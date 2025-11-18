Gulf Air Increases Boeing 787 Dreamliner Order

Gulf Air Increases Boeing 787 Dreamliner Order

Bahrain flag carrier orders 15 787 jets, building on its July 2025 commitment  

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Gulf Air announced today the airline has finalized a firm order for 15 787 Dreamliners with options for three more as the Bahrain-based carrier looks to further develop its international network.

The order adds three Boeing 787s to the airline's commitment this July and brings Gulf Air's order book to 17 of the versatile widebody jets.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow by Martin Gauss, chief executive officer of Gulf Air, and Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing.

"Today's signing marks a significant advancement in Gulf Air's long-term fleet development efforts. By confirming our acquisition of the Boeing 787 Dreamliners, we are accelerating our strategy to increase capacity, strengthen long-haul operations, and deliver an elevated, more sustainable travel experience to our passengers," said Khalid Husain Taqi, chairman of Gulf Air Group. "This agreement also builds on the long-established relationship between Gulf Air and Boeing, a partnership that has supported our growth for decades."

The 787 Dreamliner, recognized for its fuel efficiency, range and passenger experience, is integral to Gulf Air's long-haul operations connecting over 50 destinations. With 10 787 airplanes in service, the airline is well-positioned to grow its network, serving new and existing markets across Asia, Europe and the U.S.

"Gulf Air is taking exciting steps to expand its global footprint and we are honored the airline has confirmed the Boeing 787 Dreamliner as the cornerstone of its fleet today and in the decades ahead. The 787's superior efficiency and passenger comfort fit perfectly with Gulf Air's commitment to sustainability and operational excellence," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

As Gulf Air's flagship airplane, the 787 features the largest windows of any widebody jet, air that is less dry and pressurized at a lower cabin altitude for greater comfort, and technology that senses and counters turbulence for a smoother ride.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.  

Contact
Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

 

