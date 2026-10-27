HALO-Flight Strengthens its Texas-based Air Med Fleet with Additional Bell 407GXi Purchase Order

This purchase order marks HALO-Flight's seventh IFR-equipped Bell aircraft performing critical missions every day.
Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced during the annual Air Medical Transport Conference (AMTC) 2026 the purchase order for a Bell 407GXi to HALO-Flight, further expanding the ability to deliver rapid, life-saving air medical transport to patients across South Texas. This aircraft marks the seventh IFR-equipped Bell 407GXi to soon join the HALO fleet, enhancing reliability and providing time-sensitive care across the region.
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Pictured above left to right: Ryan Kelley (HALO-Flight), Cathy Kelley (HALO-Flight), Evan Klemcke (HALO-Flight), Keely Klemcke (HALO-Flight), Travis Patterson (CEO, HALO-Flight), Lane Evans (Bell), Shannon Garcia (HALO-Flight), Bobby Frey (Bell), Amy McCoy (HALO-Flight).
"HALO-Flight's work across South Texas calls for reliable, high-performing aircraft," said Lane Evans, managing director, North America, Bell. "We are proud to support their mission with our aircraft built around reliability, safety and performance. The Bell 407GXi provides the power and safety that air medical crews count on every day."
HALO-Flight is a nonprofit air medical provider dedicated to providing life-saving air medical transport to the communities of South Texas, regardless of a patient's ability to pay. Serving 23 counties across approximately 24,000 square miles, HALO-Flight operates around the clock, responding to emergency scenes and interfacility transports to bring critical care to patients when and where it's needed most.
The Bell 407GXi combines a modern flight deck with a reliable, high-performance airframe that is a preferred choice for emergency medical services missions around the world. The aircraft features the Garmin G1000H NXi integrated flight deck, providing pilots with advanced navigation and communication capabilities, instrument flight rules (IFR) capability, reduced pilot workload and enhanced situational awareness.
"Bell has been a trusted friend, mentor and business partner to HALO-Flight for decades," said Travis Patterson, CEO, HALO-Flight. "As we enter our 40th year of service and continue growing to meet the needs of South Texas, we're grateful to continue that relationship with a fellow Texas organization that has supported our mission and helped keep HALO-Flight flying for generations."
To find out more about how the Bell 407GXi advances missions worldwide, visit the Bell product page , or stop by Bell at booth #617 during AMTC 2026.
ABOUT BELL
Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 90 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight – and where it can take us. We're an aerospace and defense company that engineers and manufactures aircraft for critical solutions in extreme scenarios. We're breaking barriers in lifting people to safety across transportation, medical, rescue and military services, and leading the industry in future solutions that are fast, reliable and efficient. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas – as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., – we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours. Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.
ABOUT Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.
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