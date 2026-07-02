High-Grade Copper Mineralisation Continues at Red Hill

High-Grade Copper Mineralisation Continues at Red Hill

Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced High-Grade Copper Mineralisation Continues at Red Hill

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Azzuro Resources

High-Grade Assays and Large Extension Confirmed at Red Hill Cu-Au Project

Azzuro Resources PLC (Azzuro or the Company, ASX: AZ9) is pleased to report assay results from drillhole MU2601 and provide an update on the ongoing 2026 drilling program at the Company’s 100%-owned Red Hill (Maikhan Uul) Copper-Gold VMS Project in Mongolia.HIGHLIGHTSAssay results from drillhole MU2601 confirm thick, high-grade massive sulphide copper-gold-zinc-silver mineralisationMassive... Keep Reading...
Asian Battery Metals

Regional Exploration Identifies New Copper and Nickel Targets

Asian Battery Metals PLC (ABM or the Company, ASX: AZ9) is pleased to announce interim results and modifications of its ongoing 2024 regional reconnaissance and exploration program. The program is designed to systematically evaluate the project’s potential for Cu-Ni mineralisation in an area outside the original and main Oval Prospect through the application of a suite of exploration... Keep Reading...
Metalsource Mining Expands Silver Hill District Through Strategic Land Acquisition as Exploration Footprint Continues to Grow

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Metalsource Land package increases to approximately 1,300 acres, securing new prospective ground along strike and down dip of known mineralization while the Company advances plans to accelerate exploration through increased drilling capacity.Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM,OTC:MSMMF) (OTCQB:... Keep Reading...
Tundulu Drilling Unlocks Compelling Carbonatite Extensions

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AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Drilling Unlocks Compelling Carbonatite ExtensionsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Star Copper Expands Copper-Gold Portfolio with Two Advanced District-Scale Exploration Assets in British Columbia

Star Copper Expands Copper-Gold Portfolio with Two Advanced District-Scale Exploration Assets in British Columbia

- Acquisition of Zymo and Indata Copper-Gold Projects from Eastfield Resources would materially increase drill-ready targets, exploration upside, and long-term development opportunities VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star... Keep Reading...
Metalsource Mining Continues to Define High Grade Polymetallic Core at Silver Hill with 33 Metre down Plunge Step Out

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Hole SH26-19 returns 6.28 metres grading 1,156 g/t AgEq, including 1,789 g/t AgEq over 3.6 metres, extending the emerging high grade corridor while improving confidence in the continuity of mineralization and ongoing vectoring toward new zones. Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM,OTC:MSMMF)... Keep Reading...
CoTec Files Preliminary Economic Assessment and Technical Report for the Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation and Restoration Project, Québec, Canada

CoTec Files Preliminary Economic Assessment and Technical Report for the Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation and Restoration Project, Québec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 technical report entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate, Preliminary Economic... Keep Reading...
Steadright to Purchase 50% Interest in Moroccan Site and Crushing and Grinding Equipment Company

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(TheNewswire) June 29, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company") announces that as of June 27 it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire a 50% interest in a Moroccan company holding crushing,... Keep Reading...

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