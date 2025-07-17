Halcones Precious Metals Announces AGM Results

Halcones Precious Metals Announces AGM Results

 

Halcones Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: HPM) (the " Company " or " Halcones ") is pleased to report that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated June 5, 2025 (the " Circular ") for the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Halcones held on July 17, 2025 (the " Meeting ") were elected as directors of the Company.  The appointment of each of the nominees to the Company's board was approved by more than 96% of the votes cast at the Meeting.  Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors and the Company's stock option plan.

 

Halcones management would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support.

 

  About Halcones  

 

 Halcones Precious Metals Corp. is focused on exploring for and developing gold-silver projects in the Maricunga Belt, Chile, the premiere gold mining district in South America. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success in the region.

 

  For further information, please contact:  

 

  Vincent Chen
Investor Relations
info@halconespreciousmetals.com
www.halconespreciousmetals.com

 

  Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information  

 

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the Meeting, shareholders support and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Halcones, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Halcones has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Halcones does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

 

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

 

  Primary Logo 

 

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Halcones Precious MetalsHPM:CCTSXV:HPMPrecious Metals Investing
HPM:CC
Halcones Precious Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Halcones Precious Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Halcones Precious Metals (TSXV:HPM)

Halcones Precious Metals

Keep reading...Show less

Advancing a significant high-grade gold project in Northern Chile

Halcones Precious Metals Grants Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Halcones Precious Metals Grants Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

 

Halcones Precious Metals Corp. (TSX-V: HPM) (the " Company " or " Halcones ") announces it has granted a total of 3,500,000 stock options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Company to certain officers, directors and consultants pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Such Options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share for a period of two years from the date of grant.

 

In addition, the Company has issued a total of 4,550,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's Restricted Share Unit and Deferred Unit Plan. The RSUs will vest annually in equal installments over a three-year period beginning on the one-year anniversary of the grant date.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Halcones Precious Metals Provides Update on Polaris Gold Project, Antofagasta Region Chile

Halcones Precious Metals Provides Update on Polaris Gold Project, Antofagasta Region Chile

 

Halcones Precious Metals Corp. (TSX V: HPM) (the "Company" or "Halcones") is pleased to provide an update on progress at its Polaris Gold Project (the "Project" or "Polaris"). Halcones' geologists continue field work at Polaris in preparation for the initial drill program at the Project. Recent work has been primarily focused on detailed structural and alteration mapping and fine tuning the geologic understanding of mineralization controls. This improved geological interpretation will guide the forthcoming drill program, which will be the first drilling by the Company at the Polaris Project.

 

Halcones' focus has been on the Northwest section of the North Zone. The North Zone demonstrates a dense concentration of high-grade, outcropping gold samples over an area of at least 400 m by 250 m with many assays above 10 g/t gold (figure 1). The Company is planning an initial drill program of 8 holes to test the continuity of this vein and stockwork hosted mineralization at depth. Drilling will target near-surface mineralization with the holes planned to a depth of approximately 130m below surface. Follow-up drilling will be planned based on results.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Halcones Precious Metals Closes Non-Brokered Offering

Halcones Precious Metals Closes Non-Brokered Offering

 

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

 

Halcones Precious Metals Corp. (TSX-V: HPM) (the " Company " or " Halcones ") announces it has closed, on an upsized basis, its previously-announced non-brokered private placement of units (the " Offering ") of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued 10,204,153 Units at a price of $0.07 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $714,290.71. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the date hereof.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Closes C$13.2 Million "Bought Deal" Life Offering Including Increased Investment by Eric Sprott

1911 Gold Closes C$13.2 Million "Bought Deal" Life Offering Including Increased Investment by Eric Sprott

 

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "bought deal" LIFE offering (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of C$13,225,232.30, including the exercise in full of the Underwriters' Option (as defined in the press release dated June 24, 2025). The Offering consisted of the sale of: (i) 3,750,000 common shares of the Company (the " Non-FT Shares ") at a price of C$0.20 per Non-FT Share; (ii) 2,924,000 common shares (the " Tranche 1 CEE Shares ") at a price of C$0.342 per Tranche 1 CEE Share; (iii) 31,163,633 common shares (the " Tranche 2 CEE Shares " and together with the Tranche 1 CEE Shares, the " CEE Offered Shares ") at a price of C$0.288 per Tranche 2 CEE Share; and (iv) 10,163,000 common shares (the " CDE Offered Shares " and, together with the Non-FT Shares and CEE Offered Shares, the " Offered Shares ") at a price of C$0.246 per CDE Offered Share. The CEE Offered Shares and CDE Offered Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act ")).

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Maritime Resources Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

Maritime Resources Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE,OTC:MRTMD) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced brokered "best efforts" private placement offering (the "Offering") of common shares in the capital of the Company ("Offered Securities") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11,500,490. The Offering was led by Paradigm Capital Inc. ("Paradigm"), as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on a "best efforts" agency basis, together with SCP Resource Finance LP (together with Paradigm, the "Agents"), pursuant to the terms of an agency agreement among the Company and the Agents dated as of July 17, 2025 (the "Closing Date").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Engages ITG as Market Maker and Closes Shares for Debt Settlement

Pinnacle Engages ITG as Market Maker and Closes Shares for Debt Settlement

 

(TheNewswire)

 
  
  Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. 
 
 

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - July 17, 2025 (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSXV policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Radisson Reports Highest Grade Drill Intercepts Achieved to Date Beneath the Historic O'Brien Gold Mine Including 89.36 g/t Gold over 3.7 Metres and 60.75 g/t Gold over 2.1 Metres

Radisson Reports Highest Grade Drill Intercepts Achieved to Date Beneath the Historic O'Brien Gold Mine Including 89.36 g/t Gold over 3.7 Metres and 60.75 g/t Gold over 2.1 Metres

 

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,OTC:RMRDF) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from new drill holes completed at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec.

 

Four of the drill holes reported today are wedges completed from the previously reported pilot hole OB-24-337, the deepest hole ever drilled at the Project and the first drilled directly below the historic O'Brien Mine workings. This pilot hole, and the first three wedge-extensions drilled from it (OB-24-337W1 to W3) all returned multiple, high-grade gold intercepts, delineating a large zone of gold-bearing veins with good continuity (see Radisson News Release dated April 2, 2025). Now, an additional four wedges (OB-25-337W4 to W7) demonstrate the scale of this zone with the highest-grade intercepts yet achieved. Highlights include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Michael Kott Acquires Common Shares of Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

Michael Kott Acquires Common Shares of Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

 

(TheNewswire)

 
  
  Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. 
 
 

   

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Kimberly Ann, CEO of Lahontan Gold Corp.

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Kimberly Ann, CEO of Lahontan Gold Corp.

 

Via IBN IBN a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

 

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Kimberly Ann, Founder, CEO, President & Executive Chair of Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) , a Canadian mine development and exploration company advancing a portfolio of gold and silver assets in Nevada's Walker Lane, one of the world's most productive and mining-friendly regions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Halcones Precious Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Halcones Precious Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Drill permits received for maiden Mount Hope drill program

Magna Terra Discovers Copper Mineralization and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at the Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland

1911 Gold Closes C$13.2 Million "Bought Deal" Life Offering Including Increased Investment by Eric Sprott

Maritime Resources Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Drill permits received for maiden Mount Hope drill program

resource investing

Magna Terra Discovers Copper Mineralization and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at the Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals Announces Increased Budget for PIL and ATTY Projects

Energy Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Update on European Financial Markets Advisory

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Closes $1,000,000 $0.64 Unit Private Placement Financing

Base Metals Investing

Increase in Indicated Portion of Mineral Resource at Orlando

Battery Metals Investing

VIDEO: Lithium Universe Ltd Interview with Executive Chairman Iggy Tan

×