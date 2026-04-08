Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Exercise of Options

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Guardian Metal Resources plc ("Guardian Metal" or the "Company")(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF)(NYSE A:GMTL), a US focused exploration stage company focused on tungsten in Nevada, United States, announces that the Company has received a notice to exercise options over a total of 300,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Option Shares") at an exercise price of 0.14p per Option Share, raising £42,000 for the Company.
ADMISSION AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
Application will be made for the 300,000 Option Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM which is expected to occur on or around 14 April 2026 ("Admission"). The Option Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company currently traded on AIM.
Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 194,307,981 ordinary shares of 1p each. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
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Oliver Friesen (CEO)
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Tel: +44 (0) 20 7078 8496
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Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Nominated Adviser
Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll
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Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880
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Berenberg
Joint Broker and Financial Adviser
Jennifer Lee/Ivan Briechle
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Tel: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800
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Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint Broker
Charlie Bendon/Richard Greenfield
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Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 2868
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Tavistock
Financial PR
Emily Moss/Josephine Clerkin
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Tel: +44 (0) 7920 3150 /
+44 (0) 7788 554035
About Guardian Metal Resources
Guardian Metal Resources PLC (LON: GMET, OTCQB: GMTLF, NYSE A: GMTL) is a U.S.-focused exploration-stage company focused on tungsten in Nevada, United States. Its principal tungsten asset is the Pilot Mountain project, followed by the Tempiute project, which are both situated in historic tungsten districts with well-known occurrences of mineralization that have seen prior tungsten mining activity by third parties.
In July 2025, the U.S. Department of War (DoW), under Title III of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended, invested US$6.2 million in Golden Metal Resources (USA) LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Metal Resources PLC, to support the Pilot Mountain PFS. The Company completed an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares in the United States in March 2026.
Tungsten is used across defense, energy transition, technology and industrial applications. The Company's projects are located in the United States and are focused on potential future development.
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SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC
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