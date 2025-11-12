Guardant Health Announces Launch of Single Namespace Group Uniting Leading Technology, Healthcare and Research Institutions to Set Global Standard for Exabyte-Scale Data Access

  • 34-member consortium creates an interoperable data standard for AI and distributed analytics
  • Notable founding members include Guardant Health, NetApp, Seagate, IBM, DDN, and Genentech

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the public launch of the Single Namespace Working Group (SNS), a 34-member, cross-industry consortium which has drafted the first open standard for exabyte-scale data interoperability. Managing exabyte-scale data across different storage providers is often disruptive, time-consuming, and ultimately costly due to progressively larger data sets needing faster solutions. SNS addresses this critical need by accelerating secure accessibility to, migration of, and collaboration with data across platforms.

The working group, a combination of leading technology suppliers, end users, and service providers, has been working together for the past 18 months to define a unified, scalable standard that links globally distributed data into one seamless namespace—a complete architectural framework that provides a consolidated view of data dispersed across an entire organization.

Guardant is joined by founding members NetApp , Seagate , IBM , DDN , Genentech , Hammerspace , Weka , Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory , and additional major national laboratories. The group has defined the standard for managing massive, distributed datasets by enabling seamless, AI-ready infrastructure for end users, such as the large volumes of genomic data used across healthcare and life sciences.

"This is a critical breakthrough in how we can accelerate insights, collaboration, and innovation," said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health chairman and co-CEO. "When data is available everywhere, researchers and clinicians can work together more seamlessly to enable faster diagnoses, smarter therapies, and earlier detection."

The consortium is transitioning to the international standards body OASIS (Organization for the Advancement of Structured Information Standards) to allow the efforts of the working group to become an established standard. OASIS will publish open specifications, creating a new standard offering scalability, interoperability, and efficiency for data access. In publishing these specifications, the consortium will make it possible for organizations to work across storage providers without disruption and establish the data foundation required for AI-ready infrastructure.

"Guardant is proud to lead this effort and help define the next era of AI-ready infrastructure. We can now move our focus from data management to faster data insights, which translates to better patient care," said Kumud Kalia, Guardant Health Chief Information Officer. "We could not have made this progress without the cross-industry support of this working group. As we transition to OASIS, the consortium remains committed to transparency, security, and trust to ensure innovation can continue to advance."

Additional members of the group include: Starfish Storage , Loophole Labs , Rafay , Lumen , Sycomp , Evotek , InterVenn , Panzura , Pellera , Terizza , and Zadara .

Draft specifications are expected in early 2026, with public discussions planned at venues across the Supercomputing 2025 conference in St Louis, MO.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) and Facebook .

Guardant Health Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Guardant Health's liquid biopsy tests or assays, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health's financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in its other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

