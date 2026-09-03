Spartan Metals Joins Defense Industrial Base Consortium as It Advances U.S. Tungsten and Critical Minerals Portfolio

Spartan Metals Joins Defense Industrial Base Consortium as It Advances U.S. Tungsten and Critical Minerals Portfolio

Spartan Metals Corp. (TSXV: W,OTC:SPRMF) (OTCQB: SPRMF) (FSE: J03) ("Spartan" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company focused on tungsten and critical minerals in the western United States, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Defense Industrial Base Consortium ("DIBC").

The DIBC is a collaborative initiative focused on advancing secure, innovative, and resilient solutions for the nation's defense industrial base. As a member, Spartan looks forward to working with other DIBC partners to share best practices, contribute to research, and support the consortium's mission of strengthening national security through industrial collaboration.

Brett Marsh, Spartan's President and CEO, stated, "Joining the DIBC is a meaningful step for Spartan. Tungsten is critical to defense, aerospace, advanced manufacturing and industrial applications, and North America needs secure, allied supply. We've purposely built a portfolio that can satisfy those supply needs. We're excited to be a DIBC member and look forward to working with other DIBC partners."

DIBC Membership and U.S. Supply Chain Resilience

Spartan intends to use its DIBC membership to monitor relevant consortium opportunities, evaluate potential collaboration pathways, and engage with stakeholders focused on strategic and critical materials. DIBC membership provides Spartan with a platform to participate in an ecosystem that includes government, industry, academic and non-traditional members working across defense industrial base priorities.

The Company cautions that DIBC membership does not constitute a grant, funding award, government contract, project approval, procurement decision, or endorsement by the DIBC or the U.S. Government. There can be no assurance that Spartan will submit any proposal through the DIBC, that any proposal will be selected, or that any funding, contract, collaboration, award or other agreement will result from the Company's membership.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by Brett R. Marsh, CPG. Mr. Marsh is President and CEO of Spartan Metals Corp. and a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Spartan Metals Corp.

Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in well-established and stable mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.

More information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Spartan
"Brett Marsh"
President, CEO & Director

Further Information:
Brett Marsh, M.Sc., MBA, CPG
President, CEO & Director
1-888-535-0325
info@spartanmetals.com

Jeff Walker
VP, The Howard Group
403-221-0915
jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Spartan has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that: the current objectives concerning the Company's projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312625

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Spartan MetalsW:CCtsxv:wbattery metals investing
W:CC
Spartan Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Spartan Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Spartan Metals (TSXV:W)

Spartan Metals

Unlocking America’s critical mineral resources

Unlocking America’s critical mineral resources Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Commences Diamond Drilling at the Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador - First Two Diamond Drill Holes Intersected Prospective REE-Bearing Volcanic Unit

SAGA Metals Commences Diamond Drilling at the Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador - First Two Diamond Drill Holes Intersected Prospective REE-Bearing Volcanic Unit

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at its 100%-owned Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element ("HREE")... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Highlights Historic $70 Billion Clean Energy Investment and Strategic Infrastructure Commitments in Labrador

SAGA Metals Highlights Historic $70 Billion Clean Energy Investment and Strategic Infrastructure Commitments in Labrador

Nearly $70 billion of clean energy projects are expected to generate 14,000 megawatts, support 23,000 jobs and contribute $31 billion to Canadian GDPCanada is advancing mine-enabling transmission and pre-development work through the First and Last Mile FundUp to $8 billion is planned for 5 Wing... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Completes Mineral Resource Estimate Drill Program at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Completes Mineral Resource Estimate Drill Program at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") diamond drill program at the Trapper... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Commences Maiden Drilling Program at Its Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

Spartan Metals Commences Maiden Drilling Program at Its Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

Spartan Metals Corp. (TSXV: W,OTC:SPRMF) (OTCQB: SPRMF) (FSE: J03) ("Spartan" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company focused on tungsten and critical minerals in the western United States, is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its 100% owned Eagle... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Approved to Join the Defense Industrial Base Consortium to Support Critical Mineral Supply Chain Security in North America

SAGA Metals Approved to Join the Defense Industrial Base Consortium to Support Critical Mineral Supply Chain Security in North America

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that it has been approved as a member of the Defense Industrial Base Consortium ("DIBC"), a U.S.... Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Completes Soil Geochemical Survey at its Lac Laura Gold-Copper Property; 314 Samples Submitted to AGAT Laboratories for Analysis

VanadiumCorp Completes Soil Geochemical Survey at its Lac Laura Gold-Copper Property; 314 Samples Submitted to AGAT Laboratories for Analysis

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire Aug. 19, 2026 Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB | OTCQB: VRBFF | FSE: NWN) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of a soil geochemical sampling program at its wholly-owned Lac Laura... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Spartan Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Spartan Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Goldgroup Highlights Exploration Potential at Don David

Goldgroup Highlights Exploration Potential at Don David

Getty Drills 68.5m of 0.81% Cu from 39.5m and 184m of 0.37% Cu in First Holes at Getty South

Copper Quest Provides 2026 Exploration Update

Related News

zinc investing

Supply Surprise: Zinc's 2026 Deficit and What it Takes to Close the Gap

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Highlights Exploration Potential at Don David

artificial intelligence investing

Bruce Kahn on AI's Real Bottleneck: "It's Not the Chips, It's the Wires"

gold investing

Dutch Authorities Move US$11 Billion Gold Stockpile to London

base metals investing

Getty Drills 68.5m of 0.81% Cu from 39.5m and 184m of 0.37% Cu in First Holes at Getty South

base metals investing

Copper Quest Provides 2026 Exploration Update

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 6,199 g/t Silver over 1.00 m including 0.50 m of 12,386 g/t Silver in Hole 432 at its Langis Project in Ontario