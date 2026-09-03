Spartan Metals Joins Defense Industrial Base Consortium as It Advances U.S. Tungsten and Critical Minerals Portfolio

Spartan Metals Corp. (TSXV: W,OTC:SPRMF) (OTCQB: SPRMF) (FSE: J03) ("Spartan" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company focused on tungsten and critical minerals in the western United States, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Defense Industrial Base Consortium ("DIBC").
The DIBC is a collaborative initiative focused on advancing secure, innovative, and resilient solutions for the nation's defense industrial base. As a member, Spartan looks forward to working with other DIBC partners to share best practices, contribute to research, and support the consortium's mission of strengthening national security through industrial collaboration.
Brett Marsh, Spartan's President and CEO, stated, "Joining the DIBC is a meaningful step for Spartan. Tungsten is critical to defense, aerospace, advanced manufacturing and industrial applications, and North America needs secure, allied supply. We've purposely built a portfolio that can satisfy those supply needs. We're excited to be a DIBC member and look forward to working with other DIBC partners."
DIBC Membership and U.S. Supply Chain Resilience
Spartan intends to use its DIBC membership to monitor relevant consortium opportunities, evaluate potential collaboration pathways, and engage with stakeholders focused on strategic and critical materials. DIBC membership provides Spartan with a platform to participate in an ecosystem that includes government, industry, academic and non-traditional members working across defense industrial base priorities.
The Company cautions that DIBC membership does not constitute a grant, funding award, government contract, project approval, procurement decision, or endorsement by the DIBC or the U.S. Government. There can be no assurance that Spartan will submit any proposal through the DIBC, that any proposal will be selected, or that any funding, contract, collaboration, award or other agreement will result from the Company's membership.
Qualified Person Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by Brett R. Marsh, CPG. Mr. Marsh is President and CEO of Spartan Metals Corp. and a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Spartan Metals Corp.
Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in well-established and stable mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.
More information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com
On behalf of the Board of Spartan
"Brett Marsh"
President, CEO & Director
Further Information:
Brett Marsh, M.Sc., MBA, CPG
President, CEO & Director
1-888-535-0325
info@spartanmetals.com
Jeff Walker
VP, The Howard Group
403-221-0915
jeff@howardgroupinc.com
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Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Spartan has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that: the current objectives concerning the Company's projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner.
Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.
THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.
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