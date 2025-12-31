Headwater Gold Grants Stock Options

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, December 31, 2025 TheNewswire - Headwater Gold Inc. (CSE: HWG,OTC:HWAUF) (OTCQB: HWAUF) (the "Company" or "Headwater") announces that it has granted 1,825,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 for a five-year term and vests immediately. The Options are subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
