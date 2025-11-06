Guardant Health Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced that on October 21, 2025, the Compensation Committee of Guardant's Board of Directors approved the granting of restricted stock units ("RSUs") representing 184,961 shares of its common stock to 272 new non-executive employees and one non-qualified stock option award to purchase 5,731 shares of its common stock to one new non-executive employee with a grant date of October 31, 2025 under the Guardant Health, Inc. 2023 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (the "Inducement Plan"). The RSUs and stock options were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with Guardant in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Guardant, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals' entering into employment with Guardant, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

One-third of the shares underlying each RSU award vest on an annual basis on the anniversary of the vesting commencement date, subject to each employee's continued employment with Guardant as of each such vesting date. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a RSU award agreement covering the grant.

All stock options have an exercise price of $93.02 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Guardant's common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 31, 2025. One-third of the shares underlying each stock option award vest on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and continue to vest monthly thereafter over 24 months, subject to each employee's continued employment with Guardant as of each such vesting date. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a stock option award agreement covering the grant.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and helping doctors select the best treatment for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) and Facebook .

Guardant Health Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Guardant Health's liquid biopsy tests or assays, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health's financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in its other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:
Zarak Khurshid
investors@guardanthealth.com

Media Contact:
Meaghan Smith
press@guardanthealth.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

