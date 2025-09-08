Heritage Mining Eyes Assay Results Following 4,500 Meters of Drilling at Key Ontario Projects

Heritage Mining (CSE:HML) is expecting to receive assay results from 4,500 meters of drilling work at both its Drayton Black Lake and Contact Bay projects this fall.

President and CEO Peter Schloo provided an update on progress at the company's gold-silver-copper assets in Northern Ontario in an interview with the Investing News Network.

“The rubber is really starting to hit the road. We've drilled off, this year, about 4,500 meters. We've had gold in each of the holes from New Millennium that we drilled earlier this year, and we've had some great success, technically, in all of our projects, thus far,” he said.

Drilling at the Zone 3 extension target at Drayton Black Lake has intersected a broad vein system up to ~74 meters in core length, with potential strike length of more than 4 kilometers, returning anomalous gold values so far. Drilling at Contact Bay’s Rognon mine area, meanwhile, has intersected the mineralized structure beneath the historic mine, an area never previously drilled, where visible gold has been observed in core.

“With all of our assay results coming in the month of September, I think it's the perfect time to really start paying attention to Heritage Mining. We've come a long way. We've done a significant amount of work, and we've got nothing but value to add here,” Schloo said.

Watch the full interview with Peter Schloo, president and CEO of Heritage Mining, above.