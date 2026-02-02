Hecla Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Earnings Call

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on February 17, 2026. The Company plans to hold a conference call and webcast on February 18, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date:

February 18, 2026

Time:

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/660148892 or www.hecla.com under Investors

Conference Call:

1-800-715-9871 (toll-free in U.S. and Canada)

1-646-307-1963 (international)

Conference ID: 4812168

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States and Canada. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

For further information, please contact:

Mike Parkin
Vice President – Strategy and Investor Relations

Cheryl Turner
Investor Relations Coordinator

Investor Relations
Email: hmc-info@hecla.com
Website: http://www.hecla.com

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of At-Surface High-Grade Gold at Keats Zone, Queensway Gold Project

Bunker Hill Mining Provides Corporate Update, Confirming Project Restart on Track for H1 2026, Improved Metal Mix, and Several New AI-Validated Exploration Opportunities

Apollo Silver Accepted into U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium

Strategic $180M capital raising funds Goldfields development

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of At-Surface High-Grade Gold at Keats Zone, Queensway Gold Project

Apollo Silver Accepted into U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium

Strategic $180M capital raising funds Goldfields development

MOU with Yinson and Himile to Advance LCO2 Tank Production

Andy Schectman: Gold, Silver Being Repriced, Big Money Standing for Delivery

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Vangaurd Mining Gains 141 Percent

Is it Time to Take Profits? Experts Share Gold and Silver Strategies in Vancouver