Headwater Gold Grants Stock Options

Headwater Gold Grants Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

Headwater Gold Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia, December 31, 2025 TheNewswire -  Headwater Gold Inc. (CSE: HWG,OTC:HWAUF) (OTCQB: HWAUF) (the "Company" or "Headwater") announces that it has granted 1,825,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company.  Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 for a five-year term and vests immediately. The Options are subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Caleb Stroup

President and CEO

+1 (775) 409-3197

cstroup@headwatergold.com

For further information, please contact:

Brennan Zerb

Investor Relations Manager

+1 (778) 867-5016

bzerb@headwatergold.com

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Headwater GoldHWG:CCCSE:HWGGold Investing
HWG:CC
The Conversation (0)
The super pit, or Fimiston open pit.

Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries

With the gold price continuing to hover near all-time highs and major producers scouring the globe for new large-scale deposits, one type of gold system is emerging as a potential game changer. Intrusion-related gold systems (IRGS) have already yielded multimillion-ounce mines, like Kinross... Keep Reading...
Sandymount, Otago Peninsula, Dunedin, South Island, New Zealand.

Finding Gold: Exploring New Zealand’s Next Big Discovery

Despite its rich mining legacy, New Zealand remains one of the most underexplored frontiers for gold in the developed world. Now, with advanced exploration tools and a new generation of explorers, the country is emerging as a hotbed of untapped investment opportunity.Modern exploration... Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals (TSXV:CTN)

Centurion Minerals: Advancing a High-potential Gold Project in the Heart of the Abitibi Region

Keep Reading...
55 North Mining (CSE:FFF)

55 North Mining: High-grade Manitoba Gold Project with Exploration Upside

Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV:NFG)

New Found Gold: Emerging Canadian Gold Producer Advancing Assets in Newfoundland and Labrador

Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals (TSXV:CTN)

Centurion Minerals: Abitibi's Gold Gem

Centurion Minerals (TSXV:CTN) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the world-class Abitibi greenstone belt. The company offers investors an early-stage entry point into a strategically located gold exploration company positioned within one of North America’s most prolific and active... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sankamap Provides an Update on Status of Late Filing of Financial Statements

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Sankamap Provides an Update on Status of Late Filing of Financial Statements

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Blockchain Investing

Top 5 Australian Government News Stories of 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Prince Silver to Expand and Accelerate Drilling Program at the Prince Silver Mine

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes Annual Work Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project & Provides Corporate Update