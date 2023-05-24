Nevada Sunrise Receives Final Lithium-in-Sediment Results for Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Helium Evolution Announces Voting Results From Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to report that all matters presented for approval at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2023 (the " Meeting ") were approved. A total of 31,971,801 common shares representing 33.3% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The shareholders voted in favour of all matters set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 25, 2023 (the " Circular "), including the election of all seven director nominees of HEVI for the ensuing year or until his or her successor is elected or appointed. Each nominee received greater than 96% of votes in favour.

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved: (1) fixing the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at seven; (2) the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to fix its remuneration; and (3) the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan, as more particularly described in the Company's Circular.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

HEVI is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the scaling the exploration and development effort across the Company's land base, the development of a supply of sustainably-produced helium and enhancing shareholder value. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its drilling plans; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Helium Evolution Announces Filing of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of the Company's interim condensed financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis (" MD&A ") for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 (the " Quarterly Report ").

Complete details of the Quarterly Report are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on HEVI's website .

Complete details of the Quarterly Report are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on HEVI's website .

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Corrected Annual Financial Statements

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, announced today that it has filed corrected annual financial statements (the "Corrected Financial Report") for its annual period ended December 31, 2022 (the "Financial Period") to correct certain typographical errors identified in Note 12 (Income Taxes).

It was determined by HEVI's management and agreed to by its auditors KPMG LLP, that the original financial statements for the Financial Period contained typographical errors. The Corrected Financial Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .  The Corrected Financial Report replaces and supersedes the respective previously filed financial statements for the Financial Period filed earlier today. Such previously filed original financial statements should be disregarded.

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of 2022 Annual Financial and Operating Results

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of the Company's audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, along with a corporate update on activities that have occurred subsequent to year end.

For complete details of the annual audited financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis, please refer to the Company's filing on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

For complete details of the annual audited financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis, please refer to the Company's filing on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Helium Evolution Announces Analyst Coverage Initiation by Eight Capital

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that Christopher True of Eight Capital has initiated analyst coverage on the Company. Eight Capital is the first independent equity research group to publish analyst coverage on HEVI. This initial research report and any future such reports are the property of Eight Capital and may only be obtained directly from Eight Capital.

The Company has continued to engage with analysts, investment dealers, and other members of the professional investment community, along with existing and future potential investors, to further expand market awareness and interest in HEVI, which contributed to Eight Capital launching coverage.

Helium Evolution Provides Corporate Update and Outlines Upcoming Milestones

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and commercializing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to provide a corporate update that outlines the upcoming milestones and catalysts anticipated through the balance of the year, including those related to our Amended and Restated Farmout Agreement (the " Farmout Agreement "), seismic option agreement (the " Seismic Option Agreement ") and the seismic review option agreement (the " Seismic Review Option Agreement "), (collectively, the " Agreements ") with North American Helium (" NAH "), announced October 21, 2022.

PrairieSky Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX: PSK) (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report. The report highlights PrairieSky's sustainability initiatives and key performance metrics.

"Promoting best practices in governance, social responsibility and environmental stewardship is a priority for management and the Board. Our Sustainability Report outlines how we incorporate these practices into our day-to-day work and our business strategy for the future," said PrairieSky CEO Andrew Phillips.

