Halcones Precious Metals: Advancing a Significant High-grade Gold Project in Northern Chile

Halcones Precious Metals (TSXV:HPM) is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its high-grade Polaris project in northern Chile, a premier mining region with excellent infrastructure. Polaris hosts multiple surface targets with significant gold values across a large, underexplored property, offering investors exposure to a high-potential discovery in a mining-friendly jurisdiction.

The Polaris Project is located within the metallogenic belt of the Atacama Fault Zone, a major geological corridor known for hosting numerous significant mineral deposits across Chile. Gold mineralization at Polaris is largely controlled by major structures, including the Izcuña and Médano faults, which provided pathways for mineralizing fluids and led to the formation of vein-hosted and stockwork-style gold deposits.

Map of Halcones Precious Metal's Polaris project

Currently, exploration efforts are focused on two main target areas in the southern part of the property adjacent to the Atacama fault:

  1. North Zone: A historic mining district with excellent gold assay results at surface
  2. South Zone: Another area of historic mining activity with high-grade gold values

Company Highlights

  • Strategic Land Position: Controls 5,777.5 hectares in a historically productive gold district with multiple high-grade surface targets
  • Proven High-grade Gold at Surface: 30 samples returned assays above 10 g/t gold, with values up to 55 g/t gold
  • Large Mineralized Footprint: Recent sampling extended the gold-bearing trend to 3.9 km, with potential for further expansion
  • Bulk Tonnage Potential: Gold-bearing stockwork mapped over a 250 m x 500 m area, suggesting potential for a large-scale open-pit operation
  • Favorable Project Economics: Low-to-moderate elevation project with year-round access and proximity to established infrastructure
  • Experienced Leadership: Management team with extensive experience in geology, mining exploration, and capital markets
  • Geological Setting: Mineralization similar to well-known Abitibi gold deposits like Sigma-Lamaque, Goldex and Dome

This Halcones Precious Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Halcones Precious Metals
Advancing a significant high-grade gold project in Northern Chile

