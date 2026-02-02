Hecla Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Earnings Call

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on February 17, 2026. The Company plans to hold a conference call and webcast on February 18, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Conference Call and Webcast
Date:
February 18, 2026
Time:
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/660148892 or www.hecla.com under Investors
Conference Call:
1-800-715-9871 (toll-free in U.S. and Canada)
1-646-307-1963 (international)
Conference ID: 4812168
ABOUT HECLA
Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States and Canada. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.
