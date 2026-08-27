Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Pilot Mountain Technical Report Summary

Guardian Metal Resources plc

('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company')

Publication of Technical Report Summary for Pilot Mountain

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Guardian Metal Resources plc (NYSE.A:GMTL)(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic mineral exploration company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce the publication of its Technical Report Summary ("TRS") for the Pilot Mountain tungsten project ("Pilot Mountain"). The TRS supports the results of the Company's Pre-Feasibility Study announced on 30 June 2026 and has been prepared in accordance with S-K 1300 standards. The Pilot Mountain TRS is available for download on the company's website at https://guardianmetalresources.com/project/pilot-mountain-project/.

For further information, visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc

Oliver Friesen (CEO)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7583 8304

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Nominated Adviser

Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880

Berenberg

Joint Broker and Financial Adviser

Jennifer Lee/Ivan Briechle

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Tamesis Partners LLP

Joint Broker

Charlie Bendon/Richard Greenfield

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 2868

Tavistock

Financial PR in the UK

Emily Moss/Josephine Clerkin

Tel: +44 (0) 7920 3150 /

+44 (0) 7788 554035

guardianmetal@tavistock.co.uk

Edelman Smithfield

Financial PR in the US

guardianmetal@edelmansmithfield.com

About Guardian Metal Resources

Guardian Metal Resources PLC (NYSE.A:GMTL)(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF) is a strategic mineral exploration company driving the revival of U.S. mined tungsten production and strengthening America's defence metal independence. The Company is advancing two co-flagship tungsten projects, Pilot Mountain, one of the largest undeveloped tungsten deposits in the U.S. and Tempiute, formerly one of America's largest producing tungsten operations, both located in Nevada, one of the top-rated mining jurisdictions in the world.

In July 2025, the U.S. Department of War (DoW) under Title III of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended, invested US$6.2M in Golden Metal Resources (USA) LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Metal Resources PLC, to support the recently completed Pilot Mountain PFS. The Company completed a U.S. listing on the NYSE American on March 20, 2026.

Tungsten is a strategic metal critical to the defence, energy transition, technology, and industrial sectors. In the context of shifting geopolitical dynamics and tightening Chinese export restrictions, Guardian Metal is well positioned to play a leading role in re-establishing a secure, domestically mined U.S. supply chain for this vital defence metal.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC



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