed in Tables 1 - 4.

A further 36 RC holes are planned for future drilling in the coming weeks at Pericles (Figure 2) once the RC program at the Jasper Hills project concludes.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:btrgold explorationgold mininggold stocksgold investingGold Investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR)

Brightstar Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars with green up arrow.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Approaches US$2,400, GoviEx Uranium Loses Mining Permit

The gold price was on the move this week, approaching US$2,400 per ounce on Friday (July 5).

The yellow metal was reacting to soft June US jobs numbers, which have boosted expectations that the US Federal Reserve may cut interest rates when it meets in September. Data shows that non-farm payrolls increased by 206,000 new jobs in June, slightly above than the 190,000 expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The Department of Labor also made revisions to April and May jobs data — growth for April was revised down to 108,000 new jobs compared to 165,000 previously, while growth for May was brought down to 218,000 from 272,000.

Keep reading...Show less
Mako Gold Logo

Gogbala Extensional Drilling Delivers Further High-Grade Gold At Napié

Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has received assay results from 25 reverse circulation (RC) holes from the ongoing 10,000m drill program at the Gogbala Prospect, within the Company’s flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Gogbala is located on a +23km soil anomaly and coincident 30km-long Napié Fault (Figure 3).

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Large Strong EM Conductor Identified At Platinum Springs,Broken Hill Ni-Cu-PGM Joint Venture Project, NSW

Impact Minerals Limited is pleased to announce that a significant electromagnetic (EM) conductor has been identified in the extensive ground EM survey that is in progress at the company’s Broken Hill project in NSW and which is being funded by joint venture partner IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) (Figure 1 and ASX Releases 9th November 2021 and 27th January 2022).

Keep reading...Show less
Man holds red domino upright.

First Nation Calls for Halt to Yukon Mining Activities After Eagle Incident

The Na-Cho Nyäk Dun First Nation is demanding an immediate cessation of all mining operations on its traditional lands in Yukon after a landslide at Victoria Gold's (TSXV:VGCX,OTC Pink:VITFF) Eagle mine last week.

In a statement released on Wednesday (July 3), the First Nation called for an independent investigation and review of the incident, labeling it "the region's most recent and potentially catastrophic mining failure."

Chief Dawna Hope emphasized the need for sustainable development and responsible mining practices, highlighting the priority of protecting the integrity of the Na-Cho Nyäk Dun's lands, people and ecosystems.

Keep reading...Show less

Prospector Announces Closing of Strategic Equity Investment by B2Gold

Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Prospector" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced strategic investment by B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE American: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold"). Pursuant to the transaction (see news release dated June 28, 2024) B2Gold subscribed for an aggregate of 5,578,720 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.163 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $909,331.36 (the "Offering").

The Shares represent a total position of approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Relevant Gold Announces Strategic Investment by Kinross Gold

Not for dissemination in or into the United States or through U.S. newswires

All dollars are Canadian unless otherwise noted

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Additional Land Acquired at Nunavut Cu-Ag-Au Project

WOA Proprietary Technology Successfully Adapted to Produce Pea & Faba Protein Isolates

Field Work on Main Reservoir Targets in Peruvian TEA Completed

Horizon Minerals Limited Paddington Ore Sale Extension to Satisfy CP's

Related News

Lithium Investing

Additional Land Acquired at Nunavut Cu-Ag-Au Project

Agriculture Investing

WOA Proprietary Technology Successfully Adapted to Produce Pea & Faba Protein Isolates

Oil and Gas Investing

Field Work on Main Reservoir Targets in Peruvian TEA Completed

Precious Metals Investing

Horizon Minerals Limited Paddington Ore Sale Extension to Satisfy CP's

Precious Metals Investing

Alma Gold Closes Private Placement and Announces Debt Settlement

Lithium Investing

Saga Metals and Rio Tinto Form Joint Venture for Legacy Lithium Project in Québec

Oil and Gas Investing

Alvopetro Energy: Leading Independent Upstream and Midstream Gas Developer in Brazil

×