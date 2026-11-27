(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, NOVEMBER 27, 2026 TheNewswire - Hi-View Resources Inc. ("Hi-View" or the "Company") (CSE: GXLD; OTCQB: GXLDF; FSE: B630) announces that the Company has been subject to a social engineering cyberattack by a sophisticated third party that resulted in a wire transfer of the Company's funds to a fraudulent third-party account. The crime resulted in the misappropriation of $1,564,777.05.
Upon learning of the incident, the Company took steps to secure its systems and mitigate the impact on the Company's data and operations. At this time, the Company is not aware of any evidence that any third-party data has been compromised or misused as a result of the incident. Independent cybersecurity experts have been retained to assist the Company in dealing with the matter in accordance with industry best practices. However, due to the nature of the cybersecurity incident, these efforts may or may not result in the recovery of some or all of the misappropriated funds.
The Company has notified the appropriate authorities including the Vancouver Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit which has started an investigation. The Company is working with authorities in furtherance of their investigations as applicable.
The Company is also actively pursuing all available avenues to recover the misappropriated funds, including working with its financial institutions and exploring all legal remedies against parties that may be responsible for, or have facilitated, the fraudulent transactions. The Company is further assessing all applicable insurance coverage and potential recovery options. The Company intends to take all reasonable steps to protect its interests and seek recovery of the funds.
About Hi-View Resources Inc.
Hi-View Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company holds a 100% interest in more than 30,635 hectares in the Toodoggone region of northern British Columbia, with no further option payments outstanding on any property. The land package is prospective for gold, silver and copper. Borealis, Lawyers East and Black Pearl are the Company's priority targets, each with existing anomalies. Additional properties include Golden Stranger, Saunders, Oxide Summit, Nub, Ursus, Garnet, Junkers and Harmon Peak. For more information, visit Hi-View's website or review the Company's filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
"R. Nick Horsley"
R. Nick Horsley, CEO
For further information, please contact:
R. Nick Horsley - CEO
Email: info@hiviewresources.com
Telephone: (604) 343-4337
Website: www.hiviewgold.com
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or by statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
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