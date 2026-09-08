Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Admission to FTSE AIM 50 Index

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Guardian Metal Resources plc (NYSE.A:GMTL)(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic mineral exploration and development company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce that the Company will become a constituent of the FTSE AIM 50 Index, effective from 21 September 2026.

This outcome follows FTSE Russell's quarterly review of the FTSE AIM UK 50, FTSE AIM 100 and FTSE AIM All-Share Indices.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:

"Inclusion in the FTSE AIM UK 50 is an important milestone on the journey we began when we listed on AIM in May 2023. It reflects the momentum we have built as we work to reshore mined tungsten production to the United States. I want to thank the shareholders who have supported us along the way, and we are very excited for the road ahead."

For further information visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc
Oliver Friesen (CEO)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7583 8304

Berenberg
Joint Broker and Financial Adviser
Jennifer Lee/Ivan Briechle

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint Broker
Charlie Bendon/Richard Greenfield

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 2868

Tavistock
Financial PR in the UK
Emily Moss/Josephine Clerkin

Tel: +44 (0) 7920 3150 /
+44 (0) 7788 554035
guardianmetal@tavistock.co.uk

Edelman Smithfield
Financial PR in the US


guardianmetal@edelmansmithfield.com

About Guardian Metal Resources

Guardian Metal Resources PLC (NYSE.A:GMTL)(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF) is a strategic mineral exploration company driving the revival of U.S. mined tungsten production and strengthening America's defence metal independence. The Company is advancing two co-flagship tungsten projects, Pilot Mountain, one of the largest undeveloped tungsten deposits in the U.S. and Tempiute, formerly one of America's largest producing tungsten operations, both located in Nevada, one of the top-rated mining jurisdictions in the world.

In July 2025, the U.S. Department of War (DoW) under Title III of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended, invested US$6.2M in Golden Metal Resources (USA) LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Metal Resources PLC, to support the recently completed Pilot Mountain PFS. The Company completed a U.S. listing on the NYSE American on March 20, 2026.

Tungsten is a strategic metal critical to the defence, energy transition, technology, and industrial sectors. In the context of shifting geopolitical dynamics and tightening Chinese export restrictions, Guardian Metal is well positioned to play a leading role in re-establishing a secure, domestically mined U.S. supply chain for this vital defence metal.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC



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