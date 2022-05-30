Technology News Investing News

~Greenlane receives third order in 18 months from repeat customer for biogas upgrading system~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has been awarded a contract for $8.7 million ( US$6.8 million ) for a dairy manure to renewable natural gas ("RNG") project in the United States owned by an international energy company. This contract win marks the third project within 18 months for this customer that Greenlane has successfully bid. The project owner and location have not been disclosed at this time. Greenlane will supply its membrane separation biogas upgrading system, with order fulfillment expected to commence immediately.

"Greenlane continues to be selected for important RNG projects based not only on the attractiveness of our products, but also the commitment of our people to customer service," said Brad Douville , President and CEO of Greenlane. "Despite a tough economic backdrop, efforts to decarbonize global energy systems through the use of RNG remain robust and dynamic. We're working hard to help project developers and owners advance their RNG projects in a market where demand continues to far outstrip supply."

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 30 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 hydrogen sulfide treatment systems sold, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "expected", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or that present events will continue. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating to supply of Greenlane's membrane separation biogas upgrading system, the expected immediate commencement of order fulfillment of the $8.7 million contract, that Greenlane continues to be selected for important RNG projects and that demand continues to outstrip supply in the RNG market. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including management's perceptions of future growth and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, risks identified in the Company's annual information form and in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/30/c6120.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Greenlane Renewables TSXV:GRN Emerging Tech Investing
GRN:CA
Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables


Keep reading... Show less
greenlane renewables stock

Greenlane Renewables Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the listing of its common shares and warrants on the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ").

Greenlane's common shares and warrants will commence trading on the TSX effective as of market open tomorrow, February 17, 2021, under the current trading symbols of "GRN" and "GRN.WT", respectively. In connection with the TSX listing, Greenlane's common shares and warrants will be concurrently delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ").

Keep reading... Show less
bought deal

Greenlane Renewables Announces Closing of $26.5 Million Bought Deal Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized bought deal offering (the "Offering") of 12,190,000 common shares ("Shares"), which included 1,590,000 additional shares issued pursuant to the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment option, at a price of $2.17 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $26.5 million.

Keep reading... Show less
greenlane renewables stock

Greenlane Renewables Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced upsized bought deal offering of 10,600,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $2.17 per Share, for gross proceeds of approximately $23 million (the "Offering"), the underwriters have determined to exercise their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,590,000 common shares at the offering price of $2.17 per share ("Additional Shares"). Exercise of the over-allotment option will bring the total gross proceeds of the Offering to approximately $26.5 million.

Keep reading... Show less
greenlane renewables stock news

Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Keep reading... Show less
biotech biogas plant price

Greenlane Renewables to Participate at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, is pleased to announce that Brad Douville, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 15th, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Interested parties can register to attend at the following link: https://ve.mysequire.com/

Keep reading... Show less

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces $160 Million Multi Year Contract Win

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV:NSCI OTCQX:NSCIF FRA:1N 1 ) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") announces that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary K'(Prime) Technologies (KPrime) has won a six year $160 million service and maintenance contract with Canadian Air Transportation Security Authority ("CATSA"), which includes a gradual phase in period of approximately one year. Furthermore, it is common for these types of contracts to be renewed for an additional five years, making it a potential 11 year recuring revenue opportunity, with inflation-based contractual price increases. The effective date of the executed contract is May 25, 2022 and it expires on May 31, 2028 .

Keep reading... Show less
dynaCERT Equips Open Pit Mines With Carbon Emission Reduction Technology

dynaCERT Equips Open Pit Mines With Carbon Emission Reduction Technology

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that dynaCERT has sold seven (7) of its HydraGEN™ Technology Units (HG1R, 4C and 6C units) which are to be installed in Peru, Argentina and Brazil.

H2 Tek, dynaCERT's dealer, focuses on equipping mining companies throughout the globe with dynaCERT's proprietary patented HydraGEN™ Technology. In conjunction with its partners, H2 Tek has indicated to dynaCERT that the Company's proprietary 4C and 6C HydraGEN™ Units are very desired by several world class open-pit mining operations in the Americas which are owned and operated by some of the world's largest international mining conglomerates.

Keep reading... Show less
JustKitchen's "Go Lean" First Ghost Kitchen Food Brand to be Deemed Eco-Friendly by Foodpanda in Taiwan

JustKitchen's "Go Lean" First Ghost Kitchen Food Brand to be Deemed Eco-Friendly by Foodpanda in Taiwan

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company Continues to Provide High-Quality Food to Delivery-Only Consumers with Select Sustainable Packaging Solutions, for Which it has Recently Been Recognized

Keep reading... Show less
Persistent Systems Designates KWESST as Authorized Integrator

Persistent Systems Designates KWESST as Authorized Integrator

Extends global customer reach for integrated digital transformation offerings to military and public safety customers

Expands Canadian defence and public security market for latest generation of Persistent Systems' mobile solutions and KWESST applications

Keep reading... Show less
Applied UV Adds Veteran Leader and Banking Executive Jos Luhukay to Board of Directors

Applied UV Adds Veteran Leader and Banking Executive Jos Luhukay to Board of Directors

Distinguished 40 Year International Banker and Former Ernst & Young Partner

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that Joseph (Jos) Luhukay has joined the Board of Directors. Jos Luhukay joins Applied UV's extensive Executive leadership team and Board as the Company continues the global market expansion of its patented, disruptive, and highly effective suite of fixed and mobile air purification solutions (Airocide and Scientific Air).

Keep reading... Show less
Playground Announces the Worldwide Launch of the Top Gun Legends Mobile Game in Partnership with Paramount Pictures

Playground Announces the Worldwide Launch of the Top Gun Legends Mobile Game in Partnership with Paramount Pictures

Playground Ventures Inc (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its joint venture subsidiary MotionPix Game Studio Inc ("MotionPix") and the launch of its exclusive Paramount Pictures licensed mobile game TOP GUN LEGENDS ("Legends").

MotionPix, as the developer of LEGENDS, is the only official licensed mobile game for the Paramount Pictures' Top Gun franchise, with the IP under license from Paramount Pictures in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products. Top Gun was originally released in May 1986 and went on to become a huge commercial success, grossing over $357 million USD with a production budget of $15 million USD.[1] Its popularity endured, with the film setting numerous Home Media records and earning a 2013 re-release in IMAX. Top Gun's cinematic legacy was set in stone after being selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the United States Library of Congress in 2015.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×