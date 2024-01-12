Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Heliostar Metals Files Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

Heliostar Metals Files Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it filed its updated mineral resource estimate (the "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate") for the Ana Paula Project (the "Ana Paula Project") located in Guerrero, Mexico. The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate was completed by Rita Teal and Lewis Teal, Qualified Persons with Teal CPG Inc.

The technical report titled "Ana Paula Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Update" (the "Report") is dated January 11, 2024, has an effective date of November 27, 2023 and supports the disclosure made by Heliostar in its November 27, 2023 press release titled "Heliostar Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ana Paula Project, Mexico". There are no material differences in the Report from the results disclosed in Company's November 27, 2023 press release. The Report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on Heliostar's website (www.heliostarmetals.com).

Statement of Qualified Person

The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate was completed by Lewis Teal and Rita Teal of Teal CPG Inc. Ms. Teal and Mr. Teal are each independent Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Rita Teal and Lewis Teal, QPs with Teal CPG, Inc. have reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a junior mining company with a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in Mexico and Alaska.

The Company is developing the 100% owned Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico. In addition, Heliostar in conjunction with the Mexican federal and local government, is working to permit the San Antonio Gold Project in Baja Sur, Mexico. The Company continues to explore the Unga Gold Project in Alaska, United States of America.

Ana Paula hosts measured and indicated resources of 710,920 ounces of gold (320,204 measured and 390,716 indicated ounces) at 6.60 g/t gold and an inferred resource of 447,512 ounces of gold at 4.24 g/t gold. The asset is permitted for open-pit mining and contains significant existing infrastructure including a portal and a 412-metre-long decline.

For additional information please contact:

Charles Funk

Chief Executive Officer
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: charles.funk@heliostarmetals.com

Rob Grey

Investor Relations Manager
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: rob.grey@heliostarmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements regarding exploration and development plans and other future plans and objectives. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; decreases in the prevailing prices for products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities; compliance with government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Prospectus. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

