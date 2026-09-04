VanadiumCorp Announces Grant of Stock Options

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire September 4, 2026 Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTCQB: VRBFF) (the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 900,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, and consultants pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").
The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.10 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant and will expire on September 4, 2031. The Options vest as to 50% immediately upon grant, with the remaining 50% vesting one year from the grant date.
About Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.
Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. is advancing critical minerals and precious metals projects in Québec, including its flagship Lac Doré Vanadium-Iron-Titanium Project, the Iron-T Project, and the Lac Laura Gold-Copper Property. The Company is pursuing a disciplined, staged approach to exploration and development while supporting North American critical mineral supply chains.
On Behalf of the Board of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.
Kristien Davenport
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tel: 778-719-4366
Email: info@vanadiumcorp.com
Website: www.vanadiumcorp.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the grant of stock options and the receipt of any required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, beliefs, assumptions and projections of management regarding future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that regulatory approvals may not be obtained as anticipated or at all, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.