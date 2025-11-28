South Harz Potash

Growth Strategy Initiated with Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

South Harz Potash Limited (ASX:SHP) (South Harz or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option heads of agreement to acquire the Glava Copper-Gold-Silver project in south-western Sweden. The acquisition marks the first step in the Company’s transition toward a diversified, multi-asset exploration and development strategy.

South Harz Executive Chairman Mr Len Jubber, commented:

“The Glava acquisition option represents an exciting milestone and opportunity for South Harz to leverage our European footprint into one of the most geologically prospective and underexplored copper-gold provinces in Scandinavia. This first step transforms South Harz into a diversified resources company, moving from a single asset company towards a broader regional platform. While we maintain strategic patience with our large-scale South Harz Potash Project, we are broadening our portfolio to include metals essential to global supply chains and the energy transition.

The Glava Project offers immediate discovery potential, hosting visible bornite, covellite, and chalcocite epithermal mineralisation with gold, silver and tellurium in outcropping vein systems, including historic
artisanal production of over 10% copper. Negligible glacial till allows for the use of proven, cost-effective exploration techniques. Initial field activities, including a magnetic survey have been completed under
the guidance of McKnight Resources and we look forward to analysing and interpreting the gathered information in the coming weeks. We are committed to systematically exploring Glava’s potential, while continuing to evaluate complementary opportunities to strengthen the portfolio and create sustained shareholder value.”

Highlights

  • Option Agreement executed to acquire Glava Cu-Au-Ag Project, located in Värmland Province, Sweden
  • First potential acquisition under South Harz’s diversified asset growth strategy, expanding its portfolio into critical (base) and precious metals alongside German potash assets
  • High-grade epithermal copper mineralisation, with associated gold, silver and tellurium, confirmed by recent sampling. Historic artisanal mining recorded up to 10.5% Cu
  • Negligible glacial till allows for use of proven, cost-effective exploration techniques
  • Ground magnetic survey and rock chip sampling completed in November 2025, with results to feed into drill target generation
  • Option Agreement includes strategic relationship with vendors McKnight Resources AB, resulting in established and experienced exploration capability in Sweden
  • The potential acquisition delivers immediate discovery opportunity, while preserving the long term value and optionality in the perpetual tenure across the SHP German potash projects

The Glava Project

The Glava Project, which is located in Sweden’s Värmland region (Figure 1), covers 430Ha under a single exploration licence within the eastern extensions of the Proterozoic Grenville Orogenic Belt, an emerging copper-gold exploration district extending through Scandinavia, the UK, Greenland and Newfoundland.

The project area comprises a highly prospective and underexplored copper-gold system with a history of high-grade artisanal production. It hosts outcropping bornite, covellite and chalcocite mineralisation, and visible tellurides, as described in the Sweden Geologiocal Survey (SGU) database, at two mineral occurrences, namely Glava Koppagruvor and Skarpning SV Glava (Figure 1). The telluride minerals are frequently a component of epithermal deposits. This acquisition gives South Harz immediate exploration access to critical and precious metals in a Tier-1 European jurisdiction.

Figure 1: Location of the Glava Cu-Au-Ag Project in Western Sweden

Historic records show that artisanal mining at Glava Koppargruvor produced about 2,280 tonnes of rock, including 49 tonnes with a grade of 10.5% Cu, as well as additional enriched ore stockpiles from shallow early 20th-century workings (Lundegårdh 1995). Two main accessible shallow open pits (East and West), together with an abandoned 14m deep shaft, provided opportunities for a modern assessment of the geological setting and sampling of the material on the adjacent waste dumps (Figure 2). Mineralisation is structurally controlled along a north-south oriented fracture array that intersects the shallow-south-dipping meta-sediment host rocks. The target zone is interpreted to be dipping towards the south (refer Figure 2, Longitudinal Section).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from South Harz Potash, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksagricultureexplorationasx:shpagriculture investing
SHP:AU
South Harz Potash Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

South Harz Potash Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
South Harz Potash Limited

South Harz Potash Limited

A globally significant European potash and critical minerals growth opportunity

A globally significant European potash and critical minerals growth opportunity Keep Reading...
Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Completion of Entitlement Offer

Completion of Entitlement Offer

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Completion of Entitlement OfferDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Preliminary Final Report

Preliminary Final Report

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Preliminary Final ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA Facility

Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA Facility

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA FacilityDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Corporate Update

Corporate Update

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Corporate UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Entitlement Issue ProspectusDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Lupin Modification Trial Validates Manufacturing Scale Up

Lupin Modification Trial Validates Manufacturing Scale Up

Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Lupin Modification Trial Validates Manufacturing Scale UpDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

South Harz Potash Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

South Harz Potash Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Listing of Its Shares on Tradegate Exchange in Germany Increasing European and International Market Liquidity

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers T3 2025

Heliostar Files Updated Technical Report for the La Colorada Mine

Related News

uranium investing

Orano Condemns Illegal Uranium Transfer from Niger Mine

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Listing of Its Shares on Tradegate Exchange in Germany Increasing European and International Market Liquidity

Oil and Gas Investing

Canada-Alberta Pact: Boosting Oil Exports and Clean Energy

gold investing

Barrick Closes US$1.09 Billion Hemlo Sale as Wheaton Finalizes Gold Stream Deal

Cleantech Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results

Cleantech Investing

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers T3 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Files Updated Technical Report for the La Colorada Mine