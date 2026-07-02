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July 02, 2026
Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced High-Grade Copper Mineralisation Continues at Red Hill
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10 June
High-Grade Assays and Large Extension Confirmed at Red Hill Cu-Au Project
Azzuro Resources PLC (Azzuro or the Company, ASX: AZ9) is pleased to report assay results from drillhole MU2601 and provide an update on the ongoing 2026 drilling program at the Company’s 100%-owned Red Hill (Maikhan Uul) Copper-Gold VMS Project in Mongolia.HIGHLIGHTSAssay results from drillhole MU2601 confirm thick, high-grade massive sulphide copper-gold-zinc-silver mineralisationMassive... Keep Reading...
08 August 2024
Regional Exploration Identifies New Copper and Nickel Targets
Asian Battery Metals PLC (ABM or the Company, ASX: AZ9) is pleased to announce interim results and modifications of its ongoing 2024 regional reconnaissance and exploration program. The program is designed to systematically evaluate the project’s potential for Cu-Ni mineralisation in an area outside the original and main Oval Prospect through the application of a suite of exploration... Keep Reading...
15h
Metalsource Mining Expands Silver Hill District Through Strategic Land Acquisition as Exploration Footprint Continues to Grow
Metalsource Land package increases to approximately 1,300 acres, securing new prospective ground along strike and down dip of known mineralization while the Company advances plans to accelerate exploration through increased drilling capacity.Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM,OTC:MSMMF) (OTCQB:... Keep Reading...
01 July
Tundulu Drilling Unlocks Compelling Carbonatite Extensions
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Drilling Unlocks Compelling Carbonatite ExtensionsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 June
Star Copper Expands Copper-Gold Portfolio with Two Advanced District-Scale Exploration Assets in British Columbia
- Acquisition of Zymo and Indata Copper-Gold Projects from Eastfield Resources would materially increase drill-ready targets, exploration upside, and long-term development opportunities VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star... Keep Reading...
30 June
Metalsource Mining Continues to Define High Grade Polymetallic Core at Silver Hill with 33 Metre down Plunge Step Out
Hole SH26-19 returns 6.28 metres grading 1,156 g/t AgEq, including 1,789 g/t AgEq over 3.6 metres, extending the emerging high grade corridor while improving confidence in the continuity of mineralization and ongoing vectoring toward new zones. Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM,OTC:MSMMF)... Keep Reading...
30 June
CoTec Files Preliminary Economic Assessment and Technical Report for the Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation and Restoration Project, Québec, Canada
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 technical report entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate, Preliminary Economic... Keep Reading...
29 June
Steadright to Purchase 50% Interest in Moroccan Site and Crushing and Grinding Equipment Company
(TheNewswire) June 29, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company") announces that as of June 27 it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire a 50% interest in a Moroccan company holding crushing,... Keep Reading...
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