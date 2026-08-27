Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Pilot Mountain Technical Report Summary

('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company')
Publication of Technical Report Summary for Pilot Mountain
LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Guardian Metal Resources plc (NYSE.A:GMTL)(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic mineral exploration company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce the publication of its Technical Report Summary ("TRS") for the Pilot Mountain tungsten project ("Pilot Mountain"). The TRS supports the results of the Company's Pre-Feasibility Study announced on 30 June 2026 and has been prepared in accordance with S-K 1300 standards. The Pilot Mountain TRS is available for download on the company's website at https://guardianmetalresources.com/project/pilot-mountain-project/.
For further information, visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:
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Oliver Friesen (CEO)
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Tel: +44 (0) 20 7583 8304
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Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Nominated Adviser
Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll
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Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880
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Berenberg
Joint Broker and Financial Adviser
Jennifer Lee/Ivan Briechle
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Tel: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800
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Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint Broker
Charlie Bendon/Richard Greenfield
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Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 2868
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Tavistock
Financial PR in the UK
Emily Moss/Josephine Clerkin
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Tel: +44 (0) 7920 3150 /
+44 (0) 7788 554035
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Edelman Smithfield
Financial PR in the US
About Guardian Metal Resources
Guardian Metal Resources PLC (NYSE.A:GMTL)(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF) is a strategic mineral exploration company driving the revival of U.S. mined tungsten production and strengthening America's defence metal independence. The Company is advancing two co-flagship tungsten projects, Pilot Mountain, one of the largest undeveloped tungsten deposits in the U.S. and Tempiute, formerly one of America's largest producing tungsten operations, both located in Nevada, one of the top-rated mining jurisdictions in the world.
In July 2025, the U.S. Department of War (DoW) under Title III of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended, invested US$6.2M in Golden Metal Resources (USA) LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Metal Resources PLC, to support the recently completed Pilot Mountain PFS. The Company completed a U.S. listing on the NYSE American on March 20, 2026.
Tungsten is a strategic metal critical to the defence, energy transition, technology, and industrial sectors. In the context of shifting geopolitical dynamics and tightening Chinese export restrictions, Guardian Metal is well positioned to play a leading role in re-establishing a secure, domestically mined U.S. supply chain for this vital defence metal.
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SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire