Halcones Precious Metals Announces Additional Outcrop Chip Channel Sample Results Extending Mineralized Footprint to the South at Polaris Gold Project, Antofagasta Region Chile

Halcones Precious Metals Corp. (TSX – V: HPM) (the “Company” or “Halcones”) is pleased to announce additional results from the recent field program at the Polaris gold project, Chile (“Polaris” or the “Project”). Polaris is a large, highly prospective gold project that has never been drilled. No modern exploration has been carried out to date other than basic rock sampling and mapping. Surface bedrock sampling performed by Halcones’ geologists has extended the strike length of a trend of assay results, comprising more than 400 rock samples, many grading greater than 1g/t gold, to 3.9 km. This trend remains open for another 2km to the north and 1.5 km to the south before reaching property boundaries.
According to Ian Parkinson, CEO of Halcones, “It is exceedingly rare to see such an extensive and highly mineralized gold trend that has never been drilled. In more than ten years as a senior mining analyst for leading financial institutions, there is not a single project I have seen that shows such extensive mineralization in outcrops and no history of systematic exploration. We are very excited by the prospectivity of this project”.
Halcones’ geologists recent field work was focused on mapping and sampling a priority area within the North Zone (Figure 1) resulting in an expanded priority target. This area has consistently returned high grade results from surface sampling. Several highly prospective drill targets have been outlined through this sampling program in the North Zone (see Figure 2). Sampling completed by the Company has increased the gold mineralized footprint by approximately 210% from the area first observed by the optionors of the Project. Company geologists believe that the North and South Zones may merge into a single large gold anomaly, further increasing the potential of the Project. Sampling is limited in the area between the North and South Zone due to the presence of thin overburden cover. The next phase of exploration will focus on better defining the extension of the anomalous gold in this area to confirm the current geological interpretation of the field team. Additional sampling to explore and expand the anomaly to the north and east will also be done as part of the next stage of exploration.
Highlights:
Ian Parkinson, CEO and Director of Halcones:
“We are very excited by the results of our first field program at Polaris. These results have confirmed what we had hoped for at Polaris. In a few weeks of field work we have materially expanded the initial areas of interest and several very clear targets for future drilling have emerged. It is rare to see such broad anomalous gold at surface. Much of the Project area remains sparsely sampled and mapped. Our technical team is currently making plans to get back into the field”.
About The Recent Field Program:
The were two main objectives of the field program.
1) Expand the footprint of the known mineralization in the Northwest corner of the North Zone (See Figure 1).
2) Test and better define the extent of mineralized stockwork as a lower grade bulk tonnage opportunity adjacent to the known vein hosted mineralization.
This first field program has successfully expanded the surface area of mineralization (see Figure 2) and confirmed the presence of extensive stockwork hosted gold mineralization at surface.
Sampling previously performed on Polaris identified the northwest section of the North Zone as a priority area (see Figure 1). In recent field work, Halcones’ geologists increased the density of sampling and expanded the surface footprint of sampling in this priority area (see Figure 2). Halcones’ geologists took a total of 140 samples during the recent field campaign. All assays from this program have been received, of which 31 returned values above 1 g/t Au.
This sampling program has successfully expanded the surface expression of the work completed previously on Polaris. Additionally, stockwork mineralization has been confirmed over a broader area. The presence of mineralized stockwork over an extensive area supports Halcones’ geologist interpretation that bulk tonnage deposit potential exists at Polaris. Sampling has been limited in certain areas due to the presence of a thin layer of colluvial cover. Sampling programs are being planned to test bedrock below this this cover.
Halcones’ geologists have been working with a geological model that Polaris holds potential for a large-scale bulk tonnage open pit operation. The presence of mineralization in stockworks in the wall rocks away from the historically mined, mineralized veins is a crucial component of this model that is present at Polaris. This stockwork is believed to have a similar genesis to the vein hosted mineralization previously exploited by artisanal miners but was never targeted. The stockwork mineralization is not visually obvious due to a general lack of associated sulfide minerals. The 17 known small scale mines in the Project area exploited very high-grade veins with no focus on the stockwork adjacent to the veins.
Figure 1: Polaris Project sampling has identified gold mineralization over a 3.9 km extent in an area that has never been drilled.
Figure 2: Polaris North Zone field program results with recent assays represented.
The stars are Halcones’ samples, the dots are samples by the optionors.
Figure 3: Example of typical mineralized stockwork in outcrop. The rock is highly transected by randomly oriented hairline fractures that commonly contain sub-millimetre to several millimetre quartz veins that are thought to contain the gold. The host is typically tonalite to granodiorite, which has been fractured adjacent to the fault systems in the area. Visually, there are few indications of mineralization.
Figure 4: Example of stockwork mineralization exhibiting larger quartz veinlets. The mineralized rock is characterized by multiple veinlets and fractures at various orientations.
About The Sampling Process
Using a hammer and a rock chisel, a chip sample is carried out uniformly over at least 1 meter sections, ensuring complete collection and homogeneity in order to achieve proper representation of the sample. The sample is collected perpendicular to the dominant strike of the structures and the sample mass must be a minimum of 2 kg. In the event that the outcrop presents some mineralized structure, an independent sample will be taken only from the mineralized structure and an independent sample from the host rock on both sides of the structure. This process is designed to limit bias due to high grading sample collection.
All samples were bagged and sealed on site and delivered directly by the Project Geologist to ANDES ANALITYCAL ASSAY Laboratory in Copiapó, Chile. After sample preparation at ANDES ANALITYCAL ASSAY Laboratory in Copiapó, split pulp samples were shipped to ANDES ANALITYCAL ASSAY in Santiago, Chile for assaying gold by fire assay (AEF_AAS_1E42-FF), and for analyzing 34 other elements, including silver, by four acids (ICP_AES_AR34m1).
ANDES ANALITYCAL ASSAY is an independent laboratory certified with a global quality management system that meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017, includes its own internal quality control samples comprising certified reference materials, blanks, and pulp duplicates.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. David Gower, P.Geo., as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.
About Halcones Precious Metals Corp.
Halcones is focused on exploring for and developing gold-silver projects in Chile. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success in the region.
For further information, please contact:
Vincent Chen, CPA
Investor Relations
vincent.chen@halconespm.com
www.halconespreciousmetals.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, regarding the prospectivity of the Project, the mineralization of the Project, the Company’s exploration program, the Company’s ability to explore and develop the Project and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Halcones, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Halcones has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Halcones does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. shared his outlook for major gold miners as the metal hits fresh record highs.
"I don't fully expect the general financial community ever to return to (gold)," he said.
"What I do expect is that the gold-mining companies now are basically going to print cash — their free cashflow is just going to be records after records."
But what about gold juniors? When will they follow the large miners higher?
"Everything else has clicked now for them, and the one thing that's stopping it is the logjam — when the majors finally not only just merge with themselves, but really go into the junior market with action," Grandich said. "That'll be when we'll see the market take off."
Watch the interview above for more from Grandich on gold and junior miners, as well as copper.
1911 Gold Corporation offers a unique opportunity for investors seeking exposure to high-grade gold assets with near-term production potential, a fully permitted infrastructure, and significant exploration upside in a world-class mining jurisdiction.
1911 Gold Corporation (TSXV:AUMB,OTCQX:AUMBF) is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of gold resources in Manitoba, Canada. The company holds a dominant, 62,000 hectare land position in the Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba, an underexplored western extension of the prolific Red Lake gold district.
The company’s strategy is focused on de-risking the existing underground mine geology, expanding its mineral resource base through exploration, and advancing towards production on an accelerated time line by leveraging the existing infrastructure in place.Gold continues to be a preferred safe-haven asset, with strong demand driven by economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and global geopolitical tensions. The price of gold has shown resilience, and many analysts project continued strength in the market. 1911 Gold is well-positioned to capitalize on this favorable environment through its fully permitted infrastructure, extensive land package, existing 43-101 resources, and near-term production potential. By advancing its True North project and regional exploration portfolio, the company is strategically placed to benefit from rising gold prices while minimizing jurisdictional risks.
1911 Gold’s leadership team comprises experienced mining executives, geologists and financial professionals with extensive backgrounds in advanced exploration, mine development, corporate finance and strategic planning. Their combined expertise provides the company with the ability to navigate complex operational and financial landscapes, positioning 1911 Gold as a serious contender in the junior mining sector.
The True North project is 1911 Gold's flagship asset, located in the Rice Lake greenstone belt of southeastern Manitoba, approximately 150 km northeast of Winnipeg. This historically significant mine has produced over 2 million ounces (Moz) of gold and continues to offer substantial exploration upside.
The current mineral resource estimate for True North includes:
These resources remain open for expansion, with multiple high-priority exploration targets identified near existing underground workings.
The True North deposit is characterized by high-grade, structurally controlled gold mineralization hosted within the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt. Gold occurs within quartz-carbonate vein systems associated with major regional structures and secondary shear zones. The mineralization extends to significant depths, providing long-term exploration potential.
Gold was first discovered at True North in 1911, leading to decades of intermittent mining under various operators. The mine has undergone multiple phases of development, with extensive underground infrastructure, including a shaft extending to a depth of over 1,200 meters. Previous owners, including San Gold Corporation and Klondex Mines, operated the mine until 2017, after which it was acquired by 1911 Gold in mid-2018.
1911 Gold is focused on expanding the True North resource through an aggressive exploration program. Key initiatives include:
The company will leverage True North’s existing infrastructure to restart mining operations efficiently while continuing to explore the vast untapped potential of the surrounding district.
In addition to the True North mine, 1911 Gold controls a large-scale land package within the Rice Lake greenstone belt. The company has identified multiple high-potential targets within this district, including:
The company aims to leverage its central milling facility as part of a "hub-and-spoke" development model, bringing additional satellite deposits into production.
With over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, strategic planning, and capital markets, Shaun Heinrichs has held key leadership roles in the mining sector. Before joining 1911 Gold, he served as CFO on various companies, including Group Eleven Resources and Veris Gold, which owned the Jerritt Canyon operation, where he played a pivotal role in corporate development and mergers and acquisitions.
A finance professional with over a decade of experience in the resource sector, Carmen has extensive expertise in financial reporting, capital management, and corporate governance for both exploration-stage and producing mining companies.
A geologist with over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, Michele has worked extensively on gold and base metal projects across Canada and internationally and has been closely involved in the development of several mines through to production. He oversees 1911 Gold’s exploration programs, with a focus on expanding the company’s resource base and identifying new discoveries.
A veteran mining executive with decades of experience in project development and exploration, Gary has held leadership positions at major mining companies, guiding strategic growth initiatives.
A professional engineer with extensive experience in mine development, operations, and corporate strategy. He has played key roles in advancing multiple mining projects from early-stage exploration to production.
A finance and investment specialist with a background in institutional asset management and corporate governance. Blair has been instrumental in providing financial oversight and strategic direction for mining companies.
A highly regarded financial executive in the mining industry, Anna has held senior leadership roles in several resource companies, focusing on financial strategy and corporate growth.
An expert in mining operations and project development, Éric provides strategic insights on optimizing production, cost management, and operational efficiencies.
Patronus Resources (ASX:PTN) has made an on-market takeover offer for Matsa Resources (ASX:MAT).
Announced on Monday (February 10), the offer is for all the shares of Matsa not currently owned by Patronus and its associates, which together hold the largest shareholding interest in Matsa.
At an offer price of AU$0.045 per share, the deal values Matsa at about AU$33 million.
Patronus believes that this amount “represents an attractive premium” for Matsa shareholders, measured at 12.5 percent compared to Matsa’s last trading price of AU$0.04 per share on February 6.
Following the announcement from Patronus, Matsa released its own statement on Monday, saying that “shareholders are advised to take no action” in relation to the offer at this point.
“Directors of Matsa are carefully considering the unsolicited offer and intend to provide their recommendation to shareholders via the release of a target statement in the coming weeks,” the company said.
Patronus notes in its release that the purchase would be in line with its gold exploration and development strategy.
In Western Australia, the company has honed its efforts on its the Cardinia gold project. The asset holds a gold resource of 0.9 million ounces, with potential for expansion via drilling.
Patronus extends equal importance to its Northern Territory project in the Pine Creek region, which covers over 1,500 square kilometres and holds gold and world-class uranium deposits.
Matsa operates in Western Australia too, where its main focus is its Lake Carey gold project. The company is working to start mining at the site's Devon Pit gold mine, with a feasibility study due to be released this quarter.
Outside Western Australia, Matsa holds lithium assets in Thailand.
If successful in its bid for Matsa, Patronus said it will undertake a strategic review to assess and prioritize Matsa’s budgets and programs for its exploration and development projects.
“This may include an increase in funds being put toward advancing the existing projects held by Matsa,” Patronus said, adding that it will also work through each of Matsa’s and Patronus’ projects to assess their technical prospects, maintaining costs, expenditure commitments and overall commercial justification.
Unless extended or withdrawn, Patronus’ offer to Matsa will end on the ASX close of trading on March 24, 2025.
Heliostar Metals (TSXV:HSTR,OTCQX:HSTXF,FRA:RGG1) is an emerging mid-tier gold producer with a clear, execution-focused strategy. The company is on track to go from no gold production in 2023 to 150,000 ounces of annual gold production in just a couple of years. Aiming to unlock high-grade gold production in Mexico’s premier mining regions, Heliostar presents a compelling investment opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on a continued gold bull market.The company holds two operating mines (San Agustin and La Colorada), two advanced development projects (Ana Paula and Cerro del Gallo), and two additional growth assets (San Antonio and Unga in Alaska). Heliostar is strategically positioned to fund growth through internal cash flow while continuing to expand its resource base.
Heliostar Metals looks forward to scaling its gold production to 150,000 ounces per year in the near term by leveraging producing mines and development assets. San Agustin and La Colorada provide immediate cash flow and serve as the foundation for production growth. At La Colorada, a permitted expansion plan allows for low-cost increases in output, while the advancement of Ana Paula Phase 1 will significantly enhance production capacity.
February 11, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSX-V: JZR ) announces that it has entered into a loan agreement with Eco Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration Ltda. (" Eco ") dated September 30, 2024, pursuant to which the Company agreed to lend to Eco up to US$2,000,000 (the " Loan "). The Loan, which bears no interest, is to be advanced to Eco in tranches upon request by Eco. Pursuant to the terms of the Loan, the Company shall have no obligation to advance or make available any funds to Eco and any funds so advanced shall be at the sole discretion of the Company. As of the date of the Loan Agreement, the Company had previously advanced the sum of US$1,800,000 to Eco, which amount forms part of the Loan. Eco may pay back any amount outstanding under Loan at any time without penalty.
The Company possesses a right to receive a 50% net profit interest in gold produced from the Vila Nova gold project located in the State of Amapa, Brazil (the " Project "). The Project is currently being developed by Eco as the operator. Eco commissioned the manufacture and installation of a gravimetric mill (the " Mill ") for the Project, which Mill has been assembled and is being tested. The Company has advised that Eco requested financial assistance from the Company in order to advance, acquire and assemble the Mill and to further advance the Project. Management of the Company has determined that it is in the best interest of the Company to advance funds to Eco in order to enable Eco to acquire the Mill, bring it into operation and to further advance the Project, and has agreed to advance funds under the Loan to Eco specifically for the foregoing purposes.
As security for the Loan, Eco has pledged to the Company the Mill and certain rights of Eco pursuant to an agreement between Eco and the Cooperative dos Garimpeiros do Vila Nova.
The Company is at arm's length with Eco and is not a "related party" of the Company within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions . The Loan is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
For further information, please contact:
Robert Klenk
Chief Executive Officer
rob@jazzresources.ca
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements, which includes any information about activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to respect to the details of the Loan, including the repayment terms and the anticipated use of proceeds by Eco. Forward-looking information reflects the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mineral exploration industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks related to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with the specifications or expectations, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks related to adverse weather conditions; geopolitical risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulators. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX: CAZ, Cazaly, or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive binding agreement with Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR), to earn up to 80% equity in the Goongarrie Gold Project (Goongarrie, or the Project).
Highlights
Cazaly’s Managing Director, Tara French comments:
“The Goongarrie gold project presents Cazaly with an outstanding opportunity to explore for new gold resources in a multi-million-ounce gold district. The sizeable land package has multiple gold targets
and is largely untested at depth. We are very much looking forward to generating new gold targets and drill testing the existing prospects. With the gold price breaking A$4,600 oz for the first time, and with a positive pricing outlook, it’s the perfect time for Cazaly to get back into gold. We are pleased to have entered into the agreement for nil cash or scrip consideration with all funding going ‘into the ground’. We look forward to advancing this project and to working closely with our new partners at Brightstar to maximise value for shareholders.”
Goongarrie Gold Project
Goongarrie is located in the northeastern goldfields, 90km north of Kalgoorlie, and is easily accessible via the Goldfields Highway that runs along the western boundary of the project area. The Project consists of 70km2 of greenstone sequence within the Kalgoorlie Terrain.
Figure 1. Regional location - Goongarrie Gold Project.
Importantly the Project covers twelve kilometers of the Bardoc Tectonic Zone (BTZ), which is the northern extension of the Boulder-Lefroy Shear Zone (BLSZ) to the south, one of the richest gold mineralised structures in the Yilgarn Craton. Subsequent exploration activities have identified two additional subparallel N-S structures that also have the potential to host significant gold deposits.
Material Terms of Joint Venture Agreement
The terms of the earn-in joint venture agreement for the Goongarrie Project, subject to Cazaly completing due diligence, are:
Tenements included in the Goongarrie Project are listed in Table 1.
Project History
The Goongarrie Project was acquired by Kingwest Resources Ltd (KWR) in 2019. In May 2023 KWR merged with Brightstar Resources Limited whose focus has now shifted away from the Goongarrie project following their recent merger with Alto Metals Ltd (ASX: AME)i.
Prior to KWR acquiring the Project, very little exploration activity had been completed across the project as work was focused at Menzies and Kalgoorlie. Historic work included soil sampling, trenching, auger drilling, shallow aircore drilling, and limited RC drilling. This work targeted oxide gold mineralisation at surface associated with the Bardoc Tectonic Zone-Boulder Lefroy Shear Zone (BTZ). Two gold deposits along the BTZ were initially mined in the late 1980s at Jennys Reward, and Goongarrie Lady which was recently re-commissioned by a private group. There is potential for the discovery of new gold deposits undercover along the 12km strike length of the BTZ and along largely untested parallel mineralised structures that run N-S through the length of the project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
